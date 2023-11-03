Chive Cake Sunrise at MaKiin
Chive Cake Sunrise at MaKiin is a rice-based dish that’s steamed and then pan-fried, made with chopped fresh chives that are baked on a stick, topped with a sunny-side-up quail egg and a squeeze of sweet Sriracha chili sauce. (Photo by Raydon Creative)

MaKiin's chef Aphassorn (Bell) Predawan, owner Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, and chef Eakkapan (O) Ngammuang have created an ambitious new Houston restaurant. (Photo by Sean Rainer)

At MaKiin, designer Gin Braverman of Gin Design Group captures the exotic essence of Thailand through color-soaked, three-dimensional murals of glittering temples and lively night markets. (Photo by Sean Rainer)

MaKiin's signature cocktail, Kara Blue Gem. Photo by Sean Rainer.

"Eggcellent" appetizer, hollowed eggshells filled with a light Tom Yum bisque mousse with crispy shrimp and a touch of caviar. Photo by Sean Rainer.

Restaurants / Openings

New High-End Thai Restaurant Shakes Up the Houston Food Scene, Gives Talented Chefs a Glittering Showcase — MaKiin Is Here

Something Different and Unforgettable Moves Into the Hanover River Oaks High-Rise

BY // 11.03.23
Chive Cake Sunrise at MaKiin is a rice-based dish that’s steamed and then pan-fried, made with chopped fresh chives that are baked on a stick, topped with a sunny-side-up quail egg and a squeeze of sweet Sriracha chili sauce. (Photo by Raydon Creative)

MaKiin's chef Aphassorn (Bell) Predawan, owner Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, and chef Eakkapan (O) Ngammuang have created an ambitious new Houston restaurant. (Photo by Sean Rainer)

At MaKiin, designer Gin Braverman of Gin Design Group captures the exotic essence of Thailand through color-soaked, three-dimensional murals of glittering temples and lively night markets. (Photo by Sean Rainer)

MaKiin's signature cocktail, Kara Blue Gem. Photo by Sean Rainer.

"Eggcellent" appetizer, hollowed eggshells filled with a light Tom Yum bisque mousse with crispy shrimp and a touch of caviar. Photo by Sean Rainer.

Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, the woman who brought Houston the popular casual Thai restaurant Kin Dee in The Heights, now has MaKiin (pronounced Ma-kin), her long-awaited upscale Thai restaurant. MaKiin recently opened on the ground floor of the luxury high-rise Hanover River Oaks. The new restaurant’s name is Thai for “Come to eat” — and that’s exactly what you should do if you’re curious about Thai food that’s apropos for the royals among us.

Beyond a pair of mighty golden metal doors is a dining room awash in jewel tones. Designer Gin Braverman of Gin Design Group captures the exotic essence of Thailand at MaKiin through color-soaked, three-dimensional murals of glittering temples and lively night markets. Centering the 4,500-square-foot space is a bar wrapped with a gold façade, its 17 seats illuminated with an installation of tubular lights. While overhead a canopy of original sculptures depicts Garuda and Naga, mythological feuding creatures from Srasrisuwan’s motherland, poised to battle it out.

Take a seat in the plush velvet banquettes or on the Platner-style dining chairs upholstered in bright shades of ruby red, turquoise, and saffron, where you can dine on authentic recipes that Thai-born chefs Eakkapan (O) Ngammuang and Aphassorn (Bell) Predawan elevate with innovative presentations.

These MaKiin dishes are typically the food of the royals, created during the days of the ancient Ayutthaya court. According to the Michelin Guide, Thai cuisine “has survived political upheaval to serve as a powerful weapon of diplomacy.” It appeals to all the senses, from its appearance to its aromas.

Dishes are made with the freshest ingredients and are usually quite laborious and time-consuming to prepare. If we’re talking traditions, they should also be served devoid of bones, seeds, pits and stones, all in an effort to create a more elegant dining experience.

In keeping with tradition, Srasrisuwan pairs very specific and sometimes quite elaborate serving pieces with each dish at MaKiin. For example, share the Appetizer Symphony ($38) with your dining companion, and what arrives at the table is a metal tree-like form with broad leaf forms cradling four different chef-selected appetizers. Starting at the top, we found a pair of hollowed eggshells filled with a light Tom Yum bisque mousse with crispy shrimp and a touch of caviar. Our next tier featured Crispy Delights Unleashed (crunchy rice crackers made in-house and topped with minced prawns and chicken, dried shrimp floss and chopped peanuts) as well as Tenderloin Temptation, MaKiin’s version of steak tartar, served atop a toasted slice of baguette. Last was Chive Cake Sunrise, a rice-based dish that’s steamed and then pan-fried, made with chopped fresh chives that are baked on a stick, topped with a sunny-side-up quail egg and a squeeze of sweet Sriracha chili sauce.

