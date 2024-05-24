Henry Cohanim and Brandon Cohanim
The Quad Dallas
Chef Christophe de Lellis
The Quad
01
04

Brothers and co-owners of Namo and Bar Colette, Henry Cohanim and Brandon Cohanim, are opening Mamani at The QUAD. (Courtesy)

02
04

Mamani will be located in the largest retail bungalow at The QUAD, the building on the left. (Photo by Jane Martens)

03
04

Chef Christophe de Lellis teams up with the Cohanim brothers on Mamani. (Courtesy of Bar Colette)

04
04

The QUAD will feature seven dining concepts including Mamani. (Photo by Jane Martens)

Henry Cohanim and Brandon Cohanim
The Quad Dallas
Chef Christophe de Lellis
The Quad
Restaurants / Openings

With a High-Profile Chef and Lush European-Inspired Interiors, Mamani is Uptown Dallas’ Most Anticipated New Restaurant

What to Know About The QUAD's Buzziest Opening Yet

BY // 05.24.24
Brothers and co-owners of Namo and Bar Colette, Henry Cohanim and Brandon Cohanim, are opening Mamani at The QUAD. (Courtesy)
Mamani will be located in the largest retail bungalow at The QUAD, the building on the left. (Photo by Jane Martens)
Chef Christophe de Lellis teams up with the Cohanim brothers on Mamani. (Courtesy of Bar Colette)
The QUAD will feature seven dining concepts including Mamani. (Photo by Jane Martens)
1
4

Brothers and co-owners of Namo and Bar Colette, Henry Cohanim and Brandon Cohanim, are opening Mamani at The QUAD. (Courtesy)

2
4

Mamani will be located in the largest retail bungalow at The QUAD, the building on the left. (Photo by Jane Martens)

3
4

Chef Christophe de Lellis teams up with the Cohanim brothers on Mamani. (Courtesy of Bar Colette)

4
4

The QUAD will feature seven dining concepts including Mamani. (Photo by Jane Martens)

In 2019, it was announced that the Quadrangle, Dallas’ first mixed-used development when it opened in Uptown in 1966, would be undergoing a major renovation by new owners Stream Realty Partners. Five years later, “The QUAD” is finally complete. Featuring a new 12-story, 345,425 square-foot office tower, a quarter-acre pocket park, and seven restaurants, The QUAD has completely reimagined the four-acre property to be a more pedestrian-friendly destination in the heart of Uptown. Later this year, six new dining concepts will open at the development to join the recently reopened Crushcraft Thai Eats. One of them is Mamani, the highly-anticipated new modern European restaurant from brothers Brandon and Henry Cohanim, owners of the Bar Colette and popular Dallas sushi spot Namo.

Designed by architectural firm Omniplan, all of the restaurants at The QUAD are housed in unique, standalone bungalows ranging in square footage, but Mamani will be the largest concept of all, coming in at almost 4,000 square feet. The Cohanim brothers were drawn to the growth potential of The QUAD, and what it could mean for Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood.  “Uptown is like the new downtown for business,” Brandon says. “We also like that [The QUAD] is close to upscale hotels like The Ritz-Carlton, The Mansion, and the upcoming Four Seasons hotel on Turtle Creek.”

Chef Christophe de Lellis
Chef Christophe de Lellis teams up with the Cohanim brothers on Mamani. (Courtesy of Bar Colette)

An Eye for Talent

Brandon and Henry Cohanim have a track record of bringing great talent to Dallas, including Michelin-recognized bartender Ruben Rolon (currently the bar director at Bar Collette) and Namo’s executive chef Kazuhito Mabuchi, who had previously served as sous chef at LA’s Michelin-starred Sushi Ginza Onodera. But their latest hire may be the most impressive to date.

For Mamani’s culinary director, the Cohanim brothers lured French-born chef Christophe de Lellis, who left a high-profile role at the three Michelin-starred Joël Robuchon restaurant in Las Vegas to come to Dallas. After more than a decade on The Strip, de Lellis was ready to strike out on his own. The Cohanim brothers, with their eye for ambitious talent, were happy to let the accomplished chef take the reigns in Dallas.

“It’s the perfect time to go right now,” de Lellis told Eater Las Vegas earlier this year. “There’s a lot of interest in the Dallas market with big restaurants and hotels opening in the next couple years.”

Adds Henry, “He specifically comes up with ideas that he thinks Dallas diners will enjoy.”

Introducing Pêche

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
The Quad Dallas
The QUAD development has officially been completed in Uptown Dallas. (Photo by Jane Martens)

What to Expect at Mamani in Uptown Dallas

A blend of French and Italian influences, Mamani will be a modern European fine dining experience named in honor of the brothers’ grandmother. “She was born in Paris and passionate about cooking French food,” Henry explains.

When it comes to chef de Lellis’ food, nostalgia is important to the brothers. “We want to create restaurants that are upscale, but comfortable and approachable,” Brandon says. “It’s important to us to make food that’s familiar to people.” And though the menu has not yet been announced, the brothers concede that Joël Robuchon’s most famous dish, pomme pureé, might be featured.

The interiors are being helmed by London-based Bryan O’Sullivan Studio, best known for designing the restaurant in London’s famous Claridges Hotel. Mamani will also feature a 1,496-square-foot terrace outside Routh Street for al fresco dining. The Cohanim brothers also plan to open a new bakery in the bungalow next door to Mamami.

Originally from Los Angeles, Brandon and Henry each attended Southern Methodist University for college and now call Dallas home. Brandon opened his first restaurant, Pōk The Raw Bar (now the Bar Colette space), over 7 years ago at just 20 years old. For the brothers, the goal is to create Dallas restaurants that last, and a culture that inspires their team members to stay on. Mamani is just the next step.

Looking to buy or sell in Aspen?
Tommy Kanarellis
tommyk@compass.com  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Curated Collection

Swipe
3136 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3136 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3136 Greenbrier Drive
4205 Gloster Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4205 Gloster Street
Dallas, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4205 Gloster Street
5619 Walnut Hill Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5619 Walnut Hill Lane
Dallas, TX

$47,000,000 Learn More about this property
Michelene Galbraith
This property is listed by: Michelene Galbraith (214) 213-8279 Email Realtor
5619 Walnut Hill Lane
3633 Haynie Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3633 Haynie Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,499,999 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3633 Haynie Avenue
2204 Aarhus Way
East Dallas
FOR SALE

2204 Aarhus Way
Dallas, TX

$754,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
2204 Aarhus Way
9520 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9520 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$15,900,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
9520 Hathaway Street
3915 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3915 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$7,200,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3915 Southwestern Boulevard
3832 Normandy Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3832 Normandy Avenue
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Shirley Cohn
This property is listed by: Shirley Cohn (214) 729-5708 Email Realtor
3832 Normandy Avenue
4412 Lorraine Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4412 Lorraine Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,450,000 Learn More about this property
Fiona Richards
This property is listed by: Fiona Richards (214) 632-5813 Email Realtor
4412 Lorraine Avenue
5501 Pine Valley
Flower Mound
FOR SALE

5501 Pine Valley
Flower Mound, TX

$5,995,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
5501 Pine Valley
4923 Crooked Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4923 Crooked Lane
Dallas, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4923 Crooked Lane
10331 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10331 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$17,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
10331 Strait Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X