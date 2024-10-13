Catching Up With Marcus Paslay ― A Top Fort Worth Chef On His Foundation For Kids With Learning Disabilities

Clay Pigeon's copper topped bar has been refreshed with comfy new seating and a built-in mirror behind the bar back. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Clay Pigeon has a fresh new look, after its first decade in the Foundry District. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

When Chef Marcus Paslay introduced his first restaurant Clay Pigeon in 2013, it was an instant hit. The White Settlement eatery has become something of a neighborhood living room in Fort Worth’s burgeoning Foundry District. It celebrated its first decade last year.

“That got us thinking, it was time for a bit of a refresh,” Marcus Paslay tells PaperCity.

So, they tapped Foxcroft Studio once again. That’s the same Dallas-based design firm that helped to create the Chicago-style of Walloon’s ― his most recent opening on Magnolia, just over a year ago.

Clay Pigeon’s New Look

The color scheme has remained the same ― tans and browns with a copper-topped bar and hammered table tops. The feel has changed dramatically, however, with new plush booths and banquettes. Clay Pigeon has added about 10 booths to its seating. The mirror behind the bar is now built-in. And Paslay’s seasonal menu continues to evolve. The only two menu items that remain from day one are the bone marrow appetizer, which is still one of the best sellers, and the pot de crème dessert.

“When I opened Clay Pigeon I wanted to create a good restaurant that people wanted to go to,” he says. “We wanted to elevate the dining scene, but we didn’t want to be trendy.”

“I studied business at The University of Oklahoma, and I just hated it,” Paslay recalls. He dropped out, in search of something “more tactile.”

After attending The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, Paslay spent the next decade taking a full culinary tour and honing his skills from Alaska to Seattle ― ultimately opening the Four Seasons Resort in Vail, Colorado.

“I would take different jobs for different reasons, learning everything from ultra-fine dining to regional and true seasonality. But, I learned how to run a business on the job.”

In the years since, he has opened Piatello Italian, Provender Hall, and Walloon’s, along with purchasing Mercado Juarez in 2023 ― all part of his From Scratch Hospitality. The 42-year-old Mexican restaurant is a local staple, with two locations Mercado Juarez had six locations at its peak. Paslay says they have started jarring the famous salsa, and he has plans to open more locations.

The Paslay Foundation Gives Back

Marcus and Emily Paslay launched the Paslay Foundation to give back to an under-represented group four years ago. It focuses on providing diagnosis and treatment for children with learning differences. They hosted their first fundraising event in 2020.

Chef Paslay says his life could have turned out much differently, had he not been diagnosed with dyslexia and gotten the specialized help he needed by attending Hill School Fort Worth. It changed the course of his life and set him up for success. But, he knows a lot of children aren’t so lucky.

“If you do not have parents to guide you, you’re really disadvantaged, and not able to get the services you need to succeed,” he says. “For me, I knew I grew up fortunate, but when you’re from a family that doesn’t have the means to get you tested at $6,000 a pop, you can easily become a statistic.”

Children from lower-income households often have little chance to get that kind of help. They fall further behind their peers in school, year after year, and simply never regain that lost ground. That’s why the Paslay Foundation aims to intercede during their formative years.

“Marcus and I started Paslay Foundation with the intent to use our assets to throw a one-of-a-kind event,” Emily Paslay says.

“We have traveled the country and experienced different cultures, foods, entertainment, and geography. We love trying to incorporate these experiences into our restaurants and the event. So, we attempt to host an event that people want to attend because it’s truly unique and can’t be found anywhere in Fort Worth.”

Why Diagnosis and Treatment Are So Critical

Did you know that learning disabilities account for a large percentage of the prison population? There is a direct correlation.

According to the Paslay Foundation, “Studies also show that 50 percent of kids with learning differences are involved in the justice system and are three times more likely to drop out of high school. We believe this group of kids has both high risk and high potential to impact our community.”

Encouragement by trained professionals is another missing component.

When a child feels like a square peg in a traditional school environment, their self-worth can take a hit. Children compare themselves to classmates and their learning differences don’t translate to the honor roll accolades. That’s why being surrounded by supportive teachers who are trained to work with their specific differences can be the key to helping a child feel valued, and reaching their highest potential.

Most children with learning differences have high IQs and great potential. That’s one of the ways dyslexia is diagnosed ― by finding a marked disparity between what they are obviously capable of, and what they are actually achieving in the school environment.

“In fact, a study found that 35 percent of entrepreneurs have dyslexia, almost four times the rate as the general population,” the Paslay Foundation states. “Walt Disney, Charles Schwab, Steve Jobs and Henry Ford are some of the many successful entrepreneurs that identify as dyslexic.”

Past Paslay Foundation events have supported the work of The Child Study Center and Hope Center for Autism. This year’s Indulge & Inspire is called Velvet & Variety and it’s already a sell-out. It will be held at Clay Pigeon on October 13, benefitting Hill School and Literacy United.

“So far we’ve raised about $500,000 in the first three years,” Marcus Paslay says. “And, we hope to raise another $200,000 this weekend.”