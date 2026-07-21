The Best Margaritas and Tequila Cocktails In The Woodlands — For National Tequila Day Or Any Happy Celebration

What better place to sip margaritas than Margaritaville Lake Resort at Lake Conroe? Jimmy Buffet himself would be proud.

On Friday, July 24, from 5 pm to 8 pm, the resort is set celebrate National Tequila Day with a lakeside tasting event at the 5 o’clock Somewhere Event Tent. It’s the chance to sample premium tequila and mezcal.

Tickets cost $20 per person for six tasting tickets to sample a variety of premium spirits, including Casamigos, Don Julio, Astral, Lobos 1707, 21 Seeds, DeLeón Tequila, Union Mezcal and more.

There will also be $5 margaritas available all day, with no tasting ticket required.

For more information and to purchase a ticket to the Tequila in Paradise tasting event, go here.