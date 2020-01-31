Sour Pickle Beer Cans
martin house line-up
01
02

Sour Pickle Beer was such a huge success, it has been distributed state-wide.

02
02

Martin House will now add Sour Pickle Beer to its core lineup.

Sour Pickle Beer Cans
martin house line-up
Restaurants / Bars

Sour Pickle Beer is Here to Stay and a Fort Worth Brewery’s Upping the Ante With Spice

Match Made in Cowtown Heaven Makes the Pucker Cool

BY // 01.31.20
Sour Pickle Beer was such a huge success, it has been distributed state-wide.
Martin House will now add Sour Pickle Beer to its core lineup.
1
2

Sour Pickle Beer was such a huge success, it has been distributed state-wide.

2
2

Martin House will now add Sour Pickle Beer to its core lineup.

Good news for die-hard fans, Sour Pickle Beer is here to stay, and it will soon be joined by a spicy variation.

Martin House Brewing Company debuted an unlikely beer last August. It was a collaboration between two favorite Fort Worth brands ― bringing Best Maid Sour Pickle Beer to what turned out to be a clamoring audience of beer fanatics.

For this accidental success, they added Best Maid sour pickle juice to a sour beer base, and created the winning formula. The 5.5 percent beer, arrived in cans wrapped to resemble a Best Maid pickle jar, complete with the iconic logo of the little girl licking her lips, known as Smiley.

The beer was such a huge success, simple supply and demand for the lip-puckering potion led to the need for statewide distribution, and consistent sell-outs.

In case you haven’t been able to get your hands on a can, it is really sour ― the kind of sour that locks your jaw, squints your eyes, and screws up your face at first sip. But, folks can’t seem to get enough of it, which led to Martin House’ decision to add Best Maid Sour Pickle Beer to its core lineup of year-round offerings. This is a big deal for a brewery that rolls out new offerings almost weekly.

“It means we are eagerly brewing as much pickle beer as we can. Over the next couple months, we hope this increased production will allow us to distribute more quantities to more stores throughout the state of Texas,” Martin House posted. “It will take a little time, as Texas is Texas-sized, but we want to get the pickle beer to your favorite stores so it can be enjoyed year-round.”

For now, the Fort Worth brewery is releasing batches about every other week, as production ramps up. And, Martin House just unveiled a companion brew, with hopes of catching lighting in a can for a second time.

Brace yourselves ― Best Maid Spicy Pickle Beer will be launched at a party the brewery is hosting on March 7 at the taproom at 220 S. Sylvania Avenue. The newest iteration will raise the heat level, while lowering the ABV slightly to 4.7 percent. The can design will be wrapped with flaming red pickles.

With Spicy Pickle Beer ― now you can pucker and sweat all at the same time.

The celebration on March 7, will include food trucks, mobile bars and live music. Tickets are $15, and will include four, eight ounce pours of any beers of your choosing, plus a limited edition Best Maid Pickles collectible mason jar glass.

Featured Events
Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
2005 Persa Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2005 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 561-7528 Email Realtor
2005 Persa Street
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
5211 Beech Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Beech Street
Bellaire, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5211 Beech Street
6710 Falcon Point
Santa Fe Area
FOR SALE

6710 Falcon Point
Dickinson, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
6710 Falcon Point
1014 Rosepoint Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1014 Rosepoint Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1014 Rosepoint Street
210 Millbrook Street
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

210 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
210 Millbrook Street
3617 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3617 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3617 Olympia Drive
815 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$787,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
815 Knox Street
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Houston, TX

$4,480,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
3751 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3751 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3751 Arnold Street
3739 Knollwood Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3739 Knollwood Street
Houston, TX

$8,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3739 Knollwood Street
139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire, TX

$865,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
139 Beverly Lane
4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4406 Camellia Lane
2336 Welch Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2336 Welch Street
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2336 Welch Street
2321 Elmen Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2321 Elmen Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2321 Elmen Street
5301 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5301 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5301 Pine Street
1026 Wynnwood Lane
Timbergrove/Manor
FOR SALE

1026 Wynnwood Lane
Houston, TX

$1,440,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1026 Wynnwood Lane
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
601 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

601 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
601 Crestbend Drive
120 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

120 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
120 Carnarvon Drive
312 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
312 Carnarvon Drive
305 Knipp Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

305 Knipp Road
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
305 Knipp Road
4615 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4615 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4615 Pine Street
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,660,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X