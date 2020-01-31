Sour Pickle Beer is Here to Stay and a Fort Worth Brewery’s Upping the Ante With Spice

Good news for die-hard fans, Sour Pickle Beer is here to stay, and it will soon be joined by a spicy variation.

Martin House Brewing Company debuted an unlikely beer last August. It was a collaboration between two favorite Fort Worth brands ― bringing Best Maid Sour Pickle Beer to what turned out to be a clamoring audience of beer fanatics.

For this accidental success, they added Best Maid sour pickle juice to a sour beer base, and created the winning formula. The 5.5 percent beer, arrived in cans wrapped to resemble a Best Maid pickle jar, complete with the iconic logo of the little girl licking her lips, known as Smiley.

The beer was such a huge success, simple supply and demand for the lip-puckering potion led to the need for statewide distribution, and consistent sell-outs.

In case you haven’t been able to get your hands on a can, it is really sour ― the kind of sour that locks your jaw, squints your eyes, and screws up your face at first sip. But, folks can’t seem to get enough of it, which led to Martin House’ decision to add Best Maid Sour Pickle Beer to its core lineup of year-round offerings. This is a big deal for a brewery that rolls out new offerings almost weekly.

“It means we are eagerly brewing as much pickle beer as we can. Over the next couple months, we hope this increased production will allow us to distribute more quantities to more stores throughout the state of Texas,” Martin House posted. “It will take a little time, as Texas is Texas-sized, but we want to get the pickle beer to your favorite stores so it can be enjoyed year-round.”

For now, the Fort Worth brewery is releasing batches about every other week, as production ramps up. And, Martin House just unveiled a companion brew, with hopes of catching lighting in a can for a second time.

Brace yourselves ― Best Maid Spicy Pickle Beer will be launched at a party the brewery is hosting on March 7 at the taproom at 220 S. Sylvania Avenue. The newest iteration will raise the heat level, while lowering the ABV slightly to 4.7 percent. The can design will be wrapped with flaming red pickles.

With Spicy Pickle Beer ― now you can pucker and sweat all at the same time.

The celebration on March 7, will include food trucks, mobile bars and live music. Tickets are $15, and will include four, eight ounce pours of any beers of your choosing, plus a limited edition Best Maid Pickles collectible mason jar glass.