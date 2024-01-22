Megu – The soy paper wrapped spring in Paris roll plate painted with spicy Sriracha. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Megu – Owner and chef Peter Liang by the sushi bar at his new Megu French Japanese Cuisine.
Megu – Delicate curry puffs off the French menu at Megu. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Megu – The Kobe carpaccio is lightly seared A5 Wagyu in a soy broth. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Megu – The lovely and bright spring in Paris roll at Megu. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Megu – The signage is up on the Campus Office Tower, but the website is still to come. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
01
06

Megu French Japanese Cuisine is a new fusion restaurant near Fort Worth's TCU. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

02
06

Owner and chef Peter Liang by the sushi bar at his new Megu French Japanese Cuisine. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

03
06

Delicate curry puffs off the French menu at Megu. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

04
06

The Kobe carpaccio at Megu is lightly seared A5 Wagyu in a soy broth. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

05
06

The soy paper-wrapped Spring in Paris roll plate at Megu French Japanese Cuisine is painted with spicy sriracha. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

06
06

The signage is up on the Campus Office Tower, but the website is still to come. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Megu – The soy paper wrapped spring in Paris roll plate painted with spicy Sriracha. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Megu – Owner and chef Peter Liang by the sushi bar at his new Megu French Japanese Cuisine.
Megu – Delicate curry puffs off the French menu at Megu. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Megu – The Kobe carpaccio is lightly seared A5 Wagyu in a soy broth. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Megu – The lovely and bright spring in Paris roll at Megu. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Megu – The signage is up on the Campus Office Tower, but the website is still to come. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Restaurants / Openings

A New Fusion Restaurant Quietly Opens Near TCU — Your First Look at Megu French Japanese Cuisine

With Two Different Menus to Explore, This Fort Worth Restaurant Takes Diners on a Semi Global Tour

BY // 01.22.24
Megu French Japanese Cuisine is a new fusion restaurant near Fort Worth's TCU. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Owner and chef Peter Liang by the sushi bar at his new Megu French Japanese Cuisine. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Delicate curry puffs off the French menu at Megu. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
The Kobe carpaccio at Megu is lightly seared A5 Wagyu in a soy broth. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
The soy paper-wrapped Spring in Paris roll plate at Megu French Japanese Cuisine is painted with spicy sriracha. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
The signage is up on the Campus Office Tower, but the website is still to come. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
1
6

Megu French Japanese Cuisine is a new fusion restaurant near Fort Worth's TCU. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

2
6

Owner and chef Peter Liang by the sushi bar at his new Megu French Japanese Cuisine. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

3
6

Delicate curry puffs off the French menu at Megu. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

4
6

The Kobe carpaccio at Megu is lightly seared A5 Wagyu in a soy broth. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

5
6

The soy paper-wrapped Spring in Paris roll plate at Megu French Japanese Cuisine is painted with spicy sriracha. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

6
6

The signage is up on the Campus Office Tower, but the website is still to come. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Chef Peter Liang first polished his culinary skills in New York City, before moving to Texas and opening Ginza French Japanese Cuisine in Weatherford in 2022. While he is no longer an owner of that restaurant, the chef just debuted a new concept near Texas Christian University called Megu French Japanese Cuisine.

Located in the former Overflow Coffee space (and Dwell Coffee & Biscuits before that) at 3113 S. University Drive, Megu is on the basement level of the golden-hued Campus Office Tower. The signage is installed, and the white tablecloths have been laid, but the website has yet to roll out, so you have to be in the know to find it (or happen upon its vague Instagram page). I heard about it from a friend.

Megu – Delicate curry puffs off the French menu at Megu. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Delicate curry puffs off the French menu at Megu. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

The Smaller, French Menu

The smaller of the two menus at Megu French Japanese Cuisine is the French menu. On a recent visit, I sampled a golden curry puff served with cucumber relish. It comes three to an order and was delicate and flaky. While curry puffs are common Malaysian street food, which can also be found around multi-ethnic Paris, it was unusual to find them on the French menu. In fact, much of the French-style offerings are truly fusion dishes from around the globe, including pan-seared ostrich, Chilean sea bass, Spanish red shrimp, and crispy scallops with Hawaiian sauce.

The Kobe beef carpaccio (utilizing A5 Wagyu), had a more Asian appeal. The cooked dish was presented as four delicate slices of beef, lightly seared, and served atop mandolin-sliced cucumber in a soy sauce broth, and dusted with green onion and sesame seed.

The only items that felt truly French were the rack of lamb with a leek and potato tart, the steak au poivre, and the dessert of port wine poached pears served with fig goat cheese.

Megu – The lovely and bright spring in Paris roll at Megu. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
The lovely and bright Spring in Paris roll at Megu. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Japanese Cuisine In The Spotlight

Meanwhile, over on the Japanese menu, there’s an awful lot to explore. Mains range from soba noodles to teriyaki, as well as including fried katsu dishes and curry (which is, oddly enough, a Japanese favorite).

Valentine's Day Gifts For Her

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Valentine's Day 2024

I tried a couple of sushi rolls on my first visit. Both were lovely in presentation and flavor. The Spring in Paris roll is filled with king crab, tuna, and salmon wrapped in rice paper. The Cracker roll is a combination of spicy tuna, spicy salmon, and fresh mango topped with crispy fried jalapeño strips. Most of the specialty rolls are premium — ranging from $18 to $25 each.

Sushi and sashimi are also available a la carte, where you can choose from the likes of white tuna, octopus, and (otoro) tuna belly. There are sushi tours to take as well ― each named after American aircraft carriers (USS Blue Ridge, USS Nimitz, USS Gerald R. Ford). They feed between three and six people and range from $160 to $270 — unfolding a lavish feast for the whole table.

The best deals can be found in the section titled “entrees from the sushi bar” with several combination plates including one that is completely cooked and another that is vegetarian. Megu is still awaiting its liquor license, so it’s currently BYOB.

Currently, the hours for Megu French Japanese Cuisine are lunch service from 11:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and dinner service from 4:30 pm to 9 pm on Monday through Saturday. It’s closed on Sunday.

Tommy Kanarellis
Aspen, CO
[email protected]  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
719 Reinicke Street
Rice Military/Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

719 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
719 Reinicke Street
10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
Huntington Village, Stafford
FOR SALE

10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
Houston, TX

$175,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,280,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
6709 Woodbend Park N
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

6709 Woodbend Park N
Houston, TX

$569,500 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
6709 Woodbend Park N
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
915 Old Lake Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

915 Old Lake Road
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
915 Old Lake Road
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
4439 Spencer Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4439 Spencer Street
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4439 Spencer Street
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$312,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X