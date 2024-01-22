A New Fusion Restaurant Quietly Opens Near TCU — Your First Look at Megu French Japanese Cuisine

The signage is up on the Campus Office Tower, but the website is still to come. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Chef Peter Liang first polished his culinary skills in New York City, before moving to Texas and opening Ginza French Japanese Cuisine in Weatherford in 2022. While he is no longer an owner of that restaurant, the chef just debuted a new concept near Texas Christian University called Megu French Japanese Cuisine.

Located in the former Overflow Coffee space (and Dwell Coffee & Biscuits before that) at 3113 S. University Drive, Megu is on the basement level of the golden-hued Campus Office Tower. The signage is installed, and the white tablecloths have been laid, but the website has yet to roll out, so you have to be in the know to find it (or happen upon its vague Instagram page). I heard about it from a friend.

The Smaller, French Menu

The smaller of the two menus at Megu French Japanese Cuisine is the French menu. On a recent visit, I sampled a golden curry puff served with cucumber relish. It comes three to an order and was delicate and flaky. While curry puffs are common Malaysian street food, which can also be found around multi-ethnic Paris, it was unusual to find them on the French menu. In fact, much of the French-style offerings are truly fusion dishes from around the globe, including pan-seared ostrich, Chilean sea bass, Spanish red shrimp, and crispy scallops with Hawaiian sauce.

The Kobe beef carpaccio (utilizing A5 Wagyu), had a more Asian appeal. The cooked dish was presented as four delicate slices of beef, lightly seared, and served atop mandolin-sliced cucumber in a soy sauce broth, and dusted with green onion and sesame seed.

The only items that felt truly French were the rack of lamb with a leek and potato tart, the steak au poivre, and the dessert of port wine poached pears served with fig goat cheese.

Japanese Cuisine In The Spotlight

Meanwhile, over on the Japanese menu, there’s an awful lot to explore. Mains range from soba noodles to teriyaki, as well as including fried katsu dishes and curry (which is, oddly enough, a Japanese favorite).

I tried a couple of sushi rolls on my first visit. Both were lovely in presentation and flavor. The Spring in Paris roll is filled with king crab, tuna, and salmon wrapped in rice paper. The Cracker roll is a combination of spicy tuna, spicy salmon, and fresh mango topped with crispy fried jalapeño strips. Most of the specialty rolls are premium — ranging from $18 to $25 each.

Sushi and sashimi are also available a la carte, where you can choose from the likes of white tuna, octopus, and (otoro) tuna belly. There are sushi tours to take as well ― each named after American aircraft carriers (USS Blue Ridge, USS Nimitz, USS Gerald R. Ford). They feed between three and six people and range from $160 to $270 — unfolding a lavish feast for the whole table.

The best deals can be found in the section titled “entrees from the sushi bar” with several combination plates including one that is completely cooked and another that is vegetarian. Megu is still awaiting its liquor license, so it’s currently BYOB.

Currently, the hours for Megu French Japanese Cuisine are lunch service from 11:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and dinner service from 4:30 pm to 9 pm on Monday through Saturday. It’s closed on Sunday.