New Fort Worth Ice Cream Shop Brings Unique Flavors, Natural Ingredients — Morgan’s Southside Takeover is Complete

Morgan's Ice Cream pints of new flavors are ready for pick up.

Wookies Cookies with frosted oatmeal cookies is just one of the flavors you can get at Morgan's Ice Cream.

Morgan's Banana Pudding ice cream is now colored with turmeric instead of dye.

The owners of Dwell Coffee and Biscuits have been on a wild ride this year, opening a fourth coffee shop and taking over an ice cream shop in Fort Worth’s Southside neighborhood ― learning a brand new business from the churn up.

When the owner of Gypsy Scoops Ice Cream Parlor, located at 321 S. Main Street, decided to sell, Dwell Coffee owners Jeff and Stephanie Brannon took over the scoop shop with plans to update it, as PaperCity Fort Worth first reported in July.

Now, Morgan’s Ice Cream will celebrate its soft opening this weekend, Friday, December 11 and Saturday, December 12 from 5 pm to 9 pm each night. Expect some interesting flavors.

Wookies Cookies with frosted oatmeal cookies.

Wookies Cookies will be one of Morgan’s signature flavors. They call it “a whole mood” in one scoop. Cinnamon infused sweet cream ice cream is loaded with dark chocolate shavings and homemade glazed oatmeal cookies.

Pumpkin Spice Up Your Life has been a seasonal hit at pop-ups and packed in pints — and it brings a vegan cousin dubbed Pumpkin Oreo, too.

Familiar flavors such as Banana Pudding and Cookie Monster have gotten an update. Gypsy Scoops used transitional blue food coloring in the Cookie Monster ice cream. Not anymore. At the new Morgan’s Scoops, the popular recipe has been revamped. Now, it’s all-natural, vegan, gluten free, soy free and dairy free. It’s 100 percent spirulina instead.

“The color is so beautiful,” the Brannons note. “And did you know spirulina has many health benefits as well?”

Another flavor once colored with food dye is the ever-popular banana pudding. “We use turmeric extract to give it that vibrant yellow color,” the Brannons detail. So if you have ever avoided an ice cream due to dyes, there a new name in town ― Morgan’s Ice Cream. A select variety of its ice creams are labeled vegan, dairy free and gluten free for those with special dietary needs.

Other flavors at the new shop include Happy Birthday Cake, Caramel Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Honey Vanilla, Butter Pecan, Merry Mint and one called Cookies, Cookies and Cream, which is Morgan’s triple Oreo flavor, chock full of the good stuff. Pints can be pre-ordered for pickup at the window.

Sister brand Dwell Coffee and Biscuits is even getting into the treats game with floats and trendy affogatos using its cold brew coffee. It’s a cool new scene in Fort Worth.