3 Great Tequila Cocktails From Storied Bars to Celebrate Mexican Independence Day With

Pujol in Mexico City is where you will find the Passion of Allende cocktail.

The Bandera cocktail created by mixologist Yana Volfson for Alta in New York.

Bar Alta in New York where the Bandera cocktail is a tequila aficionado's fave.

With the likely probability that your favorite watering hole is closed on this Mexican Independence Day (this Wednesday, September 16), meaning there is little opportunity for celebrating outside of bars that serve a percentage of food, Casa Dragones has tapped mixologists from three storied bars to each create a special drink saluting Texas’ neighbor to the south.

While in the spirit of celebrating, the cocktails come in red, white and green which, as we know, also happen to be the colors of the Mexican Flag.

Consider this Casa Dragones’ liquid salutes to the historic day that Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, a Catholic priest known as Father Hidalgo, made the first cry for independence from Spain. These are ridiculously tasty concoctions for celebrating and though any tequila might do, Casa Dragones obviously hopes that you go for those crystal bottles with the sky blue labels.

Of course, these cocktails can be sampled any day of the year so if you miss it on Independence Day, I wouldn’t wait until Cinco de Mayo rolls around. Here are your drink winners:

Passion of Allende

Fans of the chic Pujol in Mexico City, named by the Wall Street Journal as the best restaurant in Mexico, are well acquainted with the Taco Bar and the romantic Terrace. Some might even have already encountered the Passion of Allende.

Ingredients: 1.5 ounces of Casa Dragones Blanco, 2 ounces passion fruit juice, 1 ounce basil syrup, 2/3 of an ounce of lime juice, 3 ounces tonic water, dash of Orleans or Peychaud’s Bitters

Directions: Combine the first four ingredients, shake and strain over ice. Top with 3 ounce tonic water and a dash of bitters.

Bandera

This tasty mix comes from mixologist Yana Volfson at Alta in New York.

Ingredients: 1.25 ounces of Casa Dragones Blanco, 1/4 ounce Giffard Creme de Cacao, 1/4 ounce Velvet Falernum, 1/2 ounce lime juice, a pinch of tarragon, Hoja Santa leaves, mint leaves, pomegranate seeds

Directions: Line the bottom of a highball glass with mint and Hoja Santa leaves. Add ice. Combine all ingredients and shake with ice. Strain and pour over ice and top with pomegranate seeds.

Rojo

What Texan isn’t a fan of San Miguel de Allende? Few, indeed. And of those who are fans most are familiar with the bar at Dôce 18 Concept House. This is where you find the recipe of the cocktail simply named Rojo.

Ingredients: 1.5 ounces Casa Dragones Blanco, 1.5 ounces hibiscus tea, 1.5 ounces pineapple juice or lemon juice.

Directions: Mix all the ingredients in a shaker and double strain. Garnish with a hibiscus flower (preferably a red flower) and a basil leaf.