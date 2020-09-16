Tequila Dragones Blanco – Rojo Cocktail
2_BAR_ALTA-016
Tequila_Casa_Dragones_Yana_DOTD7209
Pujol Mexico City
casa-dragones-pujol-maegarita- (1) 2
01
05

The Rojo cocktail is served at Dôce 18 Concept House in San Miguel de Allende.

02
05

Bar Alta in New York where the Bandera cocktail is a tequila aficionado's fave.

03
05

The Bandera cocktail created by mixologist Yana Volfson for Alta in New York.

04
05

Pujol in Mexico City is where you will find the Passion of Allende cocktail.

05
05

The Ginger Margarita from Pujol in Mexico City

Tequila Dragones Blanco – Rojo Cocktail
2_BAR_ALTA-016
Tequila_Casa_Dragones_Yana_DOTD7209
Pujol Mexico City
casa-dragones-pujol-maegarita- (1) 2
Restaurants / Bars

3 Great Tequila Cocktails From Storied Bars to Celebrate Mexican Independence Day With

Becoming Your Own Home Mixologist

BY // 09.15.20
The Rojo cocktail is served at Dôce 18 Concept House in San Miguel de Allende.
Bar Alta in New York where the Bandera cocktail is a tequila aficionado's fave.
The Bandera cocktail created by mixologist Yana Volfson for Alta in New York.
Pujol in Mexico City is where you will find the Passion of Allende cocktail.
The Ginger Margarita from Pujol in Mexico City
1
5

The Rojo cocktail is served at Dôce 18 Concept House in San Miguel de Allende.

2
5

Bar Alta in New York where the Bandera cocktail is a tequila aficionado's fave.

3
5

The Bandera cocktail created by mixologist Yana Volfson for Alta in New York.

4
5

Pujol in Mexico City is where you will find the Passion of Allende cocktail.

5
5

The Ginger Margarita from Pujol in Mexico City

With the likely probability that your favorite watering hole is closed on this Mexican Independence Day (this Wednesday, September 16), meaning there is little opportunity for celebrating outside of bars that serve a percentage of food, Casa Dragones has tapped mixologists from three storied bars to each create a special drink saluting Texas’ neighbor to the south.

While in the spirit of celebrating, the cocktails come in red, white and green which, as we know, also happen to be the colors of the Mexican Flag.

Consider this Casa Dragones’ liquid salutes to the historic day that Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, a Catholic priest known as Father Hidalgo, made the first cry for independence from Spain. These are ridiculously tasty concoctions for celebrating and though any tequila might do, Casa Dragones obviously hopes that you go for those crystal bottles with the sky blue labels.

Of course, these cocktails can be sampled any day of the year so if you miss it on Independence Day,  I wouldn’t wait until Cinco de Mayo rolls around. Here are your drink winners:

Passion of Allende

Fans of the chic Pujol in Mexico City, named by the Wall Street Journal as the best restaurant in Mexico, are well acquainted with the Taco Bar and the romantic Terrace. Some might even have already encountered the Passion of Allende.

Ingredients: 1.5 ounces of Casa Dragones Blanco, 2 ounces passion fruit juice, 1 ounce basil syrup, 2/3 of an ounce of lime juice, 3 ounces tonic water, dash of Orleans or Peychaud’s Bitters

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON

Directions: Combine the first four ingredients, shake and strain over ice. Top with 3 ounce tonic water and a dash of bitters.

Bandera

This tasty mix comes from mixologist Yana Volfson at Alta in New York.

Ingredients: 1.25 ounces of Casa Dragones Blanco, 1/4 ounce Giffard Creme de Cacao, 1/4 ounce Velvet Falernum, 1/2 ounce lime juice, a pinch of tarragon, Hoja Santa leaves, mint leaves, pomegranate seeds

Directions: Line the bottom of a highball glass with mint and Hoja Santa leaves. Add ice. Combine all ingredients and shake with ice. Strain and pour over ice and top with pomegranate seeds.

2_BAR_ALTA-016
Bar Alta in New York where the Bandera cocktail is a tequila aficionado’s fave.

Rojo

What Texan isn’t a fan of San Miguel de Allende? Few, indeed. And of those who are fans most are familiar with the bar at Dôce 18 Concept House. This is where you find the recipe of the cocktail simply named Rojo.

Ingredients: 1.5 ounces Casa Dragones Blanco, 1.5 ounces hibiscus tea, 1.5 ounces pineapple juice or lemon juice.

Directions: Mix all the ingredients in a shaker and double strain. Garnish with a hibiscus flower (preferably a red flower) and a basil leaf.

The Ultimate Virtual Cooking Experience
with Chef Tim Love

Presented by Woodford Reserve x

Presented by Woodford Reserve x PaperCity

Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 at 6 PM

Buy Tickets

Featured Properties

Swipe
1919 Park St
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1919 Park St
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Tania Amin Shirazi
This property is listed by: Tania Amin Shirazi (281) 773-0029 Email Realtor
1919 Park St
5322 Verdome Ln
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5322 Verdome Ln
Houston, TX

$799,900 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Gregory
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Gregory (713) 265-7455 Email Realtor
5322 Verdome Ln
3257 Huntingdon Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3257 Huntingdon Place
Houston, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Patrick Burbridge
This property is listed by: Patrick Burbridge (832) 954-6694 Email Realtor
3257 Huntingdon Place
3516 Rice Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3516 Rice Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,830,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
3516 Rice Blvd
3237 Inwood Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3237 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3237 Inwood Dr
5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire, TX

$1,186,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
5111 Grand Lake St
918 Harvard St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

918 Harvard St
Houston, TX

$1,369,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
918 Harvard St
8899 Sandringham Dr
Bayou Woods
FOR SALE

8899 Sandringham Dr
Houston, TX

$6,600,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
8899 Sandringham Dr
2100 Troon Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2100 Troon Rd
Houston, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2100 Troon Rd
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X