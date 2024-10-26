fbpx
Paella Valenciana (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Mi Luna Bar (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Branzino Asado at Mi Luna (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Mi Luna Exterior (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Mi Luna Interior (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
01
05

While trying lots of small plates is encouraged at Mi Luna, don’t miss the six paella options (like Paella Valenciana, shown) , which can be scaled up or down depending on the number diners. (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

02
05

The bar at the newly reopened Mi Luna restaurant in the Montrose Collective leaves an impression. (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

03
05

One of the new shareable entrees on the Mi Luna menu includes branzino Asado. (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

04
05

Shuttered in 2004, the Spanish tapas eatery rebirths this month in the swank Montrose Collective (888 Westheimer Road). (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

05
05

Inside the dining room. Here Mi Luna will host live entertainment on their raised stage, from Latin night on Thursdays to flamenco dancing by Solero Flamenco on Fridays and Saturdays to acoustic guitar performances at weekend brunch.(Photo by Dylan McEwan)

Paella Valenciana (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Mi Luna Bar (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Branzino Asado at Mi Luna (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Mi Luna Exterior (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Mi Luna Interior (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Restaurants / Openings

Beloved Spanish Tapas Restaurant Comes Back to Life In Houston 20 Years After Shuttering — Your First Taste of Mi Luna, Take Two

This Time, Montrose Collective Seems Like the Perfect Home

BY // 10.25.24
photography Dylan McEwan
While trying lots of small plates is encouraged at Mi Luna, don’t miss the six paella options (like Paella Valenciana, shown) , which can be scaled up or down depending on the number diners. (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
The bar at the newly reopened Mi Luna restaurant in the Montrose Collective leaves an impression. (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
One of the new shareable entrees on the Mi Luna menu includes branzino Asado. (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Shuttered in 2004, the Spanish tapas eatery rebirths this month in the swank Montrose Collective (888 Westheimer Road). (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Inside the dining room. Here Mi Luna will host live entertainment on their raised stage, from Latin night on Thursdays to flamenco dancing by Solero Flamenco on Fridays and Saturdays to acoustic guitar performances at weekend brunch.(Photo by Dylan McEwan)
1
5

While trying lots of small plates is encouraged at Mi Luna, don’t miss the six paella options (like Paella Valenciana, shown) , which can be scaled up or down depending on the number diners. (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

2
5

The bar at the newly reopened Mi Luna restaurant in the Montrose Collective leaves an impression. (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

3
5

One of the new shareable entrees on the Mi Luna menu includes branzino Asado. (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

4
5

Shuttered in 2004, the Spanish tapas eatery rebirths this month in the swank Montrose Collective (888 Westheimer Road). (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

5
5

Inside the dining room. Here Mi Luna will host live entertainment on their raised stage, from Latin night on Thursdays to flamenco dancing by Solero Flamenco on Fridays and Saturdays to acoustic guitar performances at weekend brunch.(Photo by Dylan McEwan)

Twenty-six years ago, Moroccan-born chef Youssef Nafaa, schooled at the Cordon Bleu, made his way to Houston and in short order opened Mi Luna in Rice Village, the first of several restaurants he would create in his new adopted hometown. Shuttered in 2004, the Spanish tapas restaurant has now come back to life in the Montrose Collective, the swanky development on Westheimer Road.

“I had no idea what kind of impact the original Mi Luna had on our customers,” Nafaa tells PaperCity. “Since we’ve reopened, I’ve met three couples who met at Mi Luna and later married, returning here to celebrate.”

In the intervening years since Nafaa opened his first full-service restaurant, he’s created several more, including the Italian joint Mia Bella Trattoria and fast-casual restaurants Coco Crepes & Coffee and ZOA Moroccan Kitchen. Today, the proud papa has brought two of his three sons into the fold, including Adam Nafaa, an attorney, and Zack Nafaa, a member of the operations team who helped open Mi Luna once again.

Mi Luna Bar (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
The bar at the newly reopened Mi Luna restaurant in the Montrose Collective leaves an impression. (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

For those with a good memory, you’ll be comforted that many things remain as you fondly remember from the first incarnation of Mi Luna. For instance, much of the expansive tapas selections, from small cold plates (tapas frias) to hot dishes (tapas calientes) are throwbacks to originals. These include mejillones a la vinaigrette (mussels in a sherry wine and caper vinaigrette, $14), lombarda al la parilla (chorizo with caramelized onions and spicy potatoes, $12) and gambas al ajillo (shrimp in lemon and garlic olive oil with red chili peppers, $15).

New additions with a bit of Moorish influence grace the menu too. For example, ensaladillas marounas (Moroccan eggplant with carrot, beets and roasted corn salad, $14), tender fried croquetas de patatas (fried potato croquettes with aioli, $8), and chuletas de Cordero la parrilla (grilled lamb chop with wild mushrooms in a wine reduction, $16).

Branzino Asado at Mi Luna (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
One of the new shareable entrees on the Mi Luna menu includes branzino Asado. (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

While trying lots of small plates is encouraged, don’t miss the six paella options, which can be scaled up or down depending on the number of people you’re dining with. Nafaa reveals he’s recently discovered a new short-grain rice, the base of all his paellas, like the new paella Mi Luna studded with lobster, leeks, cherry tomatoes, sweet peas and saffron seasoned rice.

Fall Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024

“Previously, we’d been using Italian arborio rice for our paellas,” he says. “But this new short grain rice is a little smaller, not as starchy, and I’ve found a lot more flavorful.”

Open for happy hour through dinner and serving brunch on weekends, Mi Luna boasts a signature sangria and a host of craft cocktails and mocktails. Spain varietals dominate the wine list (there are more than 100), although you’ll find several interesting French and Italian wines as well. Did we mention that the list features 50 wines priced under $50?

Mi Luna is not just serving food and drinks though. It hosts live entertainment on its raised stage, from Latin night on Thursdays to flamenco dancing by Solero Flamenco on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 pm to midnight to acoustic guitar performances at weekend brunch.

Located at 888 Westheimer Road, Mi Luna is open Mondays through Thursdays from 3 pm to midnight, Fridays from 3 pm to 2 am, Saturdays from 11 am to 2 am and Sundays from 11 am to midnight.

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to the Election — 5 Insider Tips for Keeping The Peace
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to the Election — 5 Insider Tips for Keeping The Peace
The Etiquette of Fashion: Mastering the Unspoken Communication of Clothing
The Etiquette of Fashion
Decoding the High-End Invitation — Our Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down Everything from Weddings to Society Parties
Decoding the High-End Invitation — Our Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down Everything from Weddings to Society Parties
How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 — 5 Tips from Talented Tastemakers
How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 — 5 Tips from Talented Tastemakers
7 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2024
7 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2024
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
read full series

Find Tranquility in the Heart of Zilker - Mid-Century Modern Home

Realty Haus

Featured Properties

Swipe
3014 Groven Street
Open House
Oak Forest West/Shepherd Forest
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/27 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

3014 Groven Street
Houston, TX

$465,000 Learn More about this property
Eileen Hartman
This property is listed by: Eileen Hartman (713) 305-5036 Email Realtor
3014 Groven Street
1307 Winrock Boulevard
Briargrove Area/Village at Woodway Square
FOR SALE

1307 Winrock Boulevard
Houston, TX

$919,000 Learn More about this property
Juana Bernard
This property is listed by: Juana Bernard (713) 824-8057 Email Realtor
1307 Winrock Boulevard
3939 Law Street
West University
FOR SALE

3939 Law Street
Houston, TX

$759,900 Learn More about this property
Linda Shupe
This property is listed by: Linda Shupe (832) 248-3422 Email Realtor
3939 Law Street
2065 Southgate Boulevard
Medical Center/Rice Village
FOR SALE

2065 Southgate Boulevard
Houston, TX

$2,795,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Reed
This property is listed by: Patricia Reed (713) 253-9024 Email Realtor
2065 Southgate Boulevard
2241 Wroxton Road
Rice | Museum District
FOR SALE

2241 Wroxton Road
Houston, TX

$2,695,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Labanowski
This property is listed by: Kelly Labanowski (713) 298-2150 Email Realtor
2241 Wroxton Road
3815 Drake Street
Sunset Terrace/West University Area
FOR SALE

3815 Drake Street
Houston, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Reed
This property is listed by: Patricia Reed (713) 253-9024 Email Realtor
3815 Drake Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X