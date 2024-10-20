Texas’ Michelin Restaurant Poll Winners — See Which Spots In Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth & The Woodlands Prevailed

Georgie Dallas was voted by PaperCity Readers to be most reserving of a Michelin star. (Photo by Beckley)

The ambition of Potente, Jim Crane's restaurant, makes it a to potential pick for the Michelin Guide

Tris was picked as the top restaurant in The Woodlands worthy of a Michelin nod.

The renowned Michelin Guide’s arrival in Texas, with Houston, Dallas and Austin restaurants and hotels finally being rated for the first time, is both a cause of celebration and debate.

With countless food “experts” taking a shot at their best predictions, the anticipation for which Texas restaurants will be awarded a coveted star or three is high. The actual results are set to be revealed in Houston on November 11 in an elaborate ceremony. Chefs and owners of the soon-to-be-awarded restaurants have already been invited, but why wait?

We turned to PaperCity readers, some of the most educated foodies and most dedicated fine dining restaurant goers in all of Texas, to pick their own should be Michelin restaurant winners. For Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and The Woodlands. It should be no surprise that this polling produced very tight races across the board.

In Houston, BCN just edged out Le Jardinier, the restaurant in the Museum of Fine Arts, to win Best Restaurant in Houston honors. Georgie, Curtis Stone’s first restaurant outside of Los Angeles, beat out Lucia for top honors. In Fort Worth, upscale Mexican restaurant Don Artemio reigns supreme. As for The Woodlands? It’s probably no surprise to see mainstay Tris win this Michelin poll, but relative newcomer Amrina still put up a strong fight.

Of course, PaperCity readers also win in this Michelin moment. Loren Taylor and Nicole Blaylock each won a $250 gift card to the first place restaurant of their choice.

Here are the Michelin Poll winning restaurant results for Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and The Woodlands:

Dallas

Georgie – 23%

Lucia – 19%

Mister Charles – 14%

Tei-An – 11%

Petra and the Beast – 8%

El Carlos Elegante – 7%

Mot Hai Ba – 7%

Tatsu – 6%

Quarter Acre – 5%

Frequent Other Submissions: Monarch, Town Hearth, The Mexican, Fearing’s

Fort Worth

Don Artemio – 38%

61 Osteria – 32%

Le Margot – 22%

Caterinas – 5%

Walloons – 3%

Frequent Other Submissions: The Blue Room, Ellerbe’s Fine Food

Houston

BCN – 17%

Le Jardinier – 15%

Potente – 15%

Bludorn – 11%

March – 11%

Nancy’s Hustle – 10%

Katami – 10%

Tatemo – 6%

Theodore Rex – 5%

Frequent Other Submissions: Tony’s, Navy Blue, Turner’s, Neo

The Woodlands

Tris – 57%

Amrina – 43%