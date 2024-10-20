fbpx
Georgie Dallas Michelin Texas
BCN Taste & Tradition
Best – Don Artemio – The Chilean sea bass en mole negro is a showstopper at Don Artemio.
Tris is one of The Woodlands' true fine dining restaurant pioneers.
Lucia
Mister Charles
Potente
Le Jardinier – Beef Tartar (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Georgie Dallas
01
09

A stand-out dish at Georgie is the Grilled Spanish Octopus. (Photo by Beckley)

02
09

PaperCity Readers think BCN Taste & Tradition is the Houston restaurant most deserving of a Michelin star.

03
09

Don Artemio is the top Fort Worth pick for the Texas Michelin Guide.

04
09

Tris was picked as the top restaurant in The Woodlands worthy of a Michelin nod.

05
09

Lucia has remained a hot spot in Dallas since its 2010 opening. (Courtesy)

06
09

Mister Charles is another top Dallas frontrunner.(Photo by Evan Sung)

07
09

The ambition of Potente, Jim Crane's restaurant, makes it a to potential pick for the Michelin Guide

08
09

Le Jardinier is another top Houston frontrunner for the Michelin Guide potential choices. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

09
09

Georgie Dallas was voted by PaperCity Readers to be most reserving of a Michelin star. (Photo by Beckley)

Georgie Dallas Michelin Texas
BCN Taste & Tradition
Best – Don Artemio – The Chilean sea bass en mole negro is a showstopper at Don Artemio.
Tris is one of The Woodlands' true fine dining restaurant pioneers.
Lucia
Mister Charles
Potente
Le Jardinier – Beef Tartar (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Georgie Dallas
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Texas’ Michelin Restaurant Poll Winners — See Which Spots In Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth & The Woodlands Prevailed

PaperCity's Very Food Educated Readers Have Spoken

BY // 10.19.24
A stand-out dish at Georgie is the Grilled Spanish Octopus. (Photo by Beckley)
PaperCity Readers think BCN Taste & Tradition is the Houston restaurant most deserving of a Michelin star.
Don Artemio is the top Fort Worth pick for the Texas Michelin Guide.
Tris was picked as the top restaurant in The Woodlands worthy of a Michelin nod.
Lucia has remained a hot spot in Dallas since its 2010 opening. (Courtesy)
Mister Charles is another top Dallas frontrunner.(Photo by Evan Sung)
The ambition of Potente, Jim Crane's restaurant, makes it a to potential pick for the Michelin Guide
Le Jardinier is another top Houston frontrunner for the Michelin Guide potential choices. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Georgie Dallas was voted by PaperCity Readers to be most reserving of a Michelin star. (Photo by Beckley)
1
9

A stand-out dish at Georgie is the Grilled Spanish Octopus. (Photo by Beckley)

2
9

PaperCity Readers think BCN Taste & Tradition is the Houston restaurant most deserving of a Michelin star.

3
9

Don Artemio is the top Fort Worth pick for the Texas Michelin Guide.

4
9

Tris was picked as the top restaurant in The Woodlands worthy of a Michelin nod.

5
9

Lucia has remained a hot spot in Dallas since its 2010 opening. (Courtesy)

6
9

Mister Charles is another top Dallas frontrunner.(Photo by Evan Sung)

7
9

The ambition of Potente, Jim Crane's restaurant, makes it a to potential pick for the Michelin Guide

8
9

Le Jardinier is another top Houston frontrunner for the Michelin Guide potential choices. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

9
9

Georgie Dallas was voted by PaperCity Readers to be most reserving of a Michelin star. (Photo by Beckley)

The renowned Michelin Guide’s arrival in Texas, with Houston, Dallas and Austin restaurants and hotels finally being rated for the first time, is both a cause of celebration and debate.

With countless food “experts” taking a shot at their best predictions, the anticipation for which Texas restaurants will be awarded a coveted star or three is high. The actual results are set to be revealed in Houston on November 11 in an elaborate ceremony. Chefs and owners of the soon-to-be-awarded restaurants have already been invited, but why wait?

We turned to PaperCity readers, some of the most educated foodies and most dedicated fine dining restaurant goers in all of Texas, to pick their own should be Michelin restaurant winners. For Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and The Woodlands. It should be no surprise that this polling produced very tight races across the board.

In Houston, BCN just edged out Le Jardinier, the restaurant in the Museum of Fine Arts, to win Best Restaurant in Houston honors. Georgie, Curtis Stone’s first restaurant outside of Los Angeles, beat out Lucia for top honors. In Fort Worth, upscale Mexican restaurant Don Artemio reigns supreme. As for The Woodlands? It’s probably no surprise to see mainstay Tris win this Michelin poll, but relative newcomer Amrina still put up a strong fight.

Of course, PaperCity readers also win in this Michelin moment. Loren Taylor and Nicole Blaylock each won a $250 gift card to the first place restaurant of their choice.

Here are the Michelin Poll winning restaurant results for Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and The Woodlands:

Dallas

Georgie – 23%

Lucia – 19%

Mister Charles – 14%

Tei-An – 11%

A selection of edomae sushi at Tei-An in Dallas. Top row, kanpyu maki (salted gourd roll) and tamago (sweet omelet). Second row, zuke maguro (tuna) and yari ika (squid). Bottom row, hirame kobujime (flounder), kohada, kuruma ebi (shrimp), and anago (sea eel). (Photo by Kevin Marple)
A selection of edomae sushi at Tei-An in Dallas. Top row, kanpyu maki (salted gourd roll) and tamago (sweet omelet). Second row, zuke maguro (tuna) and yari ika (squid). Bottom row, hirame kobujime (flounder), kohada, kuruma ebi (shrimp), and anago (sea eel). (Photo by Kevin Marple)

Petra and the Beast – 8%

El Carlos Elegante – 7%

Mot Hai Ba – 7%

Tatsu – 6%

Quarter Acre – 5%

Frequent Other Submissions: Monarch, Town Hearth, The Mexican, Fearing’s

Fort Worth

Don Artemio – 38%

Best – Don Artemio – The Chilean sea bass en mole negro is a showstopper at Don Artemio.
Don Artemio is the top Fort Worth pick for the Texas Michelin Guide.

61 Osteria – 32%

Le Margot – 22%

Caterinas – 5%

Walloons – 3%

Frequent Other Submissions: The Blue Room, Ellerbe’s Fine Food

Houston

BCN – 17%

BCN has set quite a standard in Houston. (Photo by BCN)

Le Jardinier – 15%

Potente – 15%

Potente_
Astros Owner Jim Crane has put his all into Potente.

Bludorn – 11%

March – 11%

Nancy’s Hustle – 10%

Katami – 10%

Tatemo – 6%

Theodore Rex – 5%

Frequent Other Submissions: Tony’s, Navy Blue, Turner’s, Neo

The Woodlands

Tris – 57%

Tris is all about exacting fine dining at its finest. It's long been a Woodlands point of pride.
Tris is all about exacting fine dining at its finest. It’s long been a Woodlands point of pride. Chef Austin Simmons puts in the work.

Amrina – 43%

Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Shop Trailblazing Fall Styles at Highland Park Village — Dallas’ Premier Open-Air Shopping Destination
Shop Trailblazing Fall Styles at Highland Park Village — Dallas’ Premier Open-Air Shopping Destination
read full series
sophies gasthaus
THE PREMIER BOUTIQUE HOTEL IN NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS
LEARN MORE
487 W. SAN ANTONIO STREET | NEW BRAUNFELS, TX 78130
(830) 627-9025 | SOPHIESGASTHAUS.COM | FOLLOW UD @SOPHIESGASTHAUS

Featured Properties

Swipe
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
5022 Royal Amber Lane
King Crossing, Katy | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

5022 Royal Amber Lane
Katy, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
5022 Royal Amber Lane
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
2902 Chenevert Street #B
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2902 Chenevert Street #B
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2902 Chenevert Street #B
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$449,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$299,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
606 Marshall Street #B14
Montrose
FOR SALE

606 Marshall Street #B14
Houston, TX

$165,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
606 Marshall Street #B14
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
5413 Newcastle Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5413 Newcastle Street
Bellaire, TX

$765,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5413 Newcastle Street
3703 Fox Creek Court
Harmony Village, Spring
FOR SALE

3703 Fox Creek Court
Spring, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
3703 Fox Creek Court
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$639,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$468,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,980,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Balmoral
FOR SALE

15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Humble, TX

$414,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Houston, TX

$105,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Lakes of Pine Forest
FOR SALE

4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Houston, TX

$356,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$389,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
10920 Wrenwood Manor
Spring Branch, Upland Park
FOR SALE

10920 Wrenwood Manor
Houston, TX

$4,200 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
10920 Wrenwood Manor
12506 Castlestone Drive
Crossroads Park
FOR SALE

12506 Castlestone Drive
Houston, TX

$354,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12506 Castlestone Drive
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$409,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
1402 Wisterwood Drive
Shadow Oaks
FOR SALE

1402 Wisterwood Drive
Houston, TX

$429,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1402 Wisterwood Drive
5415 Newcastle Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5415 Newcastle Street
Bellaire, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5415 Newcastle Street
3834 Marlowe Street
West University
FOR SALE

3834 Marlowe Street
West University Place, TX

$2,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3834 Marlowe Street
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
7226 Glenbank Way
Sheffield, Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

7226 Glenbank Way
Houston, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
7226 Glenbank Way
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X