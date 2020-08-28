Kim Kardashian’s Favorite Donut Shop Opens its First Houston Location Inside a Funky Heights Restaurant — Miss Mini is Here

Miss Mini Donuts has opened in The Heights. How long before Kim Kardashian follows?

When BCK restaurant in The Heights reopened this month after a coronavirus shutdown, it brought something new to the table. A celebrity loved donut shop. Miss Mini Donuts — a favorite of both Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton — now has a takeout-only shop inside BCK’s space at 933 Studewood Street.

Talk about a sweet return. Literally.

This mashup is a natural pairing. Miss Mini Donuts owner Leslie Nguyen is the co-owner of BCK. Nguyen saw an opportunity in the restaurant’s temporary closure and decided the plans to revamp BCK’s menu could be just the start. She could bring in a whole mini donut shop, too.

“I’ve been wanting to come out to Houston (with Miss Mini Donuts) for a long time and I saw an opportunity to do it,” Nguyen tells PaperCity.

While BCK’s already fun and funky menu is a natural fit with these uniquely flavored mini donuts, Nguyen and her team have taken it up a notch by creating coordinated boozy milkshakes to pair with the small sweet treats.

“We make different milkshakes that match the flavors with the donuts and we’ve added alcohol to them so that way we can make adult versions of the milkshakes that we have,” Nguyen says. “And then we theme them for like during the holidays.

BUY ART NOW Swipe





































Next

“We’ll probably continue to do that throughout these next upcoming holidays as well. And try to do some flavors that will go with that time of the year.”

Miss Mini Donuts and BCK restaurant are rolling out boozy milkshakes as well.

While new to Houston, Miss Mini Donuts has been a hit in Orange County. It’s built something of a cult following with celebrities, including the Kardashians, jumping onboard. Kim Kardashian in particular is a fan of the mini treats and even gave her sister Kourtney Miss Mini Donuts for her birthday.

“We did custom ones for her,” Nguyen notes. “We did Kourtney’s birthday, we had ones that spelled out ‘Happy Birthday Kourtney’ and then I had done some for her makeup line KKW Beauty.”

With Houston seemingly obsessed with donuts (see the lines at Voodoo Doughnut on Washington Avenue), the Bayou City seems like a natural fit for a Miss Mini Donuts shop. Miss Mini is known for its small (the mini part) donuts topped with candies. The donuts come in flavors like Cotton Candy, Circus Animals, Fruity Pebbles, Kit Kit, Oreo and their Signature Pink.

And forget the about the traditional dozen donuts thing. Miss Mini Donuts are only available in boxes of 25, 50 or 100. Remember, these are relatively small donuts. Though, they may not be as small as you might first think.

A Perfect Donut Marriage?

Of course, BCK is also known for its own light-hearted menu. Where else can you order a side of Mac n’ Cheez-it and a cornbread pancake breakfast? And now with the reopening, BCK is rolling out new additions, including tacos, wings and, of course, milkshakes.

Having a Miss Mini Donuts shop inside BCK works not only because the unconventional menus mesh, but also because logistically the location is perfect for a mini mini donut shop.

“There’s space in BCK that we can do it at and it’s kind of a perfect fit with the fun stuff that we do there so it kind of happened naturally,” Nguyen explains.

With a reopening and a grand opening in one restaurant location, Houston’s food scene just got a bit sweeter.