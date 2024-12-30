Texas’ Most Beautiful Restaurants Earn Major Robb Report Love — See the Houston, Dallas and Austin Stunners

One of the most eye-catching design details in Serenade features this custom cowhide piece by artist Kyle Bunting.

Knife Italian in the Ritz-Carlton, Las Colinas earns kudos from The Robb Report for its decor

The champagne bar in Knife Italian in the Ritz-Carlton, Las Colinas which earns kudos from The Robb Report for its decor

Knife Italian in the Ritz-Carlton, Las Colinas earns kudos from The Robb Report for its decor

Those who make a trip to The Marigold Club's elegant marble-lined “loo” find themselves in arguably the prettiest power room in the city, appointed with handcrafted wallpaper by the famed French firm de Gournay. (Photo by Arturo Olmos)

Lavish interiors place The Marigold Club among the most beautiful new restaurants of 2024

The Bemelmans-inspired mural at The Marigold Club wraps around the dining room, hand-painted by Pauline de Roussy de Sales.

Serenade Austin's dramatic interiors earned the American brasserie kudos from The Robb Report as one of 2024's Most Beautiful Restaurants.

The Robb Report — a noted guidebook of all things fabulous, including luxury yachts, jets, cars and more — has just revealed its 2024 picks for the Most Beautiful New Restaurants in the United States. Four of them call Texas home. Houston puts an impressive two on the national list with Austin and the Dallas’ suburb of Las Colinas earning one nod each.

The Robb Report’s editors traipsed across the country visiting newly opened restaurants, not judging them by their tastebuds but rather by their visual impressions, selecting the 27 restaurants that provide the most luscious feast for the eyes. From New York to Washington D.C. to Charleston, South Carolina, and parts of the West Coast, the selection ranges from architectural magnificence to decorative opulence.

Let’s take a closer look at the Texas spots that made the Most Beautiful New Restaurants cut:

The Marigold Club, Houston

Goodnight Hospitality’s most recent entry into its Montrose complex, the Marigold Club, received rave reviews from day one not only for chef Austin Waiter’s talents but also for its lavish decor.

The Robb Report applauded the restaurant’s de Gournay wallpaper in the hallways, Murano glass chandeliers with hand-blown marigolds and tulips, and art curated by the Houston-based Illa Gaunt. “The standout design element may be the Bemelmans-inspired mural,” the magazine notes.

“The opulent space, lit by a pair of custom Murano glass chandeliers dripping with hand-blown pink tulip and marigold blossoms, feels like you’re strolling into an enchanted English garden, with a glorious bouquet at its entry arranged by The Petaler, the English-trained florist aka Elizabeth Miller,” notes PaperCity’s Laurann Claridge in her review of the restaurant. “Designed in part by the Texas-based architecture group FoxFox Studios, the Marigold Club’s intimate dining room is appointed with plush moss and marigold-colored velvet upholstery that cosset each diner’s seat in comfort.”

Gifts For Everyone Swipe

















Next

Milton’s, Houston

The Robb Report applauded Garnish Design’s Brittany Vaughan’s departure from traditional Italian trattoria decor at Houston’s Milton’s restaurant. Instead Vaughan invokes a mid-century ambience.

“The palette of shamrock green and goldenrod complements the original terrazzo floors and D’Hanis brick walls, remnants from the 1960s when the space served as a bank,” Claridge writes for PaperCity. “Meanwhile, oversized Holophane fixtures light the entry and patio, and tartan-printed curtains hang beneath stained-glass panels by Chicago artist Ben Houtkamp. Rich mahogany and brass accents channel a New England yacht club vibe.”

Knife Italian Steak, Las Colinas

Knife Italian Steak opened in the Ritz-Carlton Las Colinas hotel last March with Michelin-starred Chef John Tesar at the helm in the kitchen, but it was the dining room designs described as “a colorful take on the American classic” that win the most attention. Thomas Schoos of Schoos Design, the talent behind the exceptional interiors, tells The Robb Report: “Think of a Fellini movie but in bright color.”

Serenade, Austin

This French-inspired brasserie with a Texas twist just opened in October. Kudos come from the Blur Workshop design featuring a custom full-wall mosaic that depicts birds local to the area, including golden-fronted woodpeckers and American robins. The Robb Report calls it “one of the most eye-catching design details in Serenade features a custom cowhide piece by artist Kyle Bunting.”