Texas’ Most Beautiful Restaurants Earn Major Robb Report Love — See the Houston, Dallas and Austin Stunners

fbpx
Serenade Austin
The Marigold Club Houston
The Marigold Club Houston
olmos_tmc-5925 (Photo by Arturo Olmos )
The Marigold Club Houston
Knife Italian in the Ritz-Carlton, Las Colinas
Knife Italian in Los Colinas
62890324
Knife Italian in the Ritz-Carlton,
Milton’s in Houston’s Rice Village
Milton’s in Houston’s Rice Village
Screenshot 2024-12-29 at 10.21.50 AM
Serenade in Austin
Serenade Austin
01
14

Serenade Austin's dramatic interiors earned the American brasserie kudos from The Robb Report as one of 2024's Most Beautiful Restaurants.

02
14

The Bemelmans-inspired mural at The Marigold Club wraps around the dining room, hand-painted by Pauline de Roussy de Sales.

03
14

Lavish interiors place The Marigold Club among the most beautiful new restaurants of 2024

04
14

Those who make a trip to The Marigold Club's elegant marble-lined “loo” find themselves in arguably the prettiest power room in the city, appointed with handcrafted wallpaper by the famed French firm de Gournay. (Photo by Arturo Olmos)

05
14

Luxe interiors add to the dining experience at The Marigold Club

06
14

Knife Italian in the Ritz-Carlton, Las Colinas earns kudos from The Robb Report for its decor

07
14

Knife Italian in Los Colinas

08
14

The champagne bar in Knife Italian in the Ritz-Carlton, Las Colinas which earns kudos from The Robb Report for its decor

09
14

Knife Italian in the Ritz-Carlton, Las Colinas earns kudos from The Robb Report for its decor

10
14

Milton's in Houston's Rice Village pays design homage to the 1950s and 1960s.

11
14

Milton's in Houston's Rice Village

12
14

Milton's brings Italian trattoria food to Rice Village

13
14

One of the most eye-catching design details in Serenade features this custom cowhide piece by artist Kyle Bunting.

14
14

Serenade Austin

Serenade Austin
The Marigold Club Houston
The Marigold Club Houston
olmos_tmc-5925 (Photo by Arturo Olmos )
The Marigold Club Houston
Knife Italian in the Ritz-Carlton, Las Colinas
Knife Italian in Los Colinas
62890324
Knife Italian in the Ritz-Carlton,
Milton’s in Houston’s Rice Village
Milton’s in Houston’s Rice Village
Screenshot 2024-12-29 at 10.21.50 AM
Serenade in Austin
Serenade Austin
Restaurants / Lists

Texas’ Most Beautiful Restaurants Earn Major Robb Report Love — See the Houston, Dallas and Austin Stunners

Any Beholder Would Appreciate Eating a Meal In These Dreamy Designed Retreats

BY // 12.29.24
Serenade Austin's dramatic interiors earned the American brasserie kudos from The Robb Report as one of 2024's Most Beautiful Restaurants.
The Bemelmans-inspired mural at The Marigold Club wraps around the dining room, hand-painted by Pauline de Roussy de Sales.
Lavish interiors place The Marigold Club among the most beautiful new restaurants of 2024
Those who make a trip to The Marigold Club's elegant marble-lined “loo” find themselves in arguably the prettiest power room in the city, appointed with handcrafted wallpaper by the famed French firm de Gournay. (Photo by Arturo Olmos)
Luxe interiors add to the dining experience at The Marigold Club
Knife Italian in the Ritz-Carlton, Las Colinas earns kudos from The Robb Report for its decor
Knife Italian in Los Colinas
The champagne bar in Knife Italian in the Ritz-Carlton, Las Colinas which earns kudos from The Robb Report for its decor
Knife Italian in the Ritz-Carlton, Las Colinas earns kudos from The Robb Report for its decor
Milton's in Houston's Rice Village pays design homage to the 1950s and 1960s.
Milton's in Houston's Rice Village
Milton's brings Italian trattoria food to Rice Village
One of the most eye-catching design details in Serenade features this custom cowhide piece by artist Kyle Bunting.
Serenade Austin
1
14

Serenade Austin's dramatic interiors earned the American brasserie kudos from The Robb Report as one of 2024's Most Beautiful Restaurants.

2
14

The Bemelmans-inspired mural at The Marigold Club wraps around the dining room, hand-painted by Pauline de Roussy de Sales.

3
14

Lavish interiors place The Marigold Club among the most beautiful new restaurants of 2024

4
14

Those who make a trip to The Marigold Club's elegant marble-lined “loo” find themselves in arguably the prettiest power room in the city, appointed with handcrafted wallpaper by the famed French firm de Gournay. (Photo by Arturo Olmos)

5
14

Luxe interiors add to the dining experience at The Marigold Club

6
14

Knife Italian in the Ritz-Carlton, Las Colinas earns kudos from The Robb Report for its decor

7
14

Knife Italian in Los Colinas

8
14

The champagne bar in Knife Italian in the Ritz-Carlton, Las Colinas which earns kudos from The Robb Report for its decor

9
14

Knife Italian in the Ritz-Carlton, Las Colinas earns kudos from The Robb Report for its decor

10
14

Milton's in Houston's Rice Village pays design homage to the 1950s and 1960s.

11
14

Milton's in Houston's Rice Village

12
14

Milton's brings Italian trattoria food to Rice Village

13
14

One of the most eye-catching design details in Serenade features this custom cowhide piece by artist Kyle Bunting.

14
14

Serenade Austin

The Robb Report — a noted  guidebook of all things fabulous, including luxury yachts, jets, cars and more — has just revealed its 2024 picks for the Most Beautiful New Restaurants in the United States. Four of them call Texas home. Houston puts an impressive two on the national list with Austin and the Dallas’ suburb of Las Colinas earning one nod each.

The Robb Report’s editors traipsed across the country visiting newly opened restaurants, not judging them by their tastebuds but rather by their visual impressions, selecting the 27 restaurants that provide the most luscious feast for the eyes. From New York to Washington D.C. to Charleston, South Carolina, and parts of the West Coast, the selection ranges from architectural magnificence to decorative opulence.

Let’s take a closer look at the Texas spots that made the Most Beautiful New Restaurants cut:

The Marigold Club, Houston

Interior of Marigold Club (Photo by Arturo Olmos )
Designed in part by the Texas-based architecture group FoxFox Studios, the Marigold Club’s intimate dining room is appointed with plush moss and marigold-colored velvet upholstery replete with bouillon fringe cosseting each diner’s seat in comfort. (Photo by Arturo Olmos)

Goodnight Hospitality’s most recent entry into its Montrose complex, the Marigold Club, received rave reviews from day one not only for chef Austin Waiter’s talents but also for its lavish decor.

The Robb Report applauded the restaurant’s de Gournay wallpaper in the hallways, Murano glass chandeliers with hand-blown marigolds and tulips, and art curated by the Houston-based Illa Gaunt. “The standout design element may be the Bemelmans-inspired mural,” the magazine notes.

“The opulent space, lit by a pair of custom Murano glass chandeliers dripping with hand-blown pink tulip and marigold blossoms, feels like you’re strolling into an enchanted English garden, with a glorious bouquet at its entry arranged by The Petaler, the English-trained florist aka Elizabeth Miller,” notes PaperCity’s Laurann Claridge in her review of the restaurant. “Designed in part by the Texas-based architecture group FoxFox Studios, the Marigold Club’s intimate dining room is appointed with plush moss and marigold-colored velvet upholstery that cosset each diner’s seat in comfort.”

Gifts For Everyone

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024

Milton’s, Houston

Screenshot 2024-12-29 at 10.20.58 AM
Milton’s in Houston’s Rice Village pays design homage to the 1950s and 1960s.

The Robb Report applauded Garnish Design’s Brittany Vaughan’s departure from traditional Italian trattoria decor at Houston’s Milton’s restaurant. Instead Vaughan invokes a mid-century ambience.

“The palette of shamrock green and goldenrod complements the original terrazzo floors and D’Hanis brick walls, remnants from the 1960s when the space served as a bank,” Claridge writes for PaperCity. “Meanwhile, oversized Holophane fixtures light the entry and patio, and tartan-printed curtains hang beneath stained-glass panels by Chicago artist Ben Houtkamp. Rich mahogany and brass accents channel a New England yacht club vibe.”

Knife Italian Steak, Las Colinas

Knife Italian in the Ritz-Carlton,
Knife Italian Steak in the Ritz-Carlton, Las Colinas earns kudos from The Robb Report for its decor

Knife Italian Steak opened in the Ritz-Carlton Las Colinas hotel last March with Michelin-starred Chef John Tesar at the helm in the kitchen, but it was the dining room designs described as “a colorful take on the American classic” that win the most attention. Thomas Schoos of Schoos Design, the talent behind the exceptional interiors, tells The Robb Report: “Think of a Fellini movie but in bright color.”

Serenade, Austin

Serenade in Austin
One of the most eye-catching design details in Serenade features this custom cowhide piece by artist Kyle Bunting.

This French-inspired brasserie with a Texas twist just opened in October. Kudos come from the Blur Workshop design featuring a custom full-wall mosaic that depicts birds local to the area, including golden-fronted woodpeckers and American robins. The Robb Report calls it “one of the most eye-catching design details in Serenade features a custom cowhide piece by artist Kyle Bunting.”

Featured Properties

Swipe
1105 Oak Hurst Rd.
FOR SALE

1105 Oak Hurst Rd.
Austin, TX

$3,950,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Noa Levy (512) 659-3898 Email Realtor
1105 Oak Hurst Rd.
4203 BALCONES DRIVE
Balcones
FOR SALE

4203 BALCONES DRIVE
AUSTIN, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Noa Levy (512) 659-3898 Email Realtor
4203 BALCONES DRIVE
2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
Barton Hills
FOR SALE

2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
AUSTIN, TX

$3,950,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Peyton Thompson (916) 342-8528 Email Realtor
2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
NORTH CENTRAL
FOR SALE

1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
Austin, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Kathleen Magat (650) 291-7516 Email Realtor
1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
Spanish Oaks
FOR SALE

5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
Austin, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Peyton Thompson (916) 342-8528 Email Realtor
5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
1905 Century Farms Road.
ROUND TOP
FOR SALE

1905 Century Farms Road.
Burton, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Shannon Ayres (415) 819-8529 Email Realtor
1905 Century Farms Road.
2712 Maria Anna Rd.
Tarrytown
FOR SALE

2712 Maria Anna Rd.
Austin, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Noa Levy (512) 659-3898 Email Realtor
2712 Maria Anna Rd.
Presented by The Agency Austin
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X