United Way of Metropolitan Dallas Kicks Off Its Democracy in America Series — Featuring Some of The Biggest Names in Politics

As we ramp up for another election season, it’s perfect timing that United Way of Metropolitan Dallas (UWMD) kicked off its “Democracy in America” series featuring some of not only Dallas’, but the nation’s, biggest names in politics.

On January 18, UWMD hosted the first event in its “Democracy in America” series featuring Mike Rawlings, the former mayor of Dallas and chairman of the Texas Delegation for No Labels 2024, and Margaret Spellings, President and CEO of the Washington-based Bipartisan Policy Center, to encourage a healthy democracy positioned to meet the community’s biggest challenges.

These two leaders have strong ties to North Texas, as well as deep civic, community, government, and policy expertise, and are investing in the future of our democracy both nationally and at home.

The non-partisan Tocqueville Democracy in America series — designed to underscore the observations of French political scientist Alexis de Tocqueville — is an opportunity for the organization’s most engaged donors and investors to hear from high-profile speakers from different sectors of industry, government, and philanthropy about the foundational principles that support UWMD’s community impact work in North Texas.

UWMD encourages all North Texans to take an active role in democracy. The organization believes a healthy democracy is essential for advancing meaningful change in this growing region.

Moderated by Jason Downing, COO of Deloitte’s Clients & Markets team and co-chair of the Ruth Sharp Altshuler Tocqueville Circle, the event included an insightful panel discussion featuring Rawlings and Spellings. The conversation offered a rare opportunity to engage its Tocqueville audience in thought-provoking discussions on some of the most important topics on the minds of Americans.

More than 100 members of the $25,000 Circle of the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas Ruth Sharp Altshuler Tocqueville Society, as well as other distinguished guests, were in attendance. The event also included a curated art tour of Old Parkland, hosted by Michael Levy, CEO of Crow Holdings.

UWMD plans to hold additional Democracy in America events throughout the year as it builds towards its Centennial Anniversary, including panels that will focus on how prominent business, community, and media leaders are investing in longer-term efforts to guard, protect, and invest in democracy.