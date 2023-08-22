Houston-Based MyDrinkBomb Shakes Up The At-Home Cocktail Scene With Its Flavorful Infusions

With more than 50 cocktail flavors and 12 flavors for kids, drinks made with MyDrinkBomb will never be boring again.

Let’s face it. Sometimes just plain water is just not what the doctor ordered. Yes, we know it’s good for you. Yes, we know hydration is a must in these Texas temperatures. But sometimes, you need to jazz it up. Meet MyDrinkBomb, who recently crashed the internet with record-breaking sales on Good Morning America.

The idea behind MyDrinkBomb is similar to a bath bomb. Simply drop a MyDrinkBomb into four ounces of sparkling water and enjoy. Or, add a splash (they recommend two ounces) of your favorite alcohol and you’ve got yourself an easy cocktail. “No bartender required,” as the company likes to say.

Founded by Houstonian Chloe di Leo in 2017, these artisanal, hand-made dissolving craft beverage bombs are the perfect way to liven up your drink — whether you are Team Mocktail or Team Cocktail. In fact, the idea for MyDrinkBomb was inspired by di Leo’s children. Always hounding her children to drink more water, di Leo launched her company with Drink Bomb Squad For Kids, a flavored all-natural edible treat designed to mix with water to encourage children to drink more water so they can stay hydrated.

She then moved from mocktail to cocktail and launched The Original Cocktail Bomb – USA, which encourages customers to add their favorite alcohol to the concoction and create their own craft cocktail. With this, MyDrinkBomb exploded.

There are now more than 50 cocktail flavors and 12 children’s flavors that are available in more than 3,600 boutiques, as well as some of the world’s largest hotel chains. Since its launch, the company has expanded to offer even more bling to your beverage, with rimming sugars, sugar bombs, dried flowers and fruit garnishes, infusion jars, and edible glitters. From Prosecco to Pina Colada and everything in between, MyDrinkBomb has something for every palette. Plus, they offer summer and holiday packs, as well as a BoozyBox for gifting.

Speaking of gifting, MyDrinkBomb offers limitless customization opportunities. You can customize a bomb’s colors and flavors, and even add a logo. With the holidays just around the corner, we can raise our glass to that.

With MyDrinkBomb, you’re drinking for a good cause. Di Leo is not only an entrepreneur, but a philanthropist. Her mission is to inspire those who desire to shine, whether through her businesses or local, national, and global charities, empowering others, especially underserved women. MyDrinkBomb is not only making a splash in the cocktail industry but in helping people achieve their full potential.

Chloe Di Leo along with their compassionate friends, Star Hand came together to establish the Booze & Boobs Foundation. Their main objective is to raise funds for The Rose, an organization committed to providing mammograms and conducting cancer research for women in need. Every year, this remarkable event not only sells out, but also manages to surpass its previous fundraising achievements. With unwavering support and increasing contributions, the Booze & Boobs Foundation continues to make a significant impact in empowering women’s health and fighting against breast cancer.

Cheers to never having a boring glass of water again!