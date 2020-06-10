Clark Cooper Concepts will be celebrating with a bash at Brasserie 19 and a rosé brunch at Coppa Osteria. (Clark Cooper Concepts photo)
Restaurants

Houston’s Best Restaurant Deals for National Rosé Day — Get Real Bargains on Worthy Bottles and Glasses

There's No Party Like a Rosé Party

BY // 06.09.20
We can almost hear the corks popping as we approach National Rosé Day this Saturday when the party people fully embrace the hallowed #roséallday mantra. From Montrose to River Oaks to Memorial and The Heights, a number of Houston restaurants are joining the party offering a mouthwatering slate of specials.

The possibilities range from rosé flights and rare rosé tastings, from lively brunches and parties to rosé specials that are offered throughout the day. Adding to the approachability of the celebration, several spots are offering $5 glasses while others are selling their rosé at half price. Some specials began on Tuesday, others are available all weekend.

Let’s get this party started.

We expect hotties and venerable hipsters to perch on the patio at Brasserie 19 in River Oaks Shopping Center for the Houston restaurant’s annual Rosé Day Party, which rocks from noon to 3 pm. In addition to the glam people-watching, there will be specials on rosé by the bottle and glass, servings of Brasserie 19’s Rosé Spritz, Frosé and a special selection of rosé cocktails by B-19’s Lucio Fernandez.

Sister restaurant in the Clark Cooper Concepts family Coppa Osteria will celebrate with a rosé themed brunch from noon to 3 pm featuring Minuty Rosé. No into Minuty? The restaurant boasts 20 different bottles and glasses of rosé, and rosé cocktails on its menu.

Saturday will be serious party time at Washington Avenue hot spot B.B. Lemon which will rock with a festive brunch from 11am to 3pm. Diners can enjoy half-priced bottles of select Château D’Esclans rosés — The Palm, Whispering Angel and Rock Angel — brunch and tunes by DJ G-Funk. Offerings include The Palm and Aperol Spritz cocktails. For every bottle of rosé purchased, guests will receive a raffle ticket to be entered for the chance to win a 3L magnum of Whispering Angel. Reservations are recommended.

Relish Restaurant & Bar, a favorite River Oaks eatery with a perfectly positioned boxwood-lined patio and comforting interiors, is offering half off all rosé wines and the bar’s specialty cocktail, the Rosé 75, made with Ford’s Gin, St. Germain Elderflower, lemon and sparkling rosé. These deals are available for sipping all day from 10am to 10pm.

River Oaks neighborhood staple, Frank’s Americana Revival will feature a rosé from France, Château la Mascaronne Quat’Saisons. Purchased from French Country Wines, a local importer and distributor owned and led by Jean-Phillippe Guy, Frank’s owner Mike Shine’s longtime friend, of Bistro Provence in Houston. This bottle comes from the historical Chateau Miraval purchased by American Winemaker Tom Bove and sold in 2012 to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The wine is described as “pale in color with an intense nose of peach and lemon with large depth of flavor and a remarkably long finish.” Bottles  available for $21 or a glass for $7 (a $15 value) from 5-8:30pm.

Camerata at Paulie’s joins the #roséallday scene from 2 p.m. to midnight offering a flight that features three rare bottles of rosé, which will retail at $18 for three half-glasses. Wines offered will include: 2019 Teutonic Laurel Vineyard, Rosé of Pinot Noir, 2019 William Chris, High Plains Rosé, Mourvèdre/Sangiovese/Malvasia, and 2019 Rezabal Txakolina Rosé, Hondarrabi Beltza. Camerata will seat guests on a first-come-first-served basis.

Mutiny Wine Room in The Heights is offering a specially curated rosé tasting flight, which can be sampled in their tasting room, farmhouse and on the patio. With this flight, guests can take a trip around the world and taste flavors from lesser-known wineries in France, California and Italy. Available Friday, June 12th through Sunday, June 14th the flight is composed of three wines and retails for $15. Featured wines include 2017 Domaine de la Bergerie Rosé, 2018 Sanglier Cellars Sun Tusque Rosé, and 2018 Pierpaolo Pecorari ‘RosAlba’ Rosato.

a’Bouzy, noted for its champagne-driven ambience, invites diners to have their fill of rosé by offering Studio by Miraval ’18 Magnum Bottles for $30 – for both dine-in and takeout.

In honor of National Rosé Day, Montrose Tex-Mex retreat Candente is celebrating with Rosé Sangria, which will be available from 4pm to 10pm and will be priced at $8 a glass. The spacious patio provides an ideal perch for sipping a refreshing summer sangria.

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar offers $5 frozés day into night while all locations of The Union Kitchen will serve glasses of rosé for $5.

If you feeling light a brief road trip, Messina Hof Winery is ready to to welcome visitors with its wide variety of rosés, ranging from sparkling to floral flavors. It’s a 90-minute drive that provides, what can be, a welcome jaunt into the countryside.

Featured Properties

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X