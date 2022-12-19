Houston’s Hottest New Seafood Restaurant Morphs Into Party Central For $1 Million-Plus Texas Children’s Night

Texas Children's Hospital's Mark Putnam, chef Aaron Bludorn, Victoria Pappas Bludorn, Cherif Mbodj at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Screen Shot 2022-12-16 at 1.53.33 PM (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Rachael and Jason Volz; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Screen Shot 2022-12-16 at 2.19.16 PM (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Kristy Bradshaw, Amy Holmes; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Jake and Carolyn Sabat with Alicia and Matthew Summers; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Gumbo Shooters at 2022 TCH Ambassadors Holiday Party; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Hannah Barker, Magda Herrera; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Julia TenHoeve, Katie Dillon; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Chef Aaron Bludorn mingles with TCH Ambassadors Holiday Party Guests; Photo by Jenny Antill
Zach and Neda Axelrod; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Lauren and Ben Hendin; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Emma and James Tramuto; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Ellen and Drew Elam; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Michelle Riley-Brown, Angela McPike; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Screen Shot 2022-12-16 at 2.13.05 PM (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Reid and Anissa Friedman; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Jerrod Zifchak; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Amy and Kevin Holmes; Photo by Jenny Antill
Scott and Brooke Hutson, Katie Cooper; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Victoria Pappas Bludorn and Aaron Bludorn; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Navy Blue Bartender at TCH Ambassadors Holiday Party; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Selfie merriment at TCH Ambassadors Holiday Party; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
2022 TCH Ambassadors Holiday Party; Photo by Jenny Antill
01
24

Texas Children's Hospital's Mark Putnam, chef Aaron Bludorn, Victoria Pappas Bludorn, Cherif Mbodj at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

02
24

Drs. Huda & William Zoghbi at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

03
24

Rachel & Jason Volz at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

04
24

Levi Goode, Dr. John Cangelosi at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

05
24

Kristy Bradshaw, Amy Holmes at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

06
24

Jake & Carolyn Sabat, Alicia & Matthew Summers at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

07
24

Gumbo shooters served at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

08
24

Hannah Barker, Magda Herrera at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

09
24

Julia TenHoeve, Katie Dillon at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

10
24

Chef Aaron Bludorn visits with guests at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice University (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

11
24

Zach & Neda Axelrod at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

12
24

Lauren & Ben Hendin at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

13
24

Emma & James Tramuto at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

14
24

Ellen & Drew Elam at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

15
24

Michelle Riley-Brown, Angela McPike at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

16
24

Dr. K. Aagaard, Dr. James Versalovic at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

17
24

Reid & Anissa Friedman at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

18
24

Jerrod Zifchak arranging the raw bar at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

19
24

Amy & Kevin Holmes at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

20
24

Scott & Brooke Hutson, Katie Cooper at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

21
24

Victoria Pappas Bludorn & Aaron Bludorn at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

22
24

A Navy Blue bartender at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

23
24

Selfie merriment at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

24
24

The Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party was held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

Texas Children's Hospital's Mark Putnam, chef Aaron Bludorn, Victoria Pappas Bludorn, Cherif Mbodj at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Screen Shot 2022-12-16 at 1.53.33 PM (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Rachael and Jason Volz; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Screen Shot 2022-12-16 at 2.19.16 PM (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Kristy Bradshaw, Amy Holmes; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Jake and Carolyn Sabat with Alicia and Matthew Summers; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Gumbo Shooters at 2022 TCH Ambassadors Holiday Party; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Hannah Barker, Magda Herrera; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Julia TenHoeve, Katie Dillon; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Chef Aaron Bludorn mingles with TCH Ambassadors Holiday Party Guests; Photo by Jenny Antill
Zach and Neda Axelrod; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Lauren and Ben Hendin; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Emma and James Tramuto; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Ellen and Drew Elam; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Michelle Riley-Brown, Angela McPike; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Screen Shot 2022-12-16 at 2.13.05 PM (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Reid and Anissa Friedman; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Jerrod Zifchak; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Amy and Kevin Holmes; Photo by Jenny Antill
Scott and Brooke Hutson, Katie Cooper; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Victoria Pappas Bludorn and Aaron Bludorn; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Navy Blue Bartender at TCH Ambassadors Holiday Party; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Selfie merriment at TCH Ambassadors Holiday Party; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
2022 TCH Ambassadors Holiday Party; Photo by Jenny Antill
Restaurants / Openings

Houston’s Hottest New Seafood Restaurant Morphs Into Party Central For $1 Million-Plus Texas Children’s Night

These Ambassadors Do a Lot of Good

BY // 12.19.22
photography Jenny Antill
Texas Children's Hospital's Mark Putnam, chef Aaron Bludorn, Victoria Pappas Bludorn, Cherif Mbodj at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Drs. Huda & William Zoghbi at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Rachel & Jason Volz at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Levi Goode, Dr. John Cangelosi at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Kristy Bradshaw, Amy Holmes at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Jake & Carolyn Sabat, Alicia & Matthew Summers at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Gumbo shooters served at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Hannah Barker, Magda Herrera at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Julia TenHoeve, Katie Dillon at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Chef Aaron Bludorn visits with guests at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice University (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Zach & Neda Axelrod at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Lauren & Ben Hendin at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Emma & James Tramuto at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Ellen & Drew Elam at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Michelle Riley-Brown, Angela McPike at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Dr. K. Aagaard, Dr. James Versalovic at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Reid & Anissa Friedman at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Jerrod Zifchak arranging the raw bar at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Amy & Kevin Holmes at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Scott & Brooke Hutson, Katie Cooper at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Victoria Pappas Bludorn & Aaron Bludorn at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
A Navy Blue bartender at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Selfie merriment at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
The Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party was held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
1
24

Texas Children's Hospital's Mark Putnam, chef Aaron Bludorn, Victoria Pappas Bludorn, Cherif Mbodj at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

2
24

Drs. Huda & William Zoghbi at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

3
24

Rachel & Jason Volz at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

4
24

Levi Goode, Dr. John Cangelosi at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

5
24

Kristy Bradshaw, Amy Holmes at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

6
24

Jake & Carolyn Sabat, Alicia & Matthew Summers at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

7
24

Gumbo shooters served at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

8
24

Hannah Barker, Magda Herrera at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

9
24

Julia TenHoeve, Katie Dillon at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

10
24

Chef Aaron Bludorn visits with guests at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice University (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

11
24

Zach & Neda Axelrod at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

12
24

Lauren & Ben Hendin at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

13
24

Emma & James Tramuto at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

14
24

Ellen & Drew Elam at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

15
24

Michelle Riley-Brown, Angela McPike at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

16
24

Dr. K. Aagaard, Dr. James Versalovic at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

17
24

Reid & Anissa Friedman at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

18
24

Jerrod Zifchak arranging the raw bar at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

19
24

Amy & Kevin Holmes at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

20
24

Scott & Brooke Hutson, Katie Cooper at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

21
24

Victoria Pappas Bludorn & Aaron Bludorn at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

22
24

A Navy Blue bartender at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

23
24

Selfie merriment at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

24
24

The Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party was held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

The buzz surrounding Navy Blue, the latest Houston restaurant from chef Aaron Bludorn and business partner Cherif Mbjodi, reached a fever pitch when more than 200 stylish peeps crossed the threshold for the Texas Children’s Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party. The restaurant duo and Bludorn’s wife Victoria Pappas hosted the cocktail party and buffet dinner that celebrated the year-long generosity of the Ambassadors.

The ambassadors not only contribute much needed funds for the hospital. They also work to advocate for Texas Children’s patients through volunteerism and engagement with the local community. They contributed more than $1 million in 2022 alone.

The total was announced by Mark Putnam, the hospital’s svice president of philanthropy, who also allowed that since its founding in 2009 the organization has raised more than $22 million, funds which have been employed to provide Texas Children’s patients with critically needed resources.

The 2022 funds are earmarked for behavioral health in response to the record breaking number of patients going to Texas Children’s emergency centers for behavioral health needs. A special behavioral task force has been formed to develop and implement services for the mental health needs of the hospital’s young patients.

Jerrod Zifchak; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)
Jerrod Zifchak arranging the raw bar at the Texas Children’s Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

The Navy Blue and Bludorn team put on a spread for the guests featuring an abundant raw bar with fresh shrimp, oysters, lobster, tuna tartare, a lavish caviar station, flavorful gumbo shooters and tuna crudo garnished with fennel and yuzu kosho. The night’s dinner buffet featured Caesar salad dressed in parmesan and boquerones, a delectable truffle risotto, Ora King salmon, dry-aged strip loin with bordelaise, and broccoli rabe. Sweet treats including carrot cake, lemon squares and brownies that were enjoyed by the joyful guests after dinner.

Upon exiting the festive fête, guests also received freshly baked cookies and coffee cake.

Holiday Gifting

Swipe
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2

PC Seen: Rachel and Jason Volz, Emma and James Tramuto, Neda and Zach Axelrod, Michelle Riley-Brown, Angela McPike, Levi Goode, Dr. John Cangelosi, Anissa and Reid Friedman, Ellen and Drew Elam, Kristy Bradshaw, Amy Holmes, Julia TenHoeve, Katie Dillon, and Drs. Huda and William Zoghbi.

Special Series

Astros Playoffs

How An Epic Michael Brantley Speech Changed Everything For the Astros in the World Series
How An Epic Michael Brantley Speech Changed Everything For the Astros in the World Series
Jose Altuve Refuses to Stop Trophy Hugging, Kate Upton Professes Her Love For Houston Fans, Dusty Baker Creates Mosh Pit Mania and Jim Crane Promises More — Inside the Forever Together Astros’ Sweet Family Championship Party
Jose Altuve Refuses to Stop Trophy Hugging, Kate Upton Professes Her Love For Houston Fans, Dusty Baker Creates Mosh Pit Mania and Jim Crane Promises More — Inside the Forever Together Astros’ Sweet Family Championship Party
$75 Million Man Mattress Mack Floored by First Pitch Moment, Unbothered by National Media Ridicule Over World Series Choice
$75 Million Man Mattress Mack Floored by First Pitch Moment, Unbothered by National Media Ridicule Over World Series Choice
Ryan Pressly Hits the Houston Haters With the Perfect Response — Proud Astros Closer Doesn’t Want Your Love Now
Ryan Pressly Hits the Houston Haters With the Perfect Response — Proud Astros Closer Doesn’t Want Your Love Now
Chas McCormick Gets the Best Reward Ever From Justin Verlander, Ryan Pressly For Making One of the Greatest Catches in World Series History — These All-Guts Astros Do It Again
Chas McCormick Gets the Best Reward Ever From Justin Verlander, Ryan Pressly For Making One of the Greatest Catches in World Series History — These All-Guts Astros Do It Again
Inside Cristian Javier and the Astros’ Beyond Sweet No-Hitter Celebration — The Crazy Calm Ace Made World Series History With Mom, Dad and His Closest Buddies
Inside Cristian Javier and the Astros’ Beyond Sweet No-Hitter Celebration — The Crazy Calm Ace Made World Series History With Mom, Dad and His Closest Buddies
read full series
HOUMQ_Altitude_Cool_2022_Banner_1720x1140_Overlay

Featured Properties

Swipe
11518 Summerhill Ln.
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11518 Summerhill Ln.
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11518 Summerhill Ln.
5506 Russett Dr.
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5506 Russett Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,650,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5506 Russett Dr.
5315 Evergreen St.
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5315 Evergreen St.
Ballaire , TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
5315 Evergreen St.
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point
FOR SALE

100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point Village, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Lucille Fendley
This property is listed by: Lucille Fendley (713) 498-5007 Email Realtor
100 Radney Rd.
3711 San Felipe #10DFH
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3711 San Felipe #10DFH
Houston, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3711 San Felipe #10DFH
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X