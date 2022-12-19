Houston’s Hottest New Seafood Restaurant Morphs Into Party Central For $1 Million-Plus Texas Children’s Night

The Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party was held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

Selfie merriment at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

A Navy Blue bartender at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

Victoria Pappas Bludorn & Aaron Bludorn at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

Scott & Brooke Hutson, Katie Cooper at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

Jerrod Zifchak arranging the raw bar at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

Reid & Anissa Friedman at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

Dr. K. Aagaard, Dr. James Versalovic at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

Michelle Riley-Brown, Angela McPike at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

Ellen & Drew Elam at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

Emma & James Tramuto at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

Lauren & Ben Hendin at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

Zach & Neda Axelrod at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

Chef Aaron Bludorn visits with guests at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice University (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

Julia TenHoeve, Katie Dillon at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

Hannah Barker, Magda Herrera at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

Gumbo shooters served at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

Jake & Carolyn Sabat, Alicia & Matthew Summers at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

Kristy Bradshaw, Amy Holmes at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

Levi Goode, Dr. John Cangelosi at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

Texas Children's Hospital's Mark Putnam, chef Aaron Bludorn, Victoria Pappas Bludorn, Cherif Mbodj at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography)

The buzz surrounding Navy Blue, the latest Houston restaurant from chef Aaron Bludorn and business partner Cherif Mbjodi, reached a fever pitch when more than 200 stylish peeps crossed the threshold for the Texas Children’s Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party. The restaurant duo and Bludorn’s wife Victoria Pappas hosted the cocktail party and buffet dinner that celebrated the year-long generosity of the Ambassadors.

The ambassadors not only contribute much needed funds for the hospital. They also work to advocate for Texas Children’s patients through volunteerism and engagement with the local community. They contributed more than $1 million in 2022 alone.

The total was announced by Mark Putnam, the hospital’s svice president of philanthropy, who also allowed that since its founding in 2009 the organization has raised more than $22 million, funds which have been employed to provide Texas Children’s patients with critically needed resources.

The 2022 funds are earmarked for behavioral health in response to the record breaking number of patients going to Texas Children’s emergency centers for behavioral health needs. A special behavioral task force has been formed to develop and implement services for the mental health needs of the hospital’s young patients.

The Navy Blue and Bludorn team put on a spread for the guests featuring an abundant raw bar with fresh shrimp, oysters, lobster, tuna tartare, a lavish caviar station, flavorful gumbo shooters and tuna crudo garnished with fennel and yuzu kosho. The night’s dinner buffet featured Caesar salad dressed in parmesan and boquerones, a delectable truffle risotto, Ora King salmon, dry-aged strip loin with bordelaise, and broccoli rabe. Sweet treats including carrot cake, lemon squares and brownies that were enjoyed by the joyful guests after dinner.

Upon exiting the festive fête, guests also received freshly baked cookies and coffee cake.

Holiday Gifting Swipe

















Next

PC Seen: Rachel and Jason Volz, Emma and James Tramuto, Neda and Zach Axelrod, Michelle Riley-Brown, Angela McPike, Levi Goode, Dr. John Cangelosi, Anissa and Reid Friedman, Ellen and Drew Elam, Kristy Bradshaw, Amy Holmes, Julia TenHoeve, Katie Dillon, and Drs. Huda and William Zoghbi.