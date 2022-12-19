Billionaire Family’s River Oaks Home Transforms Into a Holiday Wonderland — The Fertitta Family Keeps Its Santa Elves Party Tradition Buzzing

MD Anderson 16th Annual Santa’s Elves Party
The Houston Children's Chorus performed at Santa's Elves Party benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital, held at the Fertitta Family's River Oaks home.

Blake, Paige, Michael and Patrick Fertitta at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Dr. David McCall addresses the gathering at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Tilman Fertitta and daughter Blayne Fertitta at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

David & Laine Santamaria at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Eric & Margaret Doyle at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Greg Fourticq Jr., Patsy Fourticq at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Hallie Vanderhider with Santa at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Lee & Shelley Boyer at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Margaret & Andrew Salem at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Meghan & Dr. David McCall at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Dana Wempe, Blake Fertitta at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Michael & Ellie Francisco at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Nerra Patidar, Santa, Amanda Abiassi at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Nick & Angeliki Vrakas, Michael Fertitta, Blayne Fertitta at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

The 16th annual Santa's Elves Party benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital was held once again at the Fertitta Family residence in River Oaks.

Cookies at the Santa's Elves Party benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital, which was held the Fertitta Family home in River Oaks.

Society / Featured Parties

Billionaire Family’s River Oaks Home Transforms Into a Holiday Wonderland — The Fertitta Family Keeps Its Santa Elves Party Tradition Buzzing

A Lavish Mystery Gift Pull Adds to the Difference Making Fun

BY // 12.19.22
The Houston Children's Chorus performed at Santa's Elves Party benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital, held at the Fertitta Family's River Oaks home.

Blake, Paige, Michael and Patrick Fertitta at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Dr. David McCall addresses the gathering at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Tilman Fertitta and daughter Blayne Fertitta at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

David & Laine Santamaria at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Eric & Margaret Doyle at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Greg Fourticq Jr., Patsy Fourticq at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Hallie Vanderhider with Santa at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Lee & Shelley Boyer at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Margaret & Andrew Salem at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Meghan & Dr. David McCall at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Dana Wempe, Blake Fertitta at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Michael & Ellie Francisco at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Nerra Patidar, Santa, Amanda Abiassi at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Nick & Angeliki Vrakas, Michael Fertitta, Blayne Fertitta at the Santa's Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

The 16th annual Santa's Elves Party benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital was held once again at the Fertitta Family residence in River Oaks.

Cookies at the Santa's Elves Party benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital, which was held the Fertitta Family home in River Oaks.

What: MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital Santa’s Elves Party

Where: The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks

PC Seen: If you weren’t in the Christmas spirit before the Fertittas opened the doors on their expansive home, there was no way you could have departed in a bah humbug mood. After all with a welcome from a trio of life-sized bears, dressed a la Ralph Lauren in their tartan scarves, hats and vests; with festive Christmas trees indoors and out; and with the Houston Children’s Chorus warbling familiar Christmas tunes, you simply had to smile and join the merry, merry mindset.

Also welcoming guests were a jolly Santa Clause as well as Santa’s Elves Party founders Patsy Fourticq, Greg Fourticq Jr. and the Fertitta family. Taking the stage to thank guests and share their memories were the Fertitta children — Michael, Patrick, Blayne and Blake. They allowed that they grew up with the annual event and that their mother Paige Fertitta considered this holiday happening her very favorite of all the nonprofit fundraisers held at their home.

Blake, Paige, Michael and Patrick Fertitta at the Santa’s Elves Party, held at The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks, benefitting MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital.

The brief program included a few words from MD Anderson senior vice president for strategy and business development Chris McKee, introduced by Tilman Fertitta, and from Dr. David McCall assistant professor of pediatrics. He shared information on the successful treatment for relapsed leukemia patients.

This 16th Santa’s Elves Party fundraiser, which was skipped due to COVID in 2020 and 2021, kept to tradition with Santa in attendance and the Landry’s culinary team putting on a lavish spread. The expansive charcuterie board indulgence was followed by a buffet that included barbecued shrimp, a decadent macaroni and cheese,  chicken a la Paige roasted vegetables and more. Desserts were aplenty including a signature Fertitta Christmas cookie.

Cookies at the Santa’s Elves Party benefitting MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital, which was held the Fertitta Family home in River Oaks.

Funds were raised both through ticket sales and the oh-what-fun Mystery Gift Pull, featuring gifts contributed by The Galleria‘s luxury stores and the donation opportunity toward the purchase of toys and holiday gifts for patients in the Children’s Cancer Hospital.

PC Seen: Hallie Vanderhider, Angeliki and Nick Vrakas, Nerra Patidar, Ellie and Michael Francisco, Amanda Abiassi, Dana Wempe, Meghan McCall, Margaret and Andrew Salem, Shelley and Lee Boyer, Laine and David Santamaria, and Margaret and Eric Doyle.

