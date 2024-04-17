The 6 Best New Brunches to Try in Dallas This Spring 2024
Petra and the Beast, La Casita, and More Hotspots to Indulge In During the WeekendBY Megan Ziots // 04.17.24
Brunch is a beloved pastime in Dallas and exciting new options are always welcome. From an acclaimed East Dallas restaurant to a record lounge bar in Bishop Arts, these are the best new brunches in Dallas to try right now.
Chef Misti Norris’ acclaimed Lakewood restaurant is now serving brunch on Sundays. From 10 am to 2 pm, guests can enjoy boards (including the famous Beast Board with ten house cured meats), gnocchi French toast, sausage, egg, and cheese bazlama, house made yogurt with peanut butter granola, and more.
Just opened at The Thompson hotel in downtown, this new Franco-American cafe offers brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 7 am to 2 pm. Guests will find dishes like bananas Fosters pancakes and avocado tartine, a French omelet, cornbread Benedict, a brunch burger, and more. The cafe also has a menu of pressed juices and brunch cocktails including the Bloody Daisy — a twist on the classic Bloody Mary.
This Highland Park champagne bar is now serving Sunday brunch from 11 am to 3 pm. The special menu features brioche French toast, Croque Madame, Quiche Lorraine, sweet crepes, and other French delicacies. Add on a seasonal Bellini flight or Midnight in Paris espresso martini, or opt for non-alcoholic spritzes.
This favorite Dallas bakery is now offering a brunch menu on Wednesday through Sunday. Head to the Richardson bakeshop for French toast, banana praline pancakes, chilaquiles, sandwiches, a burger, and more from 8 am to 3 pm.
This modern Mexican restaurant from chef Matt McCallister serves weekend brunch from 11 am to 3 pm. Don’t miss the Heartcake Benedict, huevos rancheros, or hotcakes at this new West Village spot. Pair with sangria or a carajillo for the perfect meal.
This Bishop Arts record lounge and bar offers a Soul Brunch on Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm. Specialty cocktails include a Proud Mary (made with housemade Bloody Mary mix), an espresso martini, and Disco Bubbles — Seguras Vidas Cava with juice options. The menu also offers bites like brisket hash, stuffed chicken & blueberry & waffle sandwiches, and cinnamon French toast.