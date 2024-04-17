The 6 Best New Brunches to Try in Dallas This Spring 2024

Just opened at The Thompson hotel in downtown, this new Franco-American cafe offers brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 7 am to 2 pm. Guests will find dishes like bananas Fosters pancakes and avocado tartine, a French omelet, cornbread Benedict, a brunch burger, and more. The cafe also has a menu of pressed juices and brunch cocktails including the Bloody Daisy — a twist on the classic Bloody Mary.