Restaurants

The 6 Best New Brunches to Try in Dallas This Spring 2024

Petra and the Beast, La Casita, and More Hotspots to Indulge In During the Weekend

BY // 04.17.24
La Casita Dallas

La Casita Bakeshop is now serving brunch. (Courtesy)

Brunch is a beloved pastime in Dallas and exciting new options are always welcome. From an acclaimed East Dallas restaurant to a record lounge bar in Bishop Arts, these are the best new brunches in Dallas to try right now.

Petra and the Beast

Lakewood

1901 Abrams Road
Dallas, TX 75214  |  Map

 

Website

Petra and the Beast Dallas

Acclaimed Dallas restaurant, Petra and the Beast, recently moved to Lakewood. (Courtesy)

Chef Misti Norris’ acclaimed Lakewood restaurant is now serving brunch on Sundays. From 10 am to 2 pm, guests can enjoy boards (including the famous Beast Board with ten house cured meats), gnocchi French toast, sausage, egg, and cheese bazlama, house made yogurt with peanut butter granola, and more.

Little Daisy

Downtown

205 Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Little Daisy Thompson Dallas

Little Daisy hosts brunch Saturday and Sunday from 7 am to 2 pm. (Photo by Brittany Conerly)

Just opened at The Thompson hotel in downtown, this new Franco-American cafe offers brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 7 am to 2 pm. Guests will find dishes like bananas Fosters pancakes and avocado tartine, a French omelet, cornbread Benedict, a brunch burger, and more. The cafe also has a menu of pressed juices and brunch cocktails including the Bloody Daisy — a twist on the classic Bloody Mary.

Coupes

Park Cities

4234 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

Website

Coupes Dallas

Coupes is now serving Sunday brunch at The Shops of Highland Park. (Courtesy)

This Highland Park champagne bar is now serving Sunday brunch from 11 am to 3 pm. The special menu features brioche French toast, Croque Madame, Quiche Lorraine, sweet crepes, and other French delicacies. Add on a seasonal Bellini flight or Midnight in Paris espresso martini, or opt for non-alcoholic spritzes.

La Casita Bakeshop

Richardson

580 W. Arapaho, Suite 154
Richardson, TX  |  Map

 

Website

La Casita Dallas

La Casita Bakeshop is now serving brunch. (Courtesy)

This favorite Dallas bakery is now offering a brunch menu on Wednesday through Sunday. Head to the Richardson bakeshop for French toast, banana praline pancakes, chilaquiles, sandwiches, a burger, and more from 8 am to 3 pm.

UnaVida

Uptown

3699 McKinney Avenue, Suite 307
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

Website

UnaVida Dallas

Chef Matt McCallister and Local Favorite Restaurants Group open a new Mexican restaurant, UnaVida, in West Village. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

This modern Mexican restaurant from chef Matt McCallister serves weekend brunch from 11 am to 3 pm. Don’t miss the Heartcake Benedict, huevos rancheros, or hotcakes at this new West Village spot. Pair with sangria or a carajillo for the perfect meal.

Ladylove Lounge & Sound

Bishop Arts

310 W. Seventh Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

Website

Lady Love Brunch Dallas

Ladylove hosts a Soul Brunch every Sunday. (Courtesy via Instagram)

This Bishop Arts record lounge and bar offers a Soul Brunch on Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm. Specialty cocktails include a Proud Mary (made with housemade Bloody Mary mix), an espresso martini, and Disco Bubbles — Seguras Vidas Cava with juice options. The menu also offers bites like brisket hash, stuffed chicken & blueberry & waffle sandwiches, and cinnamon French toast.

