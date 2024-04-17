Spectacular Taylor Swift Gift Boosts Houston Classical Charter School — Part of a Jaw-Dropping $1.75 Million Windfall

Taylor Swift auction winners Chea and Liam Kelly (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Raul and Kristin Abello, Dr. Julie and Eric Kuo, Jordan and Dylan Seff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
HCCS Founder Deyvis Salazar and HCCS Board Chair Adrienne Amin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Steve and Natalie Mohtashami, Jasmine Nguyen and Daniel Halevy (1) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Vanessa and Chuck Ames (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alecia Harris, Hannah Siegel-Gardner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Deb and Mark Gregg (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jasmine Nguyen, Natalie Mohtashami, Brooke Lee (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kathy Goossen, Anna and Charlie Schwartzel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Paul and Katherine Manuel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sarah Barrett and Colleen Nichols (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
11

Chea & Lia Kelly with the Taylor Swift autographed guitar that they made the winning bid on at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
11

Raul & Kristin Abello, Dr. Julie & Eric Kuo, Jordan & Dylan Seff at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
11

HCCS founder Deyvis Salazar and HCCS board chair Adrienne Amin at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
11

Steve & Natalie Mohtashami, Jasmine Nguyen & Daniel Halevy at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
11

Vanessa & Chuck Ames at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
11

Alecia Harris, Hannah Siegel-Gardner at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
11

Deb & Mark Gregg at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
11

Jasmine Nguyen, Natalie Mohtashami, Brooke Lee at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
11

Kathy Goossen, Anna & Charlie Schwartzel at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
11

Paul & Katherine Manuel at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
11

Sarah Barrett, Colleen Nichols at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Taylor Swift auction winners Chea and Liam Kelly (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Raul and Kristin Abello, Dr. Julie and Eric Kuo, Jordan and Dylan Seff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
HCCS Founder Deyvis Salazar and HCCS Board Chair Adrienne Amin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Steve and Natalie Mohtashami, Jasmine Nguyen and Daniel Halevy (1) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Vanessa and Chuck Ames (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alecia Harris, Hannah Siegel-Gardner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Deb and Mark Gregg (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jasmine Nguyen, Natalie Mohtashami, Brooke Lee (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kathy Goossen, Anna and Charlie Schwartzel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Paul and Katherine Manuel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sarah Barrett and Colleen Nichols (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Spectacular Taylor Swift Gift Boosts Houston Classical Charter School — Part of a Jaw-Dropping $1.75 Million Windfall

Growing to Make a Bigger Difference

BY // 04.17.24
photography Daniel Ortiz
Chea & Lia Kelly with the Taylor Swift autographed guitar that they made the winning bid on at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Raul & Kristin Abello, Dr. Julie & Eric Kuo, Jordan & Dylan Seff at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
HCCS founder Deyvis Salazar and HCCS board chair Adrienne Amin at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Steve & Natalie Mohtashami, Jasmine Nguyen & Daniel Halevy at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Vanessa & Chuck Ames at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alecia Harris, Hannah Siegel-Gardner at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Deb & Mark Gregg at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jasmine Nguyen, Natalie Mohtashami, Brooke Lee at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kathy Goossen, Anna & Charlie Schwartzel at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Paul & Katherine Manuel at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sarah Barrett, Colleen Nichols at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
11

Chea & Lia Kelly with the Taylor Swift autographed guitar that they made the winning bid on at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
11

Raul & Kristin Abello, Dr. Julie & Eric Kuo, Jordan & Dylan Seff at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
11

HCCS founder Deyvis Salazar and HCCS board chair Adrienne Amin at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
11

Steve & Natalie Mohtashami, Jasmine Nguyen & Daniel Halevy at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
11

Vanessa & Chuck Ames at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
11

Alecia Harris, Hannah Siegel-Gardner at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
11

Deb & Mark Gregg at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
11

Jasmine Nguyen, Natalie Mohtashami, Brooke Lee at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
11

Kathy Goossen, Anna & Charlie Schwartzel at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
11

Paul & Katherine Manuel at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
11

Sarah Barrett, Colleen Nichols at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Houston Classical Charter School (HCCS) second annual Foundational Dinner

Where: The Goodman

PC Moment: Highlight of the evening would be the spectacular bottom line — $1,750,000 raised for the tuition-free charter school that welcomes low income students from kindergarten through eighth grade. Last year’s gala proceeds of $1.1 million allowed the expansion from kindergarten to third grade. These 2024 gala proceeds will enable the school to register and teach more students.

Raul and Kristin Abello, Dr. Julie and Eric Kuo, Jordan and Dylan Seff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Raul & Kristin Abello, Dr. Julie & Eric Kuo, Jordan & Dylan Seff at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

That growth “is not merely for the sake of expansion,” HCCS founder Deyvis Salazar told the gathering. “We are not aiming to become a network of 20 schools. On the contrary, we strive to maintain intimate connections with our families. Rather, we are committed to knowing each child and family who walks through our doors.”

Located in Alief, Houston Classical Charter School employs a classical approach to learning, stressing rigorous academics, character development and a structured environment designed to ensure high school, college and life success.

Jasmine Nguyen, Natalie Mohtashami, Brooke Lee (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jasmine Nguyen, Natalie Mohtashami, Brooke Lee at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Applause, applause for chairs Kristin and Raul Abello, honorary chairs, Dr. Julie and Eric Kuo and Jessica and Brian Leeke, and auction chairs Jordan and Dylan Seff.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
ASSAEL
OLYMPIA LE-TAN
EMILY P. WHEELER
EMILY P. WHEELER
MARIA OLIVER
KATHERINE JETTER
MEREDITH YOUNG
LEIGH MAXWELL
MEREDITH YOUNG
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1

HCCS patrons Joe Greenberg, the Alta Resources founder, and Mark Gregg, Kiwi Energy founder, generously contributed to the bottom line by announcing that they would match all gifts during the event up to $200,000.

Further adding to the proceeds were to-die-for live auction items — a signed Taylor Swift guitar, two tickets to her concert in New Orleans, an unforgettable journey to the sun-kissed shores of Puerto Vallarta for 17 at Villa Alexa, and a Hill Country getaway with a James Beard Award nominated chef.

Kathy Goossen, Anna and Charlie Schwartzel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kathy Goossen, Anna & Charlie Schwartzel at the Houston Classical Charter School gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Adrienne and Snehal Amin, Katy Thomas-Salazar, Claire Liu, Vanessa and Chuck Ames, John Marc Monrad, Jillian and Yuri Waldo, Katherine and Paul Manuel, Haydeh and Ali Davoudi, Cristina and Morgan Lunt, Debra Gregg, Kathy Goossen, Anna and Charlie Schwartzel, Katherine and Paul Manuel, and Natalie Mohtashami.

Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
The Harwood District Debuts a Vibey Japanese Steakhouse, Rise Soufflés Expand Across North Texas, and More Dallas Restaurant News
The Harwood District Debuts a Vibey Japanese Steakhouse, Rise Soufflés Expand Across North Texas, and More Dallas Restaurant News
Lake Highlands Gets a Buzzy Neighborhood Restaurant, Miznon Debuts in Deep Ellum, an Experimental Lower Greenville Bar, and More Dallas Dining News
Lake Highlands Gets a Buzzy Neighborhood Restaurant, Miznon Debuts in Deep Ellum, an Experimental Lower Greenville Bar, and More Dallas Dining News
Vandelay Hospitality Group Opens A New Orleans-Inspired Restaurant in Snider Plaza, And Two Notable Dallas Dining Closures
Vandelay Hospitality Group Opens A New Orleans-Inspired Restaurant in Snider Plaza, And Two Notable Dallas Dining Closures
A New Asian Restaurant Debuts in Uptown, The Old Monk Expands, and More Dallas Restaurant News
A New Asian Restaurant Debuts in Uptown, The Old Monk Expands, and More Dallas Restaurant News
Harper’s in Deep Ellum Closes to Make Way For A Glitzy Chophouse, An Acclaimed NY Sushi Shop Debuts Its First Texas Outpost, and More Dallas Restaurant News
Harper’s in Deep Ellum Closes to Make Way For A Glitzy Chophouse, An Acclaimed NY Sushi Shop Debuts Its First Texas Outpost, and More Dallas Restaurant News
The Thompson Hotel Debuts a New French-Inspired Bistro, Boulevardier Says Goodbye, and More Dallas Restaurant News
The Thompson Hotel Debuts a New French-Inspired Bistro, Boulevardier Says Goodbye, and More Dallas Restaurant News
read full series

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
11015 Lakeside Forest
Lakeside Forest
FOR SALE

11015 Lakeside Forest
Houston, TX

$945,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
11015 Lakeside Forest
16503 Saddle Ridge Pass
Saddle Ridge Estates
FOR SALE

16503 Saddle Ridge Pass
Cypress, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Barbara Towne
This property is listed by: Barbara Towne (281) 686-8178 Email Realtor
16503 Saddle Ridge Pass
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
11610 Monica
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

11610 Monica
Bunker Hill, TX

$2,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11610 Monica
3029 Tangley
West University
FOR SALE

3029 Tangley
West University, TX

$2,485,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Arcidiacono
This property is listed by: Kathy Arcidiacono (713) 822-1749 Email Realtor
3029 Tangley
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X