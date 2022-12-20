6 New Dallas Restaurants (and Bars) We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

A new Duro Hospitality concept (The Charles, Sister), this upscale Latin restaurant just debuted in the Design District. Located down the street from The Charles, El Carlos Elegante is serving Mexican-inspired bites like crudo, ceviche, carnitas, and more. There’s also an in-house masa program for fresh corn tortillas.

Best Sips: If you are a bourbon lover, definitely start with the El Chaz Elegante with cinnamon and lime — it is one of the restaurant’s most popular cocktails. I loved the Jamaica Mezcal with hibiscus and agave. It’s delightfully refreshing and only offers a hint of smokiness. The Checco is another favorite with tequila, kiwi, and ancho reyes.

Best Bites: Everything at El Carlos is sharable. It’s recommended to order something from each of the five sections of the menu. We started with a few One-Hitters (a bite-size appetizer). The Tuna Toro and Osteones are must-tries. For cold dishes, the Ceviche de Tigre is a stand-out with a large piece of chicharron to top the delicious blue prawn/kumquat mixture with. The Chayote Salad with goat cheese and beets is another stunner.

For mains, order the Pork Al Pastor. It comes with a pineapple butter and adobo sauce that made this dish one of the best things I’ve eaten all year. Pair with a side of the roasted sweet potato with a peanut sauce for an elevated experience. And for dessert, don’t miss the Mexican Chocolate. It’s an indulgent pot de creme with meringue and brown butter.