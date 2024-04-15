The 6 Hottest New Dallas Restaurants — And What to Order at Each Hot Spot

After a four year hiatus, the Warwick Melrose hotel reopened its signature restaurant for dinner with a new name and focus. Chef Patrick McElroy has returned to his post at The Landmark Prime Rib and is serving four cuts of prime rib and various new dishes. The focal point of the space now features a restored 1940s carving cart where your meat is actually cut and served from.

Best Bites: Complimentary bread service with sourdough and jalapeño cheddar bread is served first. It’s delightful, but don’t fill up because there is a lot of great stuff to try here. Start with the crab cake and ahi tuna crudo appetizers. The ahi tuna included five tasty pieces of tuna topped with green apple, serrano, masago, and house ponzu. For something more substantial, the gluten-free jumbo lump crab cake is a must-try. It’s topped with apple endive slaw and melts in your mouth. Make sure to scoop up a good portion of the lemon crema it sits on for the perfect bite.

While our entrees were cooking, we also enjoyed the roasted tomato bisque, creamy crab bisque, and the Melrose salad. The tomato soup has toasted croutons floating on top that you want to get in each bite. The crab bisque offered hefty portions of crab meat and an addictive sherry drizzle. And the Melrose salad is a stand-out with mission fig, kale, whiskey raisins, grana padano, marcona almonds, and a roasted fig vinaigrette.

When it’s time for the prime rib, the chef allows guests to venture over to the carving cart to watch their dinner be plated. While I did enjoy the deliciously tender bites, my attention kept being pulled to the pan-seared Chilean sea bass. Served with a butternut puree, this is what I would come back for and order over and over again. And for dessert, you can’t miss the bread pudding or strawberry cheesecake.