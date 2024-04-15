Jack & Harry’s Dallas
Restaurants / Openings

The 6 Hottest New Dallas Restaurants — And What to Order at Each Hot Spot

New Orleans-Inspired Cuisine, A Neighborhood Haunt, French Food, Sushi, and More

BY // 04.15.24
Spring is finally here and with the warmer weather, it’s prime time to check out some buzzy new Dallas restaurants (a few with excellent patios). We’re rounding up the latest notable debuts we’ve dined at this month: A New Orleans-inspired spot at Snider Plaza, a cool neighborhood spot in Lake Highlands, the reopening of a landmark hotel restaurant, a Franco-American cafe in The Thompson, and two new modern Japanese concepts.

To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.

Jack & Harry’s

Park Cities

6833 Snider Plaza
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

Jack & Harry’s Dallas

Jack & Harry's is Vandelay Hospitality Group's latest dining concept. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Vandelay Hospitality Group’s (Hudson House) latest Dallas concept, Jack & Harry’s is a New Orleans-inspired chophouse in Snider Plaza. The 5,000-square-foot interior features lacquered wood floors, warm cherry wood paneling, imported New Orleans brick, antique Charleston lanterns, aged brass, equestrian artwork, and antique furniture to attempt to transport you to the past.

The menu focuses on dry-aged steaks, coastal favorites, and martinis.

Best Sips: If you enjoy cucumber martinis, you must try the Fleur de Lis at Jack & Harry’s. It’s a refreshing cucumber gin martini inspired by the famous bartender, Parker Davis, at the Carousel Bar in New Orleans. Other intriguing options include the French martini with raspberry-thyme shrub and New Orleans gin fizz.

Best Bites: Start with the crab cake beignets. Served with preserved lemon and remoulade, these bite sized crab-filled creations are warm and delicious. The barbecue shrimp is another must-try. A family recipe from Teddy Brennan of Brennan’s New Orleans (who is on the Jack & Harry’s team), four jumbo shrimps come slathered in a creole barbecue sauce and served with dirty rice and okra.

For entrees, you don’t want to miss the filet mignon — especially the French onion dinner. Topped with melted raclette, this steak is one of the most savory and tender dishes on the menu. And if you’re opting for seafood, the grilled Branzino is a great, light option with salsa verde and fresh herbs.

Goldie’s

Lake Highlands

9850 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 305
Dallas, TX 75238  |  Map

 

Website

Goldie’s Dallas

Goldie's is a new Lake Highlands spot serving American cuisine. (Photo by Joon Koo)

This and That Hospitality (Ferris Wheelers, Tiny Victories, Sfuzzi) is at it again with a new neighborhood concept in Lake Highlands. Goldie’s is a collaboration between Brandon Hays, his wife Brittany Grignon (founder of SESSION Pilates), and Brittni Clayton (the former GM of Sister on Greenville Avenue). Designed by Studio Thomas James, the new spot features 1,500 square feet with 26 seats in dining plus eight bar stools. An outdoor patio also seats 40.

Best Sips: Fellow mezcal lovers, go for The J.T. cocktail. It’s a sweet mixture of Rosaluna mezcal, lemon, simple syrup, limoncello, and liquor 43. We’ll also be ordering the espresso martini crafted with Dallas’ Noble Coyote Roasters next time.

Best Bites: Start with a few shareables. The tuna tataki is a must-try with fresh blue fin tuna, ponzu, crispy onion, and ginger. The beet hummus is another tasty appetizer you’re not going to want to miss. There are several salads on the menu, but after our server suggested it, we had to get the coconut shrimp salad. It’s crunchy breaded shrimp with a sweet chili sauce for dipping.

Goldie’s signature dish is the Magic Chicken Thighs for a reason. The meat is tender and paired with an absolutely addictive ginger guava sauce.

And lastly, you can’t miss dessert at this new spot. There’s only one on the menu and it’s amazing. It’s a take on the classic banana split with caramelized banana, banana pudding, ice cream, strawberries, and more.

The Landmark Prime Rib

Oak Lawn

3015 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

Website

Landmark Prime Rib Dallas

Each piece of USDA prime rib at The Landmark is served with a side salad, garlic mash, and au jus and horseradish cream. (Courtesy)

After a four year hiatus, the Warwick Melrose hotel reopened its signature restaurant for dinner with a new name and focus. Chef Patrick McElroy has returned to his post at The Landmark Prime Rib and is serving four cuts of prime rib and various new dishes. The focal point of the space now features a restored 1940s carving cart where your meat is actually cut and served from.

Best Bites: Complimentary bread service with sourdough and jalapeño cheddar bread is served first. It’s delightful, but don’t fill up because there is a lot of great stuff to try here. Start with the crab cake and ahi tuna crudo appetizers. The ahi tuna included five tasty pieces of tuna topped with green apple, serrano, masago, and house ponzu. For something more substantial, the gluten-free jumbo lump crab cake is a must-try. It’s topped with apple endive slaw and melts in your mouth. Make sure to scoop up a good portion of the lemon crema it sits on for the perfect bite.

While our entrees were cooking, we also enjoyed the roasted tomato bisque, creamy crab bisque, and the Melrose salad. The tomato soup has toasted croutons floating on top that you want to get in each bite. The crab bisque offered hefty portions of crab meat and an addictive sherry drizzle. And the Melrose salad is a stand-out with mission fig, kale, whiskey raisins, grana padano, marcona almonds, and a roasted fig vinaigrette.

When it’s time for the prime rib, the chef allows guests to venture over to the carving cart to watch their dinner be plated. While I did enjoy the deliciously tender bites, my attention kept being pulled to the pan-seared Chilean sea bass. Served with a butternut puree, this is what I would come back for and order over and over again. And for dessert, you can’t miss the bread pudding or strawberry cheesecake.

Little Daisy

Downtown

205 Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Little Daisy Dallas

Little Daisy is a Franco-American cafe at Dallas' Thompson Hotel. (Courtesy)

This Franco-American cafe recently replaced Nine on the ninth floor of Dallas’ Thompson Hotel. Paying homage to Parisian cafe culture, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. Created by Thompson Dallas Executive Chef Jeramie Robison, the menu includes several dishes inspired by his Louisiana upbringing (think gumbo and trout amandine), as well as other French favorites.

Best Sips: There are several martinis, a Pimm’s Cup, and of course, a French 75 on the cocktail menu, but we opted for one of Little Day’s two margaritas — the Marguerite Parfaite. It’s a delicious mixture of Patron reposado, Grand Marnier, agave, and lime. Or, if you’re looking for something lighter, the Clearly Skinny marg is the most popular on the menu.

Best Bites: Each table starts with complimentary duck fat rolls that you’ll have trouble not devouring, they are incredibly savory and delicious. The wild salmon crudo was a pleasant surprise and twist on the classic dish. Little Daisy’s iteration is served with a refreshing zucchini mignonette and absinthe-melon consommé. The Jidori Chicken is a stunner with Parisian gnocchi, wild mushrooms, and peas. For next time, we have our eye on Chef Jeramie’s Gumbo — with wild caught shrimp available to add on.

Shodo

Design District

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Suite 110
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

Website

Shodo Dallas

Shodo's menu features fresh sashimi, sushi rolls, and so much more. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

From the owners of El Bolero and PakPao, this new upscale Japanese concept took over the former Wits Steakhouse space in the Design District. The interior features a large dining room, private omakase room, and a large snow monkey mural by the bar. Focusing on classic sushi, the menu also offers hot dishes, rice bowls, handrolls, and more.

Best Sips: A must-try cocktail is the Green Eyes with gin, St. Germain, matcha, and lemon. Another favorite is the Japanese espresso martini (made with sake), but be aware it is on the sweeter side and best sipped at the end of the meal.

Best Bites: Start with the savory kobe gyoza, sesame cucumber salad, and lobster miso soup. The kobe beef dumplings are served in one large piece, which you can break apart amongst your table and are best dipped in gyoza sauce. Next, make sure to try some sashimi (the Sashimi Delight gives you a taste of everything) or one of the signature rolls like the truffle guacamole spicy tuna. A newer dish on the menu, we enjoyed the Katsuobushi Fettuccini. It’s a pasta dish featuring onsen egg, scallions, and bonito flakes. And for dessert, don’t miss the chocolate mousse cheesecake. It is heavenly.

JingHe Japanese Restaurant

Park Cities

5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 105
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

JingHe Dallas

JingHe offers a matcha tiramisu for dessert. (Courtesy)

Husband and wife Chinese immigrants Kangfan Jing and Gangchao Zhang quietly debuted this new Japanese spot at Mockingbird Station earlier this year. The former Urban Taco space has been transformed into a modern Asian restaurant serving Izakaya-inspired cuisine. Menu items include sashimi, sushi, cold and hot appetizers, noodles, grilled items, and desserts. A cocktail menu also features sake, Japanese beer, wine, and craft cocktails.

Best Bites: Begin with the chicken karaage and gyoza (pork or chicken). Both traditional starters are tender, savory, and served with delicious dipping sauces. If you’re looking for meat, check out the miso Hirami skirt steak. It’s flavorful and accompanied by white rice, miso soup, and spicy cucumber (or house salad). From the brand-new sushi menu, we ordered the tuna tawa roll. It’s a riceless roll with spicy tuna, avocado, crabmeat, and mango. We also have our eye on the Tonkotsu ramen and Beyond the Sea roll — a riceless, cucumber-wrapped tuna, yellowtail, and salmon roll for next time.

