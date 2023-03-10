3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

We were pleasantly surprised by this new Las Vegas-based Mexican restaurant that just opened in Deep Ellum’s The Epic. From 81/82 Group, the elaborate spot features two stained glass windows with giant roses at the entrance, lots of greenery on the ceiling and chandeliers, as well as a living wall-art installation by Jason Revok. The menu boasts over the top Mexican-inspired dishes, signature cocktails, and massive, theatric desserts.

Best Sips: We started with the El Jefe. La Neta’s take on the Carajillo, the cocktail is a delicious mixture of Licor 43 Horchata, espresso, spiced rum, and spiced cinnamon. I also wanted to try the Roses Are Red — rose poured over a scoop of rose-shaped sorbet, along with other flavors, but it had unfortunately had been sold out the night before.

Best Bites: A can’t-miss starter is the flautas. Perfectly crunchy, the fried flour tortillas are filled with chicken and served with Brussel slaw, guacamole, and citrus crema. Another favorite is the Albondigas — braised meatballs with chipotle tomato stew. The Shaved Brussel Salad was also a tasty appetizer with chili mangos, peanuts, and white balsamic vinaigrette. For mains, the strip steak birria was a stand-out. The server will pour a mezcal mixture on top before serving and set it on fire table side. And don’t miss the Brussels sprouts side or Mac and Cheetos if you’re really hungry. We ended our meal with the Mexican Chocolate cake which was monstrous, but delicious.