3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Two Vibey Las Vegas Imports and a Star Local Bagel ShopBY Megan Ziots // 03.10.23
STK Steakhouse is a must-visit for a celebration or fancy weeknight dinner. (Courtesy of STK)
La Neta Dallas just debuted in Deep Ellum's The Epic. (Photo by Bryson Gamble)
The El Jefe is La Neta’s take on the Carajillo. The cocktail is a delicious mixture of Licor 43 Horchata, espresso, spiced rum, and spiced cinnamon. (Photo by Mike Kirschbaum)
The Roses Are Red is a popular cocktail choice at La Neta. (Photo by Mike Kirschbaum)
The Strip Steak Birria is a must-try entree at La Neta Cocina y Lounge. (Photo by Mike Kirschbaum)
La Neta is known for their large-format tacos like the 24Karne. (Photo by Mike Kirschbaum)
Starship Bagel just debuted a downtown Dallas location. (Courtesy)
Located in downtown Dallas, Starship Bagel allows you to order and pickup from its walk-up window. (Courtesy)
Starship Bagel offers every kind of bagel and schmear you could want. (Courtesy)
Don't miss the steak at STK, but also don't sleep on the seafood. (Courtesy of STK Steakhouse)
STK has an extensive cocktail, wine, and beer list. (Courtesy of STK Steakhouse)
There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas already in 2023. The latest notable debuts: Two Las Vegas imports serving vibes, meat, and seafood, and a star local bagel shop.
To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.
We were pleasantly surprised by this new Las Vegas-based Mexican restaurant that just opened in Deep Ellum’s The Epic. From 81/82 Group, the elaborate spot features two stained glass windows with giant roses at the entrance, lots of greenery on the ceiling and chandeliers, as well as a living wall-art installation by Jason Revok. The menu boasts over the top Mexican-inspired dishes, signature cocktails, and massive, theatric desserts.
Best Sips: We started with the El Jefe. La Neta’s take on the Carajillo, the cocktail is a delicious mixture of Licor 43 Horchata, espresso, spiced rum, and spiced cinnamon. I also wanted to try the Roses Are Red — rose poured over a scoop of rose-shaped sorbet, along with other flavors, but it had unfortunately had been sold out the night before.
Best Bites: A can’t-miss starter is the flautas. Perfectly crunchy, the fried flour tortillas are filled with chicken and served with Brussel slaw, guacamole, and citrus crema. Another favorite is the Albondigas — braised meatballs with chipotle tomato stew. The Shaved Brussel Salad was also a tasty appetizer with chili mangos, peanuts, and white balsamic vinaigrette. For mains, the strip steak birria was a stand-out. The server will pour a mezcal mixture on top before serving and set it on fire table side. And don’t miss the Brussels sprouts side or Mac and Cheetos if you’re really hungry. We ended our meal with the Mexican Chocolate cake which was monstrous, but delicious.
This bagel shop just debuted its second North Texas location in downtown Dallas — right between Uno Mas and Campisi’s. In 2021, Oren Salomon opened the first brick-and-mortar store in Lewisville. Before that, the New York-native had been selling bagels from his home. The favorite new shop serves bagels, bagel sandwiches, and coffee drinks.
Best Sips: This place makes a fantastic cup of “Drip” coffee from Onyx Coffee Lab beans. But it’s actually not made from a drip machine. Starship uses a Ground Control system which uses “immersion, agitation, and vacuum with multiple extraction cycle process,” according to their website. You’ll also find iced coffee and iced lattes on the menu.
Best Bites: A must-try bagel sandwich is the Millennial Falcon — it includes avocado, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, sprouts, and your choice of schmear. Another favorite is the Supernova Lox with choice of bagel and schmear, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and capers. And if you’re looking for just a bagel, the pretzel and the cinnamon bagels are delicious. Pair the cinnamon bagel with the blueberry schmear for a wonderful treat.
It took us a few months to get to this new Las Vegas-import since it debuted in Uptown, but it was worth the wait. With locations all over the world now, this modern steakhouse is known for its “vibe dining” atmosphere, but most importantly, it’s delicious steak, seafood, and side dishes.
Best Bites: Definitely start with the Tuna Tartare. It’s a refreshing concoction of tuna, avocado, and a soy-honey emulsion. Scoop a chunk on a Taro chip for best results. The Lil’ Brgs are another favorite — a two-bite wagyu sliders with a special sauce. Also, don’t miss the Crispy Calamari topped with shishito peppers.
For mains, an obvious choice is the filet mignon with your choice of butter. We chose umami butter, which is then melted by the server with a small blow torch at your table. But, what I unexpectedly enjoyed the most was the Miso Glazed Chilean Sea bass. For sides, the Parmesan Truffle Fries and mac and cheese are winners. Lastly, don’t leave without trying the warm chocolate chip cookie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. It brought me back to my childhood going to BJ’s and ordering the Pizookie, but this was way better.