7 Buzzy New Dallas Restaurants to Try Right Now

If you’re Dallas foodies like us, we know you like to be on top of all the new restaurants opening in the city. So here, we’re rounding up the hot spots being talked about right now. From a new Italian supper club at The Stoneleigh hotel to La Lupita’s first U.S. outpost, these are the most buzzy new Dallas restaurants to try right now.

Lions Den

2927 Maple Avenue

Part of The Stoneleigh hotel’s multimillion-dollar renovation in Uptown Dallas, Lions Den is a new modern Italian supper club from Michelin-starred Chef Michael White. The menu is seafood-forward with a few raw bar items, lobster, grilled Branzino, Dover sole, and more, along with its house-made pasta dishes like bucatini, tagliatelle, and agnolotti. A signature dish is the Porterhouse presented as a tartare di manzo and a prime grilled striploin. Guests will also find an extensive cocktail list with the Sicilian Iced Tea, Venetian Margarita, and Martini D’Oro.

Sueño

6600 Snider Plaza

This Richardson-based Mexican concept just opened its second location in Dallas’ Snider Plaza. After debuting its original outpost in 2021, co-owners Julio Pineda and Cristian Lujano teamed up with The Bellomy Hospitality Group (owners of S&D Oyster Co., Rex’s Seafood, and Caché) on this new spot. Dallas’ Sueńo features a live-fire kitchen as a centerpiece. An architectural collaboration between two firms: JSa (Mexico City) and ch_Studio (Arlington, TX), the restaurant includes a main dining room, patio, and a tequila lounge. Inspired by Mexico City’s culinary scene, the menu features tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, and more.

Walkers’

3016 Greenville Avenue

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A new neighborhood restaurant and market recently debuted on Greenville Avenue. It’s owned by local siblings Rosemary Greene (a sommelier) and Russell Walker. The new spot is serving New American cuisine, wine, and classic cocktails by night, and sandwiches during the day. Led by Chef Aldon Reyes (formerly at Georgie and Le PasSage), the dinner menu features lamb, skate wing, chicken, agnolotti, zeppo beets, pate en croute, and more. At the market of the dual-concept spot, made-to-order items range from Italian and turkey sandwiches to steak salad. A wine bar menu also feature 20 wines by the glass along with bar snacks like Spanish anchovy toast and beef tongue.

Palladino’s Steak & Seafood

5959 Royal Lane

Joseph Palladino, who co-founded Dallas’ Nick & Sam’s, recently debuted his new steakhouse at Preston Royal. Palladino’s Steak & Seafood is now open in a former Spec’s space, but the first outpost actually debuted in New York City’s Grand Central Terminal last fall. Executive Chef & Partner Sam Hazen has created the Dallas menu, while Chef de Cuisine Henry Johnson (formerly at Evelyn) oversees day-to-day operations. The menu features prime steak, seafood, Italian-inspired specials, and sushi. Read more about the menu and restaurant design here.

Olōyō

4422 Gaston Avenue

Dallas-based Mexican pop-up restaurant Molino Olōyō (and 2023 James Beard semifinalist) finally moved into its permanent “casita” at the former Cry Wolf space in East Dallas. Olōyō is now serving multi-course menus in its brick-and-mortar tasting room, as well as street-style fare in a “fonda” and agave-forward cocktails and wine in the mezcaleria. The intimate 23-seat restaurant centers on “heirloom masa featuring seasonal produce from Texas-based ranches and sustainably sourced seafood.” Sharing the same kitchen, the more casual neighborhood concept, Molino Olōyō, will open next door later this year. It will serve” favorites such as wagyu suadero tacos, camarones zarandeados, and churros.”

Alara

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Suite 120

A new modern Mediterranean restaurant in Dallas’ Design District, Alara comes from Turkish-born Chef Onur Akan, the founder of Chef Akan Experiences (a private chef and fine-dining catering company). The menu features mezze, shared plates, European wines, and craft cocktails. The new spot is currently open for dinner and will also open for lunch later on. Learn more about our first taste visit and interview with Chef Akan here.

La Lupita Taco & Mezcal

1201 Oak Lawn Avenue

Another new spot in the Design District is this Los Cabos-based restaurant. The brand’s first entry in the U.S., La Lupita serves tacos made with handmade tortillas, an Oaxacan grasshopper snack, and a wide variety of mezcal & cocktails.