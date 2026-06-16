Nick & Sam’s Co-Founder Joseph Palladino Debuts New Modern Steakhouse in Dallas’ Preston Hollow

The Aria (named after Palladino’s daughter) is a private event space centered around a grand piano and stage for live programming.

Designed by Rockwell Group, the space "reflects both Palladino’s New York roots and his deep ties to Dallas." (Courtesy)

Almost thirty years ago, Joseph Palladino co-founded Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse in Uptown Dallas with local restaurateur Phil Romano. Today, the New York native opens Palladino’s Steak & Seafood in Preston Hollow at 5959 Royal Lane, Suite 635. The former NYPD police officer now calls Dallas home, but he opened his first namesake restaurant at Grand Central Terminal in New York City last fall. The new Dallas location is its “sister restaurant.”

Palladino’s is a modern steakhouse featuring a menu of prime cuts, seafood, Italian-inspired dishes, sushi, and tableside experiences. It’s also one of our most exciting Dallas restaurant openings of 2026.

Palladino’s Dallas Food & Drink

Led by Executive Chef Sam Hazen (formerly at Michelin-starred Veritas in NYC) and Chef de Cuisine Henry Johnson (Evelyn), the kitchen will be offering “standout” menu items like the tableside Trolley Treat — slow-roasted herb-crusted prime rib, as well as Bread Stick Veal Milanese, miso-glazed Chilean bass, Maine lobster scampi, and an array of sushi and Taste of Japan A5 Wagyu offerings.

Other highlights on Palladino’s vast menu include:

Palladino’s Steakhouse Board with surf & turf, steak frites, slider, Sunday roast popover, and garlic crusted bone marrow

Chef Sam’s Meatball

Regiis Ova caviar service

Sushi tacos

Kan Kan duroc pork chop

Guests will also find an extensive cocktail menu featuring signature cocktails like The Crown Jewel (a margarita with 24k gold) and Moonlight Over Dallas with bourbon, Amaro Nonino, maple, and smoked salt.

The Dallas Design

Designed by Rockwell Group, the space “reflects both Palladino’s New York roots and his deep ties to Dallas.” An opening release notes that the Dallas location reinterprets Palladino’s signature sense of glamour through a distinctly Texas lens, blending the sophistication and energy of the brand’s New York roots with the warmth and character of Palladino’s longstanding Dallas legacy. This includes rich textures, layered materials, and architectural details.

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The space features two private event spaces: The Aria (named after Palladino’s daughter) is centered around a grand piano and stage for live programming, while The National (named for Dallas National Golf Club, where Palladino is a member) is an intimate private dining room.

“Dallas has played such an important role in my story as an entrepreneur,” Palladino says in the release. “After opening the first Palladino’s Steak & Seafood in New York, it felt only right to bring it here next. This city understands hospitality at the highest level, and we’re excited to introduce a menu, ambiance, and experience that reflects that.”

The Palladino’s bar opens daily at 4:30 pm, with the dining room opening at 5 pm. The restaurant is open from Sunday through Thursday until 10 pm, and from Friday through Saturday until 11 pm.