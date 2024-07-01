The Hottest New Dallas Restaurants — And What To Order At Each Hot Spot

Chef Tiffany Derry’s newest concept is worth the drive over to Farmers Branch for the Top Chef alum’s stunning Italian cuisine. Located near her lauded first restaurant, Roots Southern Table, at Mustang Station, Radici translates to “roots” in Italian. The centerpiece of the contemporary dining room is a wood-fired grill inspired by the chef’s tenure in Tuscany.

Best Sips: At Radici, we enjoyed one of the best Negronis we’ve ever had. It’s a classic mixture of Campari, Engine gin, and Dolin Rouge — a refreshing aperitivo to start the meal. Later on, we opted for one of the cocktails, Spezia, which is spicy twist on a Paloma. It has the perfect kick with chili infused Aperol.

Best Bites: A must-try antipasti when dining at Radici is the rosemary and garlic confit focaccia. It’s warm and served with an olive oil, balsamic mix. The polpette (meatballs made with pork, beef, and veal) is also a stunner with pomodoro sauce. And for salads, you don’t want to miss the prosciutto e melone. Texas melon is served with Culatello, basil, candied hazelnuts, and rose balsamic.

For our second course, we couldn’t get enough of the lasagna Bianca with white bolognese, sage, spinach pasta, parmesan, and nutmeg. If you’re going to get one thing at Radici, it should be this creative spin on a classic. The 10-ounce bistro filet is also an expertly cooked third course choice (we ordered it medium rare). Dessert is a must-order here. Only two are on the menu — tiramisu and pistachio olive oil cake — and both are incredible. Top it off with a dessert digestif of housemade limoncello for the perfect Italian meal.