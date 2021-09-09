View the new PaperCity recipe collection
Anise just opened at The Village's Drey Hotel. (Courtesy of The Village)

Anise serves Mediterranean mezze, plates, and wine. (Courtesy of The Village)

La Mina is a Mexican restaurant located in the basement of the Drey Hotel. (Courtesy of The Village)

La Mina is one of the newest dining concepts at The Village — located in the basement of the Drey Hotel. (Courtesy of The Village)

Suburban Yacht Club is a new restaurant at Plano's The Boardwalk at Granite Park. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

Suburban Yacht Club serves tropical drinks and boardwalk-inspired food. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

Restaurants / Openings

A Sister Restaurant to The Charles and a Suburban Yacht Club — The Buzzy New North Texas Restaurants to Know

Switch Up Your Reservation Routine

09.09.21
Anise just opened at The Village's Drey Hotel. (Courtesy of The Village)

Anise serves Mediterranean mezze, plates, and wine. (Courtesy of The Village)

La Mina is a Mexican restaurant located in the basement of the Drey Hotel. (Courtesy of The Village)

La Mina is one of the newest dining concepts at The Village — located in the basement of the Drey Hotel. (Courtesy of The Village)

Suburban Yacht Club is a new restaurant at Plano's The Boardwalk at Granite Park. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

Suburban Yacht Club serves tropical drinks and boardwalk-inspired food. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

From more dining additions to The Village Dallas to upcoming concepts from well-known hospitality groups, these are five new Dallas restaurants to know about.

Anise, one of several buzzy new Dallas restaurants, serves Mediterranean mezze, plates, and wine. (Courtesy of The Village)

Anise

5630 Village Glen Drive (Inside Drey Hotel)

One of Chef Junior Borges’ newest culinary additions at The Village, this pan-Mediterranean wine and food bar is now open in the new Drey Hotel lobby. A vibrant space filled with blue accents and greenery, the restaurant offers a full menu of mezze, flatbreads, salads, charcuterie, and large plates. There’s also brunch on weekends, which features Chocolate Babbka French Toast, Lamb Kofta Shakshuka, and more. Wine is available by the glass or bottle, and a cocktail list includes nine different creations including an Orange Blossom with Lillet Blanc, tonic, and Hella orange bitters.

La Mina is one of the newest dining concepts at The Village — located in the basement of the Drey Hotel. (Courtesy of The Village)

La Mina

5630 Village Glen Drive (Inside Drey Hotel)

Another new spot at The Village, this Mexican restaurant and bar is located in the basement of the Drey Hotel. La Mina focuses on regional Mexican cuisine such as Barbacoa Tlayuda — a Norteño-style braised beef — and Carne Con Mole Amarillo. You can also find Tex-Mex favorites on the menu like enchiladas and tacos. The cocktail list includes a hibiscus mojito, guava Pisco sour, and blackberry mule.

Located at Plano’s The Boardwalk at Granite Park, Suburban Yacht Club offers a SoCal-inspired theme and menu. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

Suburban Yacht Club

5872 TX-121, Suite 104, Plano

Just opened at Plano’s The Boardwalk at Granite Park, this new restaurant from 33 Restaurant Group is a coastal-inspired cantina. Brian Luscher (formerly of The Grape) and Kristin Wisniewski’s Suburban Yacht Club (located in Plano, naturally) features tropical drinks and boardwalk fare like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Elote, Jala-piña BBQ chicken asado, and shrimp burritos. You can find creative frozen drinks on the menu like a Mangonada Margarita, Tiki Tai, and Cube Libre. Happy hour will also be on Monday through Friday from 3 pm to 6 pm with $2 off house wines and drafts, $5 Socorro or Tito’s, and $6 house margs.

Another Milkshake Concept spot, STIRR, in Deep Ellum. Courtesy of STIRR

The Finch

5307 E Mockingbird Lane, Suite 150

After three years of vacancy, a new concept is finally taking over the former Cafe Express space in Mockingbird Station, The Finch is a new restaurant from Milkshake Concepts (Harper’s, Stirr, Vidorra). It will be a modern American restaurant and bar, serving dishes like seafood, soup, salad, pizza, pasta, and more, according to the Dallas Morning News. It’s expected to open in spring 2022.

Bar Charles Dallas (Photo by Manny Images)
A new sister restaurant to The Charles (pictured above) is slated to open this fall along Lower Greenville. (Photo by Manny Images)

Sister

2808 Greenville Avenue

Going into the former spot occupied by The Grape along on Lower Greenville, the appropriately named concept will serve as a sister restaurant to The Charles in the Design District. It comes from the same team — Duro Hospitality’s Chas Martin, Benji Homsey, Corbin See and Ross See, as well as chef-partner J Chastain. According to CultureMap, Sister will serve Mediterranean and Italian-inspired cuisine, particularly Greek and Lebanese, and is expected to open this fall.

