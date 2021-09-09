Taylor Tomasi Hill on Dallas Talent and Rethinking the Retail World

View the new PaperCity recipe collection
Taylor Tomasi Hill, creative director of THE YES shopping app.

ESTABLISHED BY: Taylor Tomasi Hill

MISSION: With THE YES, the fashion and retail savant seemingly created the impossible: a shopping app that acts as a super stylish friend who (bonus) totally gets your tastes.

What inspired you to make your idea/vision a reality?
Taylor Tomasi Hill: In many ways, it was my initial conversation with Julie Bornstien, founder and CEO of THE YES. When we met, I was so inspired by her vision for the future of retail. I’ve always been shopping obsessed, but felt like online retail was missing the point and making customers—me, you, actual shoppers!—an afterthought instead of the main focus. Julie not only saw that, but had an idea to fix it. Who wouldn’t jump to be a part of that?

What has been one of your proudest accomplishments as an entrepreneur so far?
Being asked to be a foot model for WWD…and ending up modeling socks! No, really. It’s been building the creative branding with my team at THE YES from the ground up. It’s clever, it’s unmistakable, it’s forward thinking in both our creative process and the outcome. And we did it in the middle of a pandemic, no less!

Taylor Tomasi Hill is a street-style darling.

Dallas has been growing so much, but it feels like a particularly pivotal moment in the city. What makes you excited to lead your business here right now?
Go to L.A. Go to New York. Go to London and you’ll be hard-pressed to find creatives as talented and hard-working (and actually friendly) as what Dallas offers. Photographer/animator/artist-extraordinaire Molly Dickson and the super-talented creative director Larry Oliver have made THE YES brand come to life! You have to love who you’re working with to love your job, so I feel grateful to be in this city right now! Plus, we’re only a few chapters of a book and a ginger ale away from anywhere else and I’m excited to be back traveling again!

How do you think living in Dallas has helped you grow your business? How has it helped you grow as a leader?
Dallas gave me a quiet space to focus on building brand identity in a meaningful way. Don’t get me wrong, we were under the wire in terms of timing, but working from home at a big farm table with my photographer, designer, and writer—and no interruptions!—really helped me realize that I need boundaries and offline time to create something meaningful. I play a cross-functional role in the company and so I’ve learned to be productive I need time away from Zoom and the endless meetings.

What do you hope to accomplish in the future?
There is so much runway, so to speak, ahead for THE YES. When people say they love THE YES, I sometimes want to say, ‘Oh just wait until you see what we’re doing next.’ Changing the way retailers, brands, and influencers interact together is one of the things we’re shaking up.

Taylor Tomasi Hill photographed in 2018

Describe your typical day.
Hate me, but I’m a morning person! I’m up around 6 and start the morning in “mom mode” (packing lunch, brushing teeth, dance party, getting Wells off to school…) and then after I get to spend a little time in my happy place: the garden! THE YES team and the brands we work with are all across the country, so I’m in Zoom calls throughout the day. I work at night because it’s been non-stop since we launched the brand, but I always take a break for a bit of family time, dinner, and bath before bed. I wish I could say my nightly routine was glamorous, but I’m usually falling asleep in bed in front of my laptop. That’s the real side of fashion!

What local charities are you involved with?
I’m a very much an of-the-moment giver, meaning I like to donate to causes that present an urgent and specific need. There are so many worthy causes, but reacting to a specific situation it the moment makes me feel more connected. And the best part is, you usually get to to see the impact!

What is your go-to Dallas restaurant?

My husband (bless him!) took up cooking during the pandemic, so we don’t eat out all that much. I will say I am itching to get back to Tei-An for the seaweed salad.

What is your favorite Dallas cocktail?
In the hot Texas summer, nothing beats an ice-cold Ranch Water! (Topo Chico and tequila for you East Coast friends who might not know!)

