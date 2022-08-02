5 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Michelin-starred chef Akira Back debuted his namesake Japanese restaurant at The Colony’s Grandscape this summer. Born in Seoul, Korea and raised in Aspen, Colorado, Back went from professional snowboarder to culinary school, appearing on Iron Chef America while earning celebrity fans and a Michelin star at DOSA. Now, he’s brought his restaurant empire to Dallas.

Best Sips: For a surprising twist on a tequila classic, make sure to try the Ryūkyú Margarita — a creamy green mixture of Mi Campo silver, triple sec, elderflower, lime, matcha, coconut, and firewater. The Purple Rain gin-based cocktail is also a refreshing drink with Roku gin, crème de violette, Calpico, nigori sake, and Prosecco.

Best Bites: Chef Back is known for his AB Tuna Pizza. It’s a flavorful and crispy thin tortilla topped with tuna, umami aioli, and white truffle oil. The Yellowtail Serrano is also a must-try with tomato salsa, garlic, and citrus soy. For warm dishes, you can’t go wrong with the AB Tacos — tiny, crunchy shells filled with short rib, Thai cucumber relish, miso, and aioli. The Miso Black Cod is also a hot favorite with sake foam and shishito pepper.