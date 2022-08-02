The 10 Most Expensive Home Listings in Texas — July 2022 Edition

5411 Surrey Circle, Dallas
5411 Surrey Circle, Dallas
7841 Exala Drive 2
7841 Exala Drive
5531 Walnut Hill 2
5531 Walnut Hill 3
200 Congress Ave 54GP
200 Congress Ave 54GP 2
6307 W Courtyard Drive, Austin-Screen Shot 2022-08-02 at 3.50.11 PM
6307 W Courtyard Drive, Austin-Screen Shot 2022-08-02 at 3.50.50 PM
3920 Inverness Drive, Houston
3920 Inverness Drive, Houston 2
9520 Hathaway Street, Dallas
9520 Hathaway Street, Dallas 3
4310 River Garden Trail, Austin
4310 River Garden Trail, Austin 3
5414 Edlen Drive | $11,995,000
5414 Edlen Drive | $11,995,000
2121 Kirby Drive #33, Houston | $10.5 Million
2121 Kirby Drive #33, Houston | $10.5 Million 3
2121 Kirby Drive #33, Houston | $10.5 Million 2
01
21

5411 Surrey Circle, Dallas | Price: $24.5 Million

02
21

5411 Surrey Circle, Dallas | Price: $24.5 Million

03
21

7841 Escala Drive, Austin | $17.9 Million

04
21

7841 Escala Drive, Austin | $17.9 Million

05
21

5531 Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas | $15.9 Million

06
21

5531 Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas | $15.9 Million

07
21

200 Congress Avenue Penthouse | $15,750,000

08
21

200 Congress Avenue Penthouse | $15,750,000

09
21

6307 W Courtyard Drive, Austin | $15.5 Million

10
21

6307 W Courtyard Drive, Austin | $15.5 Million

11
21

3920 Inverness Drive, Houston | $14.9 Million

12
21

3920 Inverness Drive, Houston | $14.9 Million

13
21

9520 Hathaway Street, Dallas | Price: $14.9 Million

14
21

9520 Hathaway Street, Dallas | Price: $14.9 Million

15
21

4310 River Garden Trail, Austin | $12,250,000

16
21

4310 River Garden Trail, Austin | $12,250,000

17
21

5414 Edlen Drive, Dallas | $11,995,000

18
21

5414 Edlen Drive, Dallas | $11,995,000

19
21

2121 Kirby Drive #33, Houston | $10.5 Million

20
21

2121 Kirby Drive #33, Houston | $10.5 Million

21
21

2121 Kirby Drive #33, Houston | $10.5 Million

5411 Surrey Circle, Dallas
5411 Surrey Circle, Dallas
7841 Exala Drive 2
7841 Exala Drive
5531 Walnut Hill 2
5531 Walnut Hill 3
200 Congress Ave 54GP
200 Congress Ave 54GP 2
6307 W Courtyard Drive, Austin-Screen Shot 2022-08-02 at 3.50.11 PM
6307 W Courtyard Drive, Austin-Screen Shot 2022-08-02 at 3.50.50 PM
3920 Inverness Drive, Houston
3920 Inverness Drive, Houston 2
9520 Hathaway Street, Dallas
9520 Hathaway Street, Dallas 3
4310 River Garden Trail, Austin
4310 River Garden Trail, Austin 3
5414 Edlen Drive | $11,995,000
5414 Edlen Drive | $11,995,000
2121 Kirby Drive #33, Houston | $10.5 Million
2121 Kirby Drive #33, Houston | $10.5 Million 3
2121 Kirby Drive #33, Houston | $10.5 Million 2
Real Estate / Mansions / High-Rises

The 10 Most Expensive Home Listings in Texas — July 2022 Edition

A Rare Look Inside Secluded Estates and Sky-High Retreats

BY // 08.02.22
5411 Surrey Circle, Dallas | Price: $24.5 Million
5411 Surrey Circle, Dallas | Price: $24.5 Million
7841 Escala Drive, Austin | $17.9 Million
7841 Escala Drive, Austin | $17.9 Million
5531 Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas | $15.9 Million
5531 Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas | $15.9 Million
200 Congress Avenue Penthouse | $15,750,000
200 Congress Avenue Penthouse | $15,750,000
6307 W Courtyard Drive, Austin | $15.5 Million
6307 W Courtyard Drive, Austin | $15.5 Million
3920 Inverness Drive, Houston | $14.9 Million
3920 Inverness Drive, Houston | $14.9 Million
9520 Hathaway Street, Dallas | Price: $14.9 Million
9520 Hathaway Street, Dallas | Price: $14.9 Million
4310 River Garden Trail, Austin | $12,250,000
4310 River Garden Trail, Austin | $12,250,000
5414 Edlen Drive, Dallas | $11,995,000
5414 Edlen Drive, Dallas | $11,995,000
2121 Kirby Drive #33, Houston | $10.5 Million
2121 Kirby Drive #33, Houston | $10.5 Million
2121 Kirby Drive #33, Houston | $10.5 Million
1
21

5411 Surrey Circle, Dallas | Price: $24.5 Million

2
21

5411 Surrey Circle, Dallas | Price: $24.5 Million

3
21

7841 Escala Drive, Austin | $17.9 Million

4
21

7841 Escala Drive, Austin | $17.9 Million

5
21

5531 Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas | $15.9 Million

6
21

5531 Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas | $15.9 Million

7
21

200 Congress Avenue Penthouse | $15,750,000

8
21

200 Congress Avenue Penthouse | $15,750,000

9
21

6307 W Courtyard Drive, Austin | $15.5 Million

10
21

6307 W Courtyard Drive, Austin | $15.5 Million

11
21

3920 Inverness Drive, Houston | $14.9 Million

12
21

3920 Inverness Drive, Houston | $14.9 Million

13
21

9520 Hathaway Street, Dallas | Price: $14.9 Million

14
21

9520 Hathaway Street, Dallas | Price: $14.9 Million

15
21

4310 River Garden Trail, Austin | $12,250,000

16
21

4310 River Garden Trail, Austin | $12,250,000

17
21

5414 Edlen Drive, Dallas | $11,995,000

18
21

5414 Edlen Drive, Dallas | $11,995,000

19
21

2121 Kirby Drive #33, Houston | $10.5 Million

20
21

2121 Kirby Drive #33, Houston | $10.5 Million

21
21

2121 Kirby Drive #33, Houston | $10.5 Million

The Texas market remains as hot as the state’s sweltering temperatures, so why not have a little voyeuristic fun? After all, perusing the most expensive home listings in the state feels more akin to appreciating great art than actual house hunting (at least for most). In a scenario where money is no option, what level of craftsmanship can be achieved? Which brilliant architect can you enlist? Which sought-after interior designer do you choose to plot your flow and finishes?

Any design lover can appreciate the lavishness of the priciest residential real estate listings in Texas — or at the very least ogle.

 

5411 Surrey Circle, Dallas
5411 Surrey Circle is one of the most expensive home listings in Texas.

5411 Surrey Circle, Dallas

Price: $24.5 Million

A mid-century modern gem by architect Dallas Bud Oglesby, this clean-lined Devonshire estate underwent a complete remodel in 2022. And while every home on this list is unique, only 5411 Surrey Circle has its own zip line.

*Listed with Joan Eleazer with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products

 

7841 Exala Drive 2
7841 Escala Drive in Austin is one of the most expensive home listings in Texas. (photo courtesy)

7841 Escala Drive, Austin

Price: $17.9 Million

This 13.2-acre estate along glamorous Escala Drive was completely renovated and reimagined in 2020 by Renata Marsilli, an Austin-based designer and builder with a fine artist’s attention to detail. The result: a five-bedroom, five-bathroom home that feels like a private resort, complete with a sport court, theater, and its own private golf course.

*Listed with Alexandria Murphy with Compass Real Estate

 

5531 Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas | $15.9 Million

5531 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas

Price: $15.9 Million

For a Dallasite seeking the absolute best of the best, we present to you 5531 Walnut Hill Lane. This 10,000-square-foot masterclass in modern luxury is a collaboration between top Dallas talents: SHM architects, interior designer Brant McFarlain, landscape designer Lance Dickinson of DDLA, and Crescent Custom Homes.

*Listed with Jonathan Rosen with Compass Real Estate. 

 

most expensive texas homes listings
200 Congress Avenue Penthouse | $15,750,000

200 Congress Avene Penthouse 54GP, Austin

Price: $15,750,000

Situate yourself in the downtown sky at this sought-after Austin address. The penthouse of The Austonian building features sweeping views, ultra-high-end finishes courtesy of McWalters Collective, and resort-worthy amenities at your fingertips. But the greatest luxury of all: a private wing dedicated purely to the master suite.

*Listed with Eric Moreland with Moreland Properties

 

most expensive texas homes listings
6307 W Courtyard Drive, Austin | $15.5 Million

6307 W Courtyard Drive, Austin

Price: $15.5 Million

Significant 2021 upgrades give this Shepherd Mountain gem an aesthetic edge to match the glory of its natural surroundings. From its massive closets to its soaring views, 6307 W Courtyard Drive is a surreal, sprawling Texas dream.

*Listed by Fahrin Aziz with Clay Stapp + Co

 

most expensive texas homes listings
3920 Inverness Drive, Houston | $14.9 Million

3920 Inverness Drive, Houston

Price: $14.9 Million

A rare opportunity to own this meticulously maintained and updated early ’90s custom estate in River Oaks’ ultra-exclusive Tall Timbers neighborhood. The owners settled on a private sale, placing the home in the hands of Nancy Almodovar, CEO of Nan & Company Properties Christie’s International Real Estate.

*Listed by Nancy Almodovar with Nan and Company Properties Christie’s International Real Estate

 

9520 Hathaway Street, Dallas 2
9520 Hathaway Street, Dallas | Price: $14.9 Million

9520 Hathaway Street, Dallas

Price: $14.9 Million

This lush Old Preston Hollow home by Richard Drummond Davis home — well-known for his lavish Texas estates — offers 16,000 square feet of opulence and an unforgettable three-story wine room.

*Listed by Christine McKenny with Allie Beth Allman

 

4310 River Garden Trail, Austin | $12,250,000

4310 River Garden Trail, Austin

Price: $12,250,000

This modernist new build in the exclusive Austin community of Summit at West Rim takes inspiration from Pierre Koenig’s iconic Stahl House in the Hollywood Hills. Though 4310 River Garden Trail might not be quite as photographed, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Texaas home attracts an illustrious history all its own.

*Listed by Kathleen Bucher with Keller Williams Realty Austin

 

most expensive texas homes listings
5414 Edlen Drive, Dallas | $11,995,000

5414 Edlen Drive, Dallas

Price: $11,995,000

Another work by the renowned Richard Drummond Davis, this Old Preston Hollow estate was designed to blend the elegance of Southern European architecture with a contemporary feel (and creature comforts).

*Listed by Jonathan Rosen with Compass RE Texas, LLC

 

2121 Kirby Drive #33, Houston | $10.5 Million 3
2121 Kirby Drive #33, Houston | $10.5 Million

2121 Kirby Drive #33, Houston

Price: $10.5 Million

Located on the 33rd floor of The Huntingdon (a luxe River Oaks landmark), the alluring Houston condominium was designed by L. Barry Davidson. Rennaisance-inspired details include gild work, completely custom wood accents, trompe l’oeil ceilings, faux Venetian plaster, and Italian single-quarry sourced book-matched marble.

*Listed by Mary Elizabeth Hahnfeld with Martha Turner Sotheby’s Intl Realty

5411 Surrey Circle, Dallas
5411 Surrey Circle, Dallas
7841 Exala Drive 2
7841 Exala Drive
5531 Walnut Hill 2
5531 Walnut Hill 3
200 Congress Ave 54GP
200 Congress Ave 54GP 2
6307 W Courtyard Drive, Austin-Screen Shot 2022-08-02 at 3.50.11 PM
6307 W Courtyard Drive, Austin-Screen Shot 2022-08-02 at 3.50.50 PM
3920 Inverness Drive, Houston
3920 Inverness Drive, Houston 2
9520 Hathaway Street, Dallas
9520 Hathaway Street, Dallas 3
4310 River Garden Trail, Austin
4310 River Garden Trail, Austin 3
5414 Edlen Drive | $11,995,000
5414 Edlen Drive | $11,995,000
2121 Kirby Drive #33, Houston | $10.5 Million
2121 Kirby Drive #33, Houston | $10.5 Million 3
2121 Kirby Drive #33, Houston | $10.5 Million 2

Featured Properties

Swipe
5507 Lynbrook Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5507 Lynbrook Drive
Houston, TX

$4,100,000 Learn More about this property
Patti Garrison
This property is listed by: Patti Garrison (713) 501-7086 Email Realtor
5507 Lynbrook Drive
65 Crain Square Boulevard
West University | Southside | Lease
FOR SALE

65 Crain Square Boulevard
Houston, TX

$8,000 Learn More about this property
Lynn Zarr, Jr.
This property is listed by: Lynn Zarr, Jr. (713) 502-9996 Email Realtor
65 Crain Square Boulevard
8215 Horsetail Court
Open House
Woodlands
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 8/21 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

8215 Horsetail Court
Conroe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Marty Warren
This property is listed by: Marty Warren (713) 459-7479 Email Realtor
8215 Horsetail Court
2325 Welch Street #503
River Oaks | Great New Price
FOR SALE

2325 Welch Street #503
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
2325 Welch Street #503
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X