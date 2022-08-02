The 10 Most Expensive Home Listings in Texas — July 2022 Edition

The Texas market remains as hot as the state’s sweltering temperatures, so why not have a little voyeuristic fun? After all, perusing the most expensive home listings in the state feels more akin to appreciating great art than actual house hunting (at least for most). In a scenario where money is no option, what level of craftsmanship can be achieved? Which brilliant architect can you enlist? Which sought-after interior designer do you choose to plot your flow and finishes?

Any design lover can appreciate the lavishness of the priciest residential real estate listings in Texas — or at the very least ogle.

Price: $24.5 Million

A mid-century modern gem by architect Dallas Bud Oglesby, this clean-lined Devonshire estate underwent a complete remodel in 2022. And while every home on this list is unique, only 5411 Surrey Circle has its own zip line.

*Listed with Joan Eleazer with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s

Price: $17.9 Million

This 13.2-acre estate along glamorous Escala Drive was completely renovated and reimagined in 2020 by Renata Marsilli, an Austin-based designer and builder with a fine artist’s attention to detail. The result: a five-bedroom, five-bathroom home that feels like a private resort, complete with a sport court, theater, and its own private golf course.

*Listed with Alexandria Murphy with Compass Real Estate

Price: $15.9 Million

For a Dallasite seeking the absolute best of the best, we present to you 5531 Walnut Hill Lane. This 10,000-square-foot masterclass in modern luxury is a collaboration between top Dallas talents: SHM architects, interior designer Brant McFarlain, landscape designer Lance Dickinson of DDLA, and Crescent Custom Homes.

*Listed with Jonathan Rosen with Compass Real Estate.

Price: $15,750,000

Situate yourself in the downtown sky at this sought-after Austin address. The penthouse of The Austonian building features sweeping views, ultra-high-end finishes courtesy of McWalters Collective, and resort-worthy amenities at your fingertips. But the greatest luxury of all: a private wing dedicated purely to the master suite.

*Listed with Eric Moreland with Moreland Properties

Price: $15.5 Million

Significant 2021 upgrades give this Shepherd Mountain gem an aesthetic edge to match the glory of its natural surroundings. From its massive closets to its soaring views, 6307 W Courtyard Drive is a surreal, sprawling Texas dream.

*Listed by Fahrin Aziz with Clay Stapp + Co

Price: $14.9 Million

A rare opportunity to own this meticulously maintained and updated early ’90s custom estate in River Oaks’ ultra-exclusive Tall Timbers neighborhood. The owners settled on a private sale, placing the home in the hands of Nancy Almodovar, CEO of Nan & Company Properties Christie’s International Real Estate.

*Listed by Nancy Almodovar with Nan and Company Properties Christie’s International Real Estate

Price: $14.9 Million

This lush Old Preston Hollow home by Richard Drummond Davis home — well-known for his lavish Texas estates — offers 16,000 square feet of opulence and an unforgettable three-story wine room.

*Listed by Christine McKenny with Allie Beth Allman

4310 River Garden Trail, Austin

Price: $12,250,000

This modernist new build in the exclusive Austin community of Summit at West Rim takes inspiration from Pierre Koenig’s iconic Stahl House in the Hollywood Hills. Though 4310 River Garden Trail might not be quite as photographed, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Texaas home attracts an illustrious history all its own.

*Listed by Kathleen Bucher with Keller Williams Realty Austin

Price: $11,995,000

Another work by the renowned Richard Drummond Davis, this Old Preston Hollow estate was designed to blend the elegance of Southern European architecture with a contemporary feel (and creature comforts).

*Listed by Jonathan Rosen with Compass RE Texas, LLC

Price: $10.5 Million

Located on the 33rd floor of The Huntingdon (a luxe River Oaks landmark), the alluring Houston condominium was designed by L. Barry Davidson. Rennaisance-inspired details include gild work, completely custom wood accents, trompe l’oeil ceilings, faux Venetian plaster, and Italian single-quarry sourced book-matched marble.

*Listed by Mary Elizabeth Hahnfeld with Martha Turner Sotheby’s Intl Realty