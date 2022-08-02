The 10 Most Expensive Home Listings in Texas — July 2022 Edition
A Rare Look Inside Secluded Estates and Sky-High RetreatsBY Caitlin Clark // 08.02.22
5411 Surrey Circle, Dallas | Price: $24.5 Million
7841 Escala Drive, Austin | $17.9 Million
5531 Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas | $15.9 Million
200 Congress Avenue Penthouse | $15,750,000
6307 W Courtyard Drive, Austin | $15.5 Million
3920 Inverness Drive, Houston | $14.9 Million
9520 Hathaway Street, Dallas | Price: $14.9 Million
4310 River Garden Trail, Austin | $12,250,000
5414 Edlen Drive, Dallas | $11,995,000
2121 Kirby Drive #33, Houston | $10.5 Million
The Texas market remains as hot as the state’s sweltering temperatures, so why not have a little voyeuristic fun? After all, perusing the most expensive home listings in the state feels more akin to appreciating great art than actual house hunting (at least for most). In a scenario where money is no option, what level of craftsmanship can be achieved? Which brilliant architect can you enlist? Which sought-after interior designer do you choose to plot your flow and finishes?
Any design lover can appreciate the lavishness of the priciest residential real estate listings in Texas — or at the very least ogle.
5411 Surrey Circle, Dallas
Price: $24.5 Million
A mid-century modern gem by architect Dallas Bud Oglesby, this clean-lined Devonshire estate underwent a complete remodel in 2022. And while every home on this list is unique, only 5411 Surrey Circle has its own zip line.
*Listed with Joan Eleazer with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s
7841 Escala Drive, Austin
Price: $17.9 Million
This 13.2-acre estate along glamorous Escala Drive was completely renovated and reimagined in 2020 by Renata Marsilli, an Austin-based designer and builder with a fine artist’s attention to detail. The result: a five-bedroom, five-bathroom home that feels like a private resort, complete with a sport court, theater, and its own private golf course.
*Listed with Alexandria Murphy with Compass Real Estate
5531 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas
Price: $15.9 Million
For a Dallasite seeking the absolute best of the best, we present to you 5531 Walnut Hill Lane. This 10,000-square-foot masterclass in modern luxury is a collaboration between top Dallas talents: SHM architects, interior designer Brant McFarlain, landscape designer Lance Dickinson of DDLA, and Crescent Custom Homes.
*Listed with Jonathan Rosen with Compass Real Estate.
200 Congress Avene Penthouse 54GP, Austin
Price: $15,750,000
Situate yourself in the downtown sky at this sought-after Austin address. The penthouse of The Austonian building features sweeping views, ultra-high-end finishes courtesy of McWalters Collective, and resort-worthy amenities at your fingertips. But the greatest luxury of all: a private wing dedicated purely to the master suite.
*Listed with Eric Moreland with Moreland Properties
6307 W Courtyard Drive, Austin
Price: $15.5 Million
Significant 2021 upgrades give this Shepherd Mountain gem an aesthetic edge to match the glory of its natural surroundings. From its massive closets to its soaring views, 6307 W Courtyard Drive is a surreal, sprawling Texas dream.
*Listed by Fahrin Aziz with Clay Stapp + Co
3920 Inverness Drive, Houston
Price: $14.9 Million
A rare opportunity to own this meticulously maintained and updated early ’90s custom estate in River Oaks’ ultra-exclusive Tall Timbers neighborhood. The owners settled on a private sale, placing the home in the hands of Nancy Almodovar, CEO of Nan & Company Properties Christie’s International Real Estate.
*Listed by Nancy Almodovar with Nan and Company Properties Christie’s International Real Estate
9520 Hathaway Street, Dallas
Price: $14.9 Million
This lush Old Preston Hollow home by Richard Drummond Davis home — well-known for his lavish Texas estates — offers 16,000 square feet of opulence and an unforgettable three-story wine room.
*Listed by Christine McKenny with Allie Beth Allman
4310 River Garden Trail, Austin
Price: $12,250,000
This modernist new build in the exclusive Austin community of Summit at West Rim takes inspiration from Pierre Koenig’s iconic Stahl House in the Hollywood Hills. Though 4310 River Garden Trail might not be quite as photographed, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Texaas home attracts an illustrious history all its own.
*Listed by Kathleen Bucher with Keller Williams Realty Austin
5414 Edlen Drive, Dallas
Price: $11,995,000
Another work by the renowned Richard Drummond Davis, this Old Preston Hollow estate was designed to blend the elegance of Southern European architecture with a contemporary feel (and creature comforts).
*Listed by Jonathan Rosen with Compass RE Texas, LLC
2121 Kirby Drive #33, Houston
Price: $10.5 Million
Located on the 33rd floor of The Huntingdon (a luxe River Oaks landmark), the alluring Houston condominium was designed by L. Barry Davidson. Rennaisance-inspired details include gild work, completely custom wood accents, trompe l’oeil ceilings, faux Venetian plaster, and Italian single-quarry sourced book-matched marble.
*Listed by Mary Elizabeth Hahnfeld with Martha Turner Sotheby’s Intl Realty