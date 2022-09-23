3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
From Upscale Italian and Stunning Sushi to South Texas-Inspired Fare on Henderson AvenueBY Megan Ziots // 09.23.22
Willie D's takes over the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, bringing South Texas vibes to the area. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Dea will offer 24 cocktails on their menu — 12 signature and 12 classic. (Courtesy)
Homemade pastas like Cacio e Pepe will be standouts on the Dea menu. (Courtesy)
Dishes like wood roasted bone marrow will also be on the small plates menu at Dea. (Courtesy)
Local artist Alli K created this mural outside of Dea on Inwood Road. (Photo by Megan Ziots)
Sushi Sakana recently opened in Uptown. (Photo by Megan Ziots)
Willie D's comes from co-owners Gary Stapleton and Chef Brad Miller. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
The Give Em The Bird turkey burger at Willie D's is a must-try. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: an upscale Italian spot from the owners of Shinsei near Inwood Village, stunning new sushi in Uptown, and South Texas-inspired fare and cocktails on Henderson Avenue.
To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.
Dea
Park Cities
7709 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75209 | Map
Officially opening on September 26, this new upscale Italian restaurant from the owners of Shinsei is a tasty (and beautiful) new spot for dinner near Inwood Village. Designed by Brant McFarlain, the 1940s building has been transformed into a stylish Italian hideaway.
Best Sips: If you like banana, the Nutty Monkey is a favorite cocktail made with Makers Mark, banana, and some toasty spices. For a more refreshing, fruitier drink, the Ciao Bella is a hibiscus cocktail with Tito’s vodka, blackberry, and rose petal.
Best Bites: Don’t miss the whipped ricotta at Dea. House made focaccia is provided to scoop up every last bite of the delicious, fluffy cheese. The beef and pork meatballs are also a must-order, as well as the roasted beets salad. For pastas, the pappardelle bolognese was a stand-out with more ricotta, grana, and herbs. And if you’re looking for a steak, the New York strip is a juicy stunner.
This local sushi spot just opened its first Dallas location in Uptown (in the former Christie’s space). Originally opened in Plano in 2007, the brand has since expanded to Southlake as well. The new space is intimate with a small bar and several tables and booths. You can also watch sushi being made in an open kitchen.
Best Bites: The menu focuses on sushi rolls, but also includes several entrees and noodle bowls. Make sure to try the Sunshine roll — a cooked shrimp tempura roll with cream cheese, avocado, and chili sauce. The riceless Valentine roll was another favorite with salmon, avocado, and mango — all wrapped in crab meat. Last, but not least, the most delicious had to be the deep fried Vegas roll with salmon, crabmeat, avocado, spicy mayo, and eel sauce. The crunchy exterior makes it a must-try.
Willie D’s
Knox-Henderson
2929 N. Henderson Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
Just opened in the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, this new South Texas icehouse comes from Gary Stapleton and chef Brad Miller. The two South Texas natives named the restaurant after Gary’s father, Willie D. The new spot features a patio, spacious bar, and live music.
Best Sips: For something refreshing, start with the blood orange sangria. Other favorite cocktails include the CBD Mule, spicy habanero margarita, and skinny blackberry martini. The espresso martini is perfect to end a meal with. It’s made with a Southern pecan cold brew espresso that almost tastes like a dessert.
Best Bites: One must order oysters at this new spot. The Black and Blue are a popular choice with black pepper blue cheese, but another intriguing option is the Honey I’m Home with a honey chipotle bourbon compound butter. Any of the Slutty Fries on the menu are a showstopper. We opted for the Call Me Sous, which included cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, caramelized onion, elote corn, cole slaw, jalapeño, and an over easy egg. They’re addicting, but be aware of the massive portion.
Lastly, Willie D’s offers tacos and burgers. We went with burgers for our first try of the new spot. The Spicy Back Home BBQ was a sweet and savory cheddar, bacon, jalapeño, bourbon BBQ sauce concoction. But the standout of the evening was the Give ‘Em the Bird turkey burger with feta, sundried tomato, capers, onion, chipotle mayo, and arugula.