3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Officially opening on September 26, this new upscale Italian restaurant from the owners of Shinsei is a tasty (and beautiful) new spot for dinner near Inwood Village. Designed by Brant McFarlain, the 1940s building has been transformed into a stylish Italian hideaway.

Best Sips: If you like banana, the Nutty Monkey is a favorite cocktail made with Makers Mark, banana, and some toasty spices. For a more refreshing, fruitier drink, the Ciao Bella is a hibiscus cocktail with Tito’s vodka, blackberry, and rose petal.

Best Bites: Don’t miss the whipped ricotta at Dea. House made focaccia is provided to scoop up every last bite of the delicious, fluffy cheese. The beef and pork meatballs are also a must-order, as well as the roasted beets salad. For pastas, the pappardelle bolognese was a stand-out with more ricotta, grana, and herbs. And if you’re looking for a steak, the New York strip is a juicy stunner.