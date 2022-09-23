Texas Design Week Dallas Texas Design Week Dallas
Willie D’s Bar
Dea Restaurant Dallas
Dea Restaurant Dallas
Dea Restaurant Dallas
Dea Restaurant Dallas
Sushi Sakana
Owners – Gary Stapleton and Chef Brad Miller
Willie D’s Turkey Burger
01
08

Willie D's takes over the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, bringing South Texas vibes to the area. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

02
08

Dea will offer 24 cocktails on their menu — 12 signature and 12 classic. (Courtesy)

03
08

Homemade pastas like Cacio e Pepe will be standouts on the Dea menu. (Courtesy)

04
08

Dishes like wood roasted bone marrow will also be on the small plates menu at Dea. (Courtesy)

05
08

Local artist Alli K created this mural outside of Dea on Inwood Road. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

06
08

Sushi Sakana recently opened in Uptown. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

07
08

Willie D's comes from co-owners Gary Stapleton and Chef Brad Miller. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

08
08

The Give Em The Bird turkey burger at Willie D's is a must-try. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Willie D’s Bar
Dea Restaurant Dallas
Dea Restaurant Dallas
Dea Restaurant Dallas
Dea Restaurant Dallas
Sushi Sakana
Owners – Gary Stapleton and Chef Brad Miller
Willie D’s Turkey Burger
Restaurants / Openings

3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

From Upscale Italian and Stunning Sushi to South Texas-Inspired Fare on Henderson Avenue

BY // 09.23.22
Willie D's takes over the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, bringing South Texas vibes to the area. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Dea will offer 24 cocktails on their menu — 12 signature and 12 classic. (Courtesy)
Homemade pastas like Cacio e Pepe will be standouts on the Dea menu. (Courtesy)
Dishes like wood roasted bone marrow will also be on the small plates menu at Dea. (Courtesy)
Local artist Alli K created this mural outside of Dea on Inwood Road. (Photo by Megan Ziots)
Sushi Sakana recently opened in Uptown. (Photo by Megan Ziots)
Willie D's comes from co-owners Gary Stapleton and Chef Brad Miller. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
The Give Em The Bird turkey burger at Willie D's is a must-try. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
1
8

Willie D's takes over the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, bringing South Texas vibes to the area. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

2
8

Dea will offer 24 cocktails on their menu — 12 signature and 12 classic. (Courtesy)

3
8

Homemade pastas like Cacio e Pepe will be standouts on the Dea menu. (Courtesy)

4
8

Dishes like wood roasted bone marrow will also be on the small plates menu at Dea. (Courtesy)

5
8

Local artist Alli K created this mural outside of Dea on Inwood Road. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

6
8

Sushi Sakana recently opened in Uptown. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

7
8

Willie D's comes from co-owners Gary Stapleton and Chef Brad Miller. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

8
8

The Give Em The Bird turkey burger at Willie D's is a must-try. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: an upscale Italian spot from the owners of Shinsei near Inwood Village, stunning new sushi in Uptown, and South Texas-inspired fare and cocktails on Henderson Avenue.

To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.

Dea

Park Cities

7709 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75209  |  Map

 

214-764-3334

Website

Dea Dallas

The meatballs are a must-try at Dea. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Officially opening on September 26, this new upscale Italian restaurant from the owners of Shinsei is a tasty (and beautiful) new spot for dinner near Inwood Village. Designed by Brant McFarlain, the 1940s building has been transformed into a stylish Italian hideaway.

Best Sips: If you like banana, the Nutty Monkey is a favorite cocktail made with Makers Mark, banana, and some toasty spices. For a more refreshing, fruitier drink, the Ciao Bella is a hibiscus cocktail with Tito’s vodka, blackberry, and rose petal.

Best Bites: Don’t miss the whipped ricotta at Dea. House made focaccia is provided to scoop up every last bite of the delicious, fluffy cheese. The beef and pork meatballs are also a must-order, as well as the roasted beets salad. For pastas, the pappardelle bolognese was a stand-out with more ricotta, grana, and herbs. And if you’re looking for a steak, the New York strip is a juicy stunner.

Sushi Sakana

Uptown

2811 McKinney Ave #28
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

Website

Sushi Sakana

Sushi Sakana recently opened in Uptown. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

This local sushi spot just opened its first Dallas location in Uptown (in the former Christie’s space). Originally opened in Plano in 2007, the brand has since expanded to Southlake as well. The new space is intimate with a small bar and several tables and booths. You can also watch sushi being made in an open kitchen.

Best Bites: The menu focuses on sushi rolls, but also includes several entrees and noodle bowls. Make sure to try the Sunshine roll — a cooked shrimp tempura roll with cream cheese, avocado, and chili sauce. The riceless Valentine roll was another favorite with salmon, avocado, and mango — all wrapped in crab meat. Last, but not least, the most delicious had to be the deep fried Vegas roll with salmon, crabmeat, avocado, spicy mayo, and eel sauce. The crunchy exterior makes it a must-try.

Willie D’s

Knox-Henderson

2929 N. Henderson Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-247-6363

Website

Willie D’s Turkey Burger

The Give Em The Bird turkey burger at Willie D's is a must-try. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Just opened in the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, this new South Texas icehouse comes from Gary Stapleton and chef Brad Miller. The two South Texas natives named the restaurant after Gary’s father, Willie D. The new spot features a patio, spacious bar, and live music.

Best Sips: For something refreshing, start with the blood orange sangria. Other favorite cocktails include the CBD Mule, spicy habanero margarita, and skinny blackberry martini. The espresso martini is perfect to end a meal with. It’s made with a Southern pecan cold brew espresso that almost tastes like a dessert.

Best Bites: One must order oysters at this new spot. The Black and Blue are a popular choice with black pepper blue cheese, but another intriguing option is the Honey I’m Home with a honey chipotle bourbon compound butter. Any of the Slutty Fries on the menu are a showstopper. We opted for the Call Me Sous, which included cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, caramelized onion, elote corn, cole slaw, jalapeño, and an over easy egg. They’re addicting, but be aware of the massive portion.

Lastly, Willie D’s offers tacos and burgers. We went with burgers for our first try of the new spot. The Spicy Back Home BBQ was a sweet and savory cheddar, bacon, jalapeño, bourbon BBQ sauce concoction. But the standout of the evening was the Give ‘Em the Bird turkey burger with feta, sundried tomato, capers, onion, chipotle mayo, and arugula.

HP Village

Featured Properties

Swipe
2918 Quenby Ave
West University
FOR SALE

2918 Quenby Ave
West University Place, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239 Email Realtor
2918 Quenby Ave
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
3506 Sunset Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3506 Sunset Blvd
West University Place, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Arcidiacono
This property is listed by: Kathy Arcidiacono (713) 822-1749 Email Realtor
3506 Sunset Blvd
11527 Green Oaks Dr
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11527 Green Oaks Dr
Piney Point Village, TX

$4,500,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11527 Green Oaks Dr
2148 Chilton Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton Rd
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton Rd
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X