North Carolina Fashion Favorite Celebrates Stylish Houston Women With a Texas Fiesta

Contemporary North Carolina-based clothing brand Marie Oliver fêted influential Houston women and friends of the brand in high style at a dinner party held at Adair Downtown. In a thoughtful twist, the brand’s agency Savannah Engel PR reached out to guests, a list curated with the help of Natalie Steen of The Nat Note and Alice Adair, in advance of the event and informed them Marie Oliver was gifting them with a dress or skirt of their choosing from the fall 2022 collection.

The result was a colorful, exciting way to show how versatile the contemporary brand’s clothes truly are, as each woman put her own style’s spin on the looks.

Founded by Sarah Evenson in 2015, Marie Oliver is a Southern women’s clothing brand that makes any occasion feel special via its flattering silhouettes in vivid hues and custom prints. Available in more than 250 independent retail shops across the United States, including at Tootsies in Texas, the brand seeks to empower women through the joy of style. The brand is hosting a trunk show at Houston’s Tootsies store on Westheimer through the weekend.

The bevy of well-dressed ladies enjoyed margaritas and conversation and the sounds of a mariachi band before a seated taco and fajita dinner at the dramatic long table in the beautiful Adair Downtown space. After Evenson made lovely remarks to her new Texan friends, the crew were invited to go outside on the patio for more drinks and a few jovial swings at a custom piñata bedecked in Marie Oliver. Discount codes, cheeky plastic rings and candy flew alongside abundant laughter.

In a sign of true Southern hospitality, Marie Oliver generously provided Lyft codes to and from the event and gifted guests sets of gorgeous Marie Oliver-printed dinner napkins.

