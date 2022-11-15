3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

This Miami-based pizza restaurant, known for its star-shaped pies, just opened its first Texas location in Turtle Creek Village. Founded by chef Renato Viola in 2014, the Florida spot was franchised by Dallas’ John LaBarge (formerly of Corner Bakery Cafe). It’s a modern-casual space featuring specialty pizzas, calzones, salads, burrata, wine, and beer.

Best Bites: Start with the Burrata e Italian balsamic glaze. Served with tomatoes and a heaping portion of arugula, it’s a delightful appetizer — especially if you add prosciutto. As for pizzas, you can’t really go wrong at Mister O1. The Star Luca is a stunner made with spicy salami Calabrese, mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil. Each slice’s crust is stuffed with a big scoop of ricotta cheese.

The Coffee Paolo sounds a bit crazy when you read that it has coffee, spicy salmi Calabrese, honey, and gorgonzola blue cheese, but trust me, you have to try it. It’s the perfect balance of sweet and savory. For dessert, don’t miss the Nutella and banana calzone.