3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
From Star-Shaped Pizzas to Stunning CocktailsBY Megan Ziots // 11.15.22
Miami-based Mister O1 is known for its star-shaped pizzas. (Courtesy of Mister O1)
Everything at Mister O1 is fresh, including the Caprese.
A must-try starter at Isla & Co. is the crispy halloumi. (Photo by Alexandro Loayza)
Isla & Co.'s interior is intimate, clean, and modern.
Brunch at Isla and Co. includes smoked salmon lox. (Photo by Alexandro Loayza)
Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen just opened at The Star in Frisco. (Photo by Kevin Marple)
At The Star in Frisco, Snowbird offers two stories of dining, lounge, and bar space. (Photo by Kevin Marple)
Snowbird offers tons of creative cocktails including this Raspberry Beret. (Photo by Kevin Marple)
There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a Miami-based pizza restaurant, an Australian cafe in Bishop Arts, and an upscale cocktail lounge in Frisco. To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.
This Miami-based pizza restaurant, known for its star-shaped pies, just opened its first Texas location in Turtle Creek Village. Founded by chef Renato Viola in 2014, the Florida spot was franchised by Dallas’ John LaBarge (formerly of Corner Bakery Cafe). It’s a modern-casual space featuring specialty pizzas, calzones, salads, burrata, wine, and beer.
Best Bites: Start with the Burrata e Italian balsamic glaze. Served with tomatoes and a heaping portion of arugula, it’s a delightful appetizer — especially if you add prosciutto. As for pizzas, you can’t really go wrong at Mister O1. The Star Luca is a stunner made with spicy salami Calabrese, mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil. Each slice’s crust is stuffed with a big scoop of ricotta cheese.
The Coffee Paolo sounds a bit crazy when you read that it has coffee, spicy salmi Calabrese, honey, and gorgonzola blue cheese, but trust me, you have to try it. It’s the perfect balance of sweet and savory. For dessert, don’t miss the Nutella and banana calzone.
Isla & Co.
This Australian cafe from Parched Hospitality Group just debuted its first Texas location in Bishop Arts. Crafted by executive chef Matt Foley, the menu features brunch, lunch, and dinner options throughout the day. The former Lucia space is airy and modern with bistro tables and a small bar in the back.
Best Sips: A must-try cocktail at Isla & Co. is the espresso martini. Made with Tito’s vodka, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, and espresso, the drink is light and slightly sweet. The spritz is another favorite with gin, aloe, sparkling wine, and cucumber.
Best Bites: Start out with the crispy halloumi. It’s perfectly grilled and includes almond romesco, honey, and Spanish dukkah. The Brussels sprouts are also a go-to, topped with chili sauce and herbs. For mains, the lamb shoulder is a favorite. It comes with Swiss chard, crispy fingerlings, a delicious labneh (Greek yogurt), and zhoug sauce that adds a kick of spice.
A new cocktail lounge and kitchen at The Star in Frisco, Snowbird was created by David Nguyen, Snow Vo, and Sobe Ahmed. The 4,100-square-foot space includes a downstairs dining room and a massive bar, while a second floor includes more lounge seating. Chef Walter Bandt has crafted a food menu with Latin American, European, and Asian influences.
Best Sips: There are so many intriguing cocktails on the menu, but one of our favorites was the Spotted Sour. A twist on the classic whiskey sour, the bourbon drink is made with lemon juice, egg white, and red wine drizzle. The Buzz Lightyear is another fun gin concoction that comes with a buzz button — an edible flower that makes your mouth tingle/numb for a few seconds.
Best Bites: I suggest sharing some lounge bites from the menu. A must-try is the truffle waffle fries with goat cheese and Thai chili aioli. Another favorite is the Ahi Tuna Tartare with tri-color quinoa. The Wagyu sliders are also a popular choice — three mini burgers with caramelized onion, tomato, cheese, and black garlic aioli.