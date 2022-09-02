3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

This summer, the owners of Republic Texas Tavern opened a new dim sum and sushi restaurant right next door to the favorite Preston Hollow haunt. The sleek new spot features bar seating, an outdoor patio, and booths in an upscale setting. Led by chef Ray Skradzinski, the menu features rolls that you can watch be created at a sushi bar that seats eight.

Best Sips: One cocktail that came highly recommended on Onesan’s menu was the Ghost of Tsushima. It’s made with Buddha Nigori Sake, honey simple syrup, fresh mint, and lime juice. A few other unique creations include Death Over Dishonor (Japanese whiskey, Szechuan peppercorn ginger syrup, and plum bitters) and Tokyo Sunrise with vodka, honeysuckle, and lemon, as well as a float of fortified pinot noir.

Best Bites: Make sure to start with the Crispy Monkey Balls — coconut rice balls with a spicy carrot ginger purée. You’ll want to scoop up every last bit of the sauce with Thai basil oil (it isn’t very spicy, promise). The Thai chicken dumplings are also a must-try to share with the table.

But the stunner in the dim sum department has to be the Pressed Korean Short Ribs. It comes with three portions of melt-in-your-mouth short rib topped with a chili-miso braise, spicy gochujang aioli, and house kimchi. If you’re with a date, you’ll be fighting over the last one. Lastly, for sushi rolls, the Geisha Roll came highly recommended — and for good reason. A riceless roll (wrapped in cucumber instead), the delicious mixture of tuna, salmon, Yellowtail, and crab mix was paired with a yuzu kosho ponzu sauce.