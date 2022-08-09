An Acclaimed Dallas Restaurant and a Vegan Dining Pioneer Announce Major Moves

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news.

A critically-acclaimed East Dallas restaurant is moving to Lakewood.

Petra and the Beast, chef Misti Norris’ fantastic farm-to-fork restaurant in East Dallas, is moving locations, according to CultureMap. Since opening in 2018, the funky, no-frills spot on Haskell Avenue has earned serious accolades, including being named one of the Best Restaurants in America on Esquire‘s annual list. Known for her Saturday night tasting menu (an intimate dining experience with limited seating), Norris focuses on foraging and fermenting, an art she’s extended to her new pop-up spot, Stepchild, at The Exchange in downtown Dallas.

CM reports that Petra will move into the former Lakewood Smokehouse, which shuttered last year and needs to be renovated. There is no set reopening date yet, and the current location will remain open during the move. The new space is triple the size of the East Dallas spot, so thankfully, more diners will be able to experience Norris’ completely original culinary magic.

A new French Riviera-inspired restaurant comes to Las Colinas.

Monaco Restaurant, a new French Riviera-inspired restaurant, will officially debut at Water Street in Irving — a mixed-use development near the waterfront — on September 16. The new spot will be the second restaurant from the Lamberti family (who owns Lamberti’s Ristorante in Irving). Four locals have teamed up for the project, including owner David Lamberti, Executive Chef and Beverage Director Matthew Perry, General Manager and Sommelier Frank Horak, and Assistant General Manager Johnny Hardy.

The menu will feature dishes like Tartare of Filet, Burrata and Prosciutto, Hamachi Crudo, Moroccan Beef Chicken, and Redfish Marsala. There will also be an extensive, worldly wine menu handpicked by the in-house sommelier. A soft opening with a limited menu will take place in mid-August so keep an eye out. There are plans for a bodega and cocktail lounge behind the restaurant in the future as well.

Two Dallasites team up to launch an espresso martini in a can.

Two local marketers, Nicole Craven and Alexis Smith, have launched a Dallas-based, ready-to-drink espresso martini called Après Hours. Riding the wave of the beloved ’90s cocktail’s recent resurgence, the new canned brand is available in three different flavors: Classic, Salted Caramel, and Vanilla — all of which are dairy-free. Each cocktail is 10 percent ABV and is made with agave wine and 40 mg of Colombian caffeine.

Après Hours celebrated its virtual launch on August 5, but Dallasites can find the canned cocktails in POGO’s, Berkleys Market, Roots Market, Uptown Liquor, Monticello Liquor, Café Duro, Castle Spirits, Lucky’s Liquor, Buddy’s Booze, Jerry’s Liquor and Gunter Liquor.

A Henderson Avenue bar unveils a Game of Thrones-themed pop-up this fall.

The Whippersnapper is back with a brand new Game of Thrones-themed pop-up from August 25 through October 15. Their sixth TV/movie-themed pop-up event, called Whipperfell, is in anticipation of the new House of the Dragon series’ August 21 premiere. The immersive experience includes employees who will be in costume, a photo booth, themed drinks and bites, and nightly entertainment.

A favorite vegan diner in Oak Cliff shutters, but has plans to spread the plant-based love.

Over the last 15 years, Spiral Diner and Bakery has become a beloved, meat- and dairy-free fixture in Dallas, offering vegan comfort food well before it was cool. But with an impending lease renewal and an aging Oak Cliff building, owner Amy McNutt has announced she’s ready for a change. Due to the heavy upkeep required in the 100-year-old location, McNutt will close its doors at the end of the week, but has plans to open a new Spiral Diner in Arlington (slated to open in 2023). Additional locations can be found in Fort Worth and Denton.

McNutt also announced plans to open up two new vegan concepts in Fort Worth: a fine dining restaurant called Maiden Fine Plants & Spirits and a donut and ice cream shop, Dreamboat Donuts and Scoops.