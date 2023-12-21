5 Special Ways to Celebrate New Year’s Eve In The Woodlands — Restaurants and Hotels With Party Power
Premium Packages and Special Perks to Ring in 2024BY Annierose Donnelly // 12.21.23
The countdown to New Year’s Eve has already started in many ways. As the year draws to a close, it’s time to celebrate with chic and sophisticated restaurant, hotel and party nights out. Luckily, for those in The Woodlands, this hub of its own is full of them.
Whether you’re a local or visiting for the holidays, here are the Best Ways to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in The Woodlands:
New Year’s Eve Dinner & New Year’s Day Brunch
You can celebrate the end of the year in style at Sorriso. The restaurant in The Woodlands’ New Year’s Eve three course menu offers a choice of starters, including oysters or the classic Sorriso Caesar salad. For the main course, there are four choices, from handmade agnolotti to glazed pork belly, and even a special tomahawk steak for an extra $30 supplement. To finish, there’s a prosecco mousse or Panettone bread pudding for dessert.
Sorriso is also open for New Year’s Day Brunch from 9am to 2pm. At this brunch, you can start 2024 off the right way, with an elaborate spread of food ($47 per person).
Make reservations on Open Table.
New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dancing Package
This year’s New Year’s Eve party at the revamped and re-imagined Woodlands Resort is set to be the biggest yet. The Havana Nights party will feature live music from Walter Suhr and Mango Punch. There will be an open bar until 11pm, a champagne toast at midnight and the party goes on till 1am.
There are several packages to choose from.
Tickets to the party cost $150 per person.
Tickets to the party for two, and a night at The Woodlands Resort start at $399.
A four course dinner for two at Back Table, tickets to the party for two, and a night at The Woodlands Resort cost $499.
Truluck’s
New Year’s Eve Dinner Menu (4 pm to 10pm)
Truluck’s on Hughes Landing is offering seafood lovers a special three course menu to ring in the New Year.
Why not start the night with a glass of Bollinger? It’s the perfect treat to kick off your evening. Highlights from the entree list include miso seabass, New England sea scallops, filet mignon and lobster tails. There are some tasty options for dessert too, including carrot cake, chocolate malt cake and key lime pie.
Cost: $150 per person.
Make a reservation on Open Table.
Dine Like Royalty: New Year’s Eve Jubilee
Amrina — one of the best restaurants in the entire Houston area — is offering an exclusive six course tasting menu for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve in The Woodlands. The elegant restaurant has a chef-driven Indian menu that you’ll be raving about for most of 2024.
From 4 pm to 9 pm, you can enjoy a special menu with welcome toast for $100 per person, with a live violinist to set the atmosphere. Or make a reservation for later on, and enjoy live entertainment with the food until closing time for $125 per person. Free valet service will be offered all night too.
Make a reservation on Open Table.
New Year’s Eve Party Package
Como Social Club is a hotspot on any night out in The Woodlands. The rooftop bar overlooks The Woodlands Waterway and is a great place for a late night party. But it all goes to a different level on New Year’s Eve,
Skip the Uber line at the end of the night and get the New Year’s Eve Party Package, which includes a stay at the connected Westin at The Woodlands hotel.
The hotel package costs $399 and includes:
Two tickets to the Como New Year’s Eve Party
New Year’s Day Brunch for two
A night at The Westin at The Woodlands with late checkout at 2pm.