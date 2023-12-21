5 Special Ways to Celebrate New Year’s Eve In The Woodlands — Restaurants and Hotels With Party Power

For a night to remember, book one of the New Year's Eve Packages at The Woodlands Resort.

New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dancing Package

This year’s New Year’s Eve party at the revamped and re-imagined Woodlands Resort is set to be the biggest yet. The Havana Nights party will feature live music from Walter Suhr and Mango Punch. There will be an open bar until 11pm, a champagne toast at midnight and the party goes on till 1am.

There are several packages to choose from.

Tickets to the party cost $150 per person.

Tickets to the party for two, and a night at The Woodlands Resort start at $399.

A four course dinner for two at Back Table, tickets to the party for two, and a night at The Woodlands Resort cost $499.

Book a package here.