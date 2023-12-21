Fort Worth’s First Auberge Resort, Bowie House, Goes All Out For the Holidays

There’s something special about the holidays in Fort Worth with its old-school, sentimental festive vibes. Time moves slower, conversations last longer, and the drinks are sweeter. And now, with the addition of Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection — the city’s first luxury retreat epitomizing the modern West — there’s a new festive destination in Cowtown to celebrate the holiday season.

Holly & Jolly in Fort Worth

Bowie House has a wide range of holiday happenings this season. From lively music and seasonal libations in The Bar to hand-crafted stockings with a Texas spin, the urban retreat is primed to be the social hub of Fort Worth this festive season. Delight in seasonal flavors with decadent meals at Bricks and Horses surrounded by family and friends. Spend the holidays indulging in Christmas feasts and imbibing in seasonal cocktails by the fire before saying goodbye to 2023 with midnight celebrations to ring in the new year.

On December 23, join local Fort Worth artisan Fowl & Maker for a hands-on holiday stocking workshop in the Mulberry Room. Explore the history of chain stitching and its relevance to Western culture, and personalize your holiday stocking with custom designs adorned by the traditional stitch. This stocking is sure to outshine any others on your mantel. End the evening with a special Holiday Carolers Concert and delight in the magical spirit of the holidays with yuletide classics from Uptown Carolers. Sip on seasonal spirits and delight in festive flavors as the quartet sings seasonal favorites throughout The Bar and Bricks and Horses.

For the bakers, be sure to swing by Cowboy Christmas Cookies with Chef Laura on December 24, just in time to bake up some new delights for Santa. It’s traditional holiday cookie decorating with a Fort Worth twist. Then, stay for a special, three-course pre-fixed menu on Christmas Eve dinner at Bricks and Horses and indulge in a yuletide feast featuring holiday specialties such as Chateaubriand carved tableside.

Celebrate the big day and revel in the Christmas spirit with a selection of sumptuous classics — and, of course, champagne, caviar, and holiday Texas pie — during a Noel Brunch on Christmas morning. Or, head over to Bowie House after all the presents have been opened and Christmas naps have been taken for an intimate feast with friends and loved ones at Bricks and Horses on Christmas night.

Tip Your Hat to Cowtown

Is there anything more Fort Worth than a bespoke hat? Through February 15, browse Nick Fouquet’s pop-up at Bowie House, adding an iconic handcrafted hat to your wardrobe. Renowned for reinventing a timeless accessory with superior raw materials and expert craft, the French-American designer has debuted a custom hat collection made exclusively for Bowie House inspired by Fort Worth and American heritage. While also offering custom fittings, finishes and a one-of-a-kind brand stamp exclusively offered to hotel guests and visitors.

Relax & Recharge

Get ready to say “goodbye” to 2023 and “hello” to 2024 as your most relaxed, renewed, and recharged self. There’s no better place to pamper yourself (or give the gift of relaxation to a loved one) than Ash, an Auberge Spa. A haven for self-care and rejuvenation, Ash invites guests and locals to embark on a transformative journey, where the ashes of everyday life are gently swept away. Emerge with a renewed sense of balance, vitality, and inner radiance through bespoke wellness treatments. It’s the perfect way to enter a new year.