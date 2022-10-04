Odeko – Local muralist Kyle Wadsworth puts on the finishing touches to his live art display.
Odeko – Local coffee shops welcome the Odeko platform to Dallas.
Odeko – Look closely, that’s 1400 cups of coffee styled as the Dallas skyline.
Odeko – Merit Coffee hosts the Latte Art Throwdown this Wednesday
01
04

Dallas muralist Kyle Wadsworth puts on the finishing touches to his live art display for Odeko coffee.

02
04

Local coffee shops are welcoming the Odeko platform to Dallas.

03
04

Look closely, that's 1400 cups of coffee styled as the Dallas skyline.

04
04

Merit Coffee Co. hosts the Latte Art Throwdown this Wednesday at their Deep Ellum location.

Odeko – Local muralist Kyle Wadsworth puts on the finishing touches to his live art display.
Odeko – Local coffee shops welcome the Odeko platform to Dallas.
Odeko – Look closely, that’s 1400 cups of coffee styled as the Dallas skyline.
Odeko – Merit Coffee hosts the Latte Art Throwdown this Wednesday
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Local North Texas Coffee Shops Get a Mobile Ordering Boost — Odeko Arrives With Latte Art Fun and a Giant Mural

Fighting Against the Coffee Chain Behemoths

BY // 10.04.22
Dallas muralist Kyle Wadsworth puts on the finishing touches to his live art display for Odeko coffee.
Local coffee shops are welcoming the Odeko platform to Dallas.
Look closely, that's 1400 cups of coffee styled as the Dallas skyline.
Merit Coffee Co. hosts the Latte Art Throwdown this Wednesday at their Deep Ellum location.
1
4

Dallas muralist Kyle Wadsworth puts on the finishing touches to his live art display for Odeko coffee.

2
4

Local coffee shops are welcoming the Odeko platform to Dallas.

3
4

Look closely, that's 1400 cups of coffee styled as the Dallas skyline.

4
4

Merit Coffee Co. hosts the Latte Art Throwdown this Wednesday at their Deep Ellum location.

When given the option of getting coffee from a national chain, or from a locally owned independent coffee house, many would choose local every time. Especially in the ever-expanding North Texas coffee scene, where local options abound and more seem to be throwing their cup into the ring almost everyday. But going up against the mega coffee chain behemoths isn’t easy. That’s where Odeko — a mobile ordering app — tries to even the playing field for the little coffee guys.

Odeko currently supports 10,000 independent coffee shops and cafes in 16 markets across the United States with its mobile ordering system that gives local coffee devotees a lot of options in one place. Now, it’s jumping into Dallas.

Odeko – Look closely, that’s 1400 cups of coffee styled as the Dallas skyline.
Look closely, that’s 1400 cups of coffee styled as the Dallas skyline.

To drum up publicity for Odeko’s launch, a special coffee mural from local artist Kyle Wadsworth has just been unveiled at Reunion Tower. Called “Brewed by Dallas,” it’s a live art installation in the shape of the Dallas skyline that features 1,400 compostable cups of coffee. The eight foot by 11 foot installation took eight hours to create. It consisted of six different shades of coffee, each one brewed by independent local coffee shops such as Cuppa Espresso Bar, Fiction Coffee and Pax & Beneficia.

“The Big D is serving up some very exciting things in the coffee space, and what better way to celebrate than by recreating the iconic skyline,” Odeko founder and CEO Dane Atkinson says in a statement.

With each new market launch, Odeko hosts a Latte Art Throwdown in partnership with Espresso State of Mind to bring together the buzzy local coffee community and showcase baristas’ latte art skills through a highly caffeinated competition.

Merit Coffee Co. is hosting a Latte Art Throwdown at its Deep Ellum coffee shop.
Merit Coffee Co. is hosting a Latte Art Throwdown at its Deep Ellum coffee shop.

The Latte Art Throwdown for Dallas will be take place this Wednesday, October 5 at Merit Coffee Co’s Deep Ellum coffee shop (2639 Main Street). The winners of the competition will receive cash prizes from a $1,000 pool. Anyone is welcome to attend and can RSVP here.

SHOP

Swipe
EXPERIENCE
ELEGANCE
RADIANT
VERSATILE
BRILLANT LOVE
GRACE
BREATHTAKING
NOMADIC SPIRIT
PRECIOUS
INDULGE
EXPLORE
ELEVATED
QUALITY
BEEF CARPACCIO
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022

Founded in 2019, Odek tries to help independent coffee shops cut their supply costs with competitive pricing. With the in-app mobile ordering platform, coffee lovers get the convenience of the big brands while supporting local coffee shops.

That could be a major coffee win.

Park-side living. High-rise luxury.
99 luxury condos above Houston's first Thompson Hotel.
Residences at The Allen offers resort-style amenities in the comfort of your own home.
Starting at $1.2M
Now 65% Sold
EXPLORE FLOORPLANS

Featured Properties

Swipe
3506 Sunset Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3506 Sunset Blvd
West University Place, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Arcidiacono
This property is listed by: Kathy Arcidiacono (713) 822-1749 Email Realtor
3506 Sunset Blvd
2918 Quenby Ave
West University
FOR SALE

2918 Quenby Ave
West University Place, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239 Email Realtor
2918 Quenby Ave
11527 Green Oaks Dr
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11527 Green Oaks Dr
Piney Point Village, TX

$4,500,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11527 Green Oaks Dr
2148 Chilton Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton Rd
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton Rd
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X