Local North Texas Coffee Shops Get a Mobile Ordering Boost — Odeko Arrives With Latte Art Fun and a Giant Mural

When given the option of getting coffee from a national chain, or from a locally owned independent coffee house, many would choose local every time. Especially in the ever-expanding North Texas coffee scene, where local options abound and more seem to be throwing their cup into the ring almost everyday. But going up against the mega coffee chain behemoths isn’t easy. That’s where Odeko — a mobile ordering app — tries to even the playing field for the little coffee guys.

Odeko currently supports 10,000 independent coffee shops and cafes in 16 markets across the United States with its mobile ordering system that gives local coffee devotees a lot of options in one place. Now, it’s jumping into Dallas.

To drum up publicity for Odeko’s launch, a special coffee mural from local artist Kyle Wadsworth has just been unveiled at Reunion Tower. Called “Brewed by Dallas,” it’s a live art installation in the shape of the Dallas skyline that features 1,400 compostable cups of coffee. The eight foot by 11 foot installation took eight hours to create. It consisted of six different shades of coffee, each one brewed by independent local coffee shops such as Cuppa Espresso Bar, Fiction Coffee and Pax & Beneficia.

“The Big D is serving up some very exciting things in the coffee space, and what better way to celebrate than by recreating the iconic skyline,” Odeko founder and CEO Dane Atkinson says in a statement.

With each new market launch, Odeko hosts a Latte Art Throwdown in partnership with Espresso State of Mind to bring together the buzzy local coffee community and showcase baristas’ latte art skills through a highly caffeinated competition.

The Latte Art Throwdown for Dallas will be take place this Wednesday, October 5 at Merit Coffee Co’s Deep Ellum coffee shop (2639 Main Street). The winners of the competition will receive cash prizes from a $1,000 pool. Anyone is welcome to attend and can RSVP here.

Founded in 2019, Odek tries to help independent coffee shops cut their supply costs with competitive pricing. With the in-app mobile ordering platform, coffee lovers get the convenience of the big brands while supporting local coffee shops.

That could be a major coffee win.