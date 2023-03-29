Uchi Rolls Out a New 15 Course Tasting Restaurant in Montrose — Turning a Former Coffee Shop Into an Omakase Paradise

An example of the ever-changing array of omakase dishes at the new Oheya by Uchi Houston. (Courtesy of Hai Hospitality)

The new Oheya by Uchi has opened in Montrose. Offering an Omakase there are two seatings nightly at 6 pm and 8:30 pm. (Photo by Courtesy of Hai Hospitality)

For $175 per person (plus $75 optional beverage selections), diners at Oheya by Uchi can indulge in multiple courses of nigiri and dishes highlighting vegetables and proteins at the peak of their season. (Courtesy of Hai Hospitality)

Fans of Uchi we have big news. Tyson Cole — the James Beard Award-winning chef and owner behind the Hai Hospitality restaurants Uchi, Uchiko, Uchiba and Loro Asian Smokehouse and Bar — has launched Oheya by Uchi Houston. This first-of-its-kind venture for Uchi was created to proffer the much-revered omakase experience in a lush, sequestered corner of Uchi’s Montrose locale.

For those uninitiated, omakase in Japanese means roughly “I leave it up to you.” More practically, diners open their hearts, minds and appetites to the whim of the talented chef who creates a special multi-course meal, using seasonal ingredients. These meals are often different each night.

Cole’s new Oheya by Uchi experience is situated in an intimate space with sushi bar seating. Although reservations are quite sought after for the two nightly seatings (6 pm and 8:30 pm are the only times), if you are fortunate enough to snag a stool, you’ll enjoy a 15-course array of dishes focusing on specialty ingredients and culinary techniques.

Manning the sushi station will be a rotating schedule of chefs collaborating with host chefs Stephen Conklin (chef de cuisine) and Kevin Le (head sushi chef) both of Uchi Houston. This initiative is entirely unique to Oheya, and the first chef to collaborate on the menu is Uchi Miami’s executive sous chef Cristian Canencio.

After all, half the fun of this unique dining experience is watching these talented toques and taking in their elevated knife skills and artistry all while you leisurely pass the evening course by delicious course.

“We are thrilled to introduce Oheya as our newest restaurant here in Houston, where we’ve received so much support from the community over the years,” chef and Oheya partner Tyson Cole says in a statement. “While Oheya is a new concept, guests can still expect to find the delicate balance of elevated food and impeccable service that they’ve come to know and love at our existing restaurants.”

Carved out of the former coffee shop next store to the Houston Uchi restaurant, Oheya has been reimagined by Uchi’s parent company’s in-house design team Hai Design Studio. The chic modern retreat features custom millwork throughout the space and place settings curated by Hai Hospitality’s exec pastry chef Ariana Quant with artist-made custom chargers and one-of-a-kind ceramics.

Oheya by Uchi can be found at 904 Westheimer Road. There are two seatings of 12 diners per night at 6 pm and 8:30 pm, seven days a week. Reservations are required and will be released on the 15th of every month at noon for the following month. For more information or to make a reservation, go here.