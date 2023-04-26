Slutty Vegan Heads to Deep Ellum, Carbone’s Reopens as Barsotti’s, and Harwood Launches Its Own Beef Program

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

An Atlanta-based vegan burger spot is coming to Deep Ellum this summer.

Slutty Vegan, an Atlanta-based vegan burger spot from restauranteur Pinky Cole, debuts its first Texas location in Dallas this summer. The 2,500-square-foot space on Main Street in Deep Ellum will feature counter-service ordering in a casual atmosphere. Since 2018, the brand has been serving 100 percent vegan food to vegans and carnivores, as well as celebs like Snoop Dog, Jermaine Dupri, Taraji P. Henson, and more.

Some favorite items on the menu include the One Night Stand burger, Hollywood Hooker vegan chopped Philly, and of course, slutty fries, which are crinkle cut and dusted with slutty seasoning.

The Harwood District launches its own premium beef program.

Harwood Hospitality Group is constantly cooking up something new. They just launched local market Fig and Favor, and they’ll soon be adding five new dining concepts to the upcoming Hôtel Swexan. And now, the group has launched its own premium beef “HWD” program in the District. Led by Vice President of Culinary Chef Taylor Kearney who has been working with a local rancher for two years to develop this new product of Akaushi beef, the program will be available only at restaurants in the District and Fig and Favor.

Julian Barsotti’s Oak Lawn Italian concept reopens with a new look and name.

Last June, Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine owner Julian Barsotti filed a trademark lawsuit against the newly opened Italian restaurant Carbone. He said that the similar names created confusion for his customers and damage to his decade-old business. The conflict was settled amicably after Barsotti agreed to change the name of his decade-old restaurant. Now, Barsotti’s Fine Food and Liqueurs is open with a bigger menu and refreshed interior.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the menu has almost doubled with new dishes like minestrone, meatballs, and beet salad, as well as former daily specials now featured as permanent offerings. You’ll still see the old Carbone’s sign inside as well — a little ode to local history.