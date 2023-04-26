5 Cool Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — TapFest, Tootsie, and Willie Nelson’s Birthday

This weekend in Dallas, attend the Harwood District’s first food festival, check out a musical, celebrate Willie Nelson’s birthday, and more.

Harwood Food & Wine Festival (Postponed to May 5)

The inaugural Harwood Food & Wine Festival takes place at Marie Gabrielle Restaurant and Gardens this Friday at 6 pm. For $125 per ticket, guests will experience the wine and cuisine of the Harwood District (Elephant East, Dolce Riviera, Saint Ann, Poco Fiasco, Harwood Arms, Happiest Hour, Te Deseo, Mercat Bistro, and more). There will also be live music and open bars, as well as a wine seminar and blind tasting led by Master Sommelier Barbara Werley at 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm.

Tootsie The Musical

The last several showings of the musical comedy Tootsie take place at Winspear Opera House this weekend (Friday through Sunday). Don’t miss this performance of the story of Michael Dorsey, an actor struggling to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him a role. Featuring a Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and a score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek, the show is a must-see musical.

Dallas International Film Festival

Kicking off this Friday, DIFF returns for its 17th annual week-long event. For seven days, you can catch some of the best narrative, documentary, and short films from across the globe. This year, the festival comes home to its original location — West Village — at the slick, newly opened Violet Crown Cinema (formerly the Magnolia Theatre). Most films will be screened in one of the new theater’s five fully renovated auditoriums, but some will take place at Texas Theatre. Here’s our guide to five films to see at this year’s fest.

TapFest

On Saturday, head to Texas Ale Project in the Design District from 2 pm to 6 pm for their 8th-anniversary celebration. General admission is $5 (plus tax). For those that purchase a tasting card, guests will receive a five-ounce TapFest cup to try some new beers. There will also be live music, Easy Sliders food truck, games for kids, and a speakeasy and cigar roller.

Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Bash at Rodeo Bar

This Saturday, The Adolphus’ Rodeo Bar is hosting a celebration for Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday. There will be food specials throughout the entire day and drink specials by Dank Vodka from 4 pm to 6 pm. Spinster Records will play vinyl from 5 pm to 8 pm, followed by live music starting at 9 pm. At 8 pm, there will be a Willie Nelson lookalike contest with prizes.