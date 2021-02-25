Attendees enjoying a small and safe viewing party for the virtual event (Photo by PWL Studio)
Yo-Yo Ma (Photo by PWL Studio)
Jerry and Lisa Simon (Photo by PWL Studio)
Russ and Judy Labrasca_1 (Photo by PWL Studio)
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell (Photo by PWL Studio)
Skip and Shirley Allen (Honorees) (Photo by PWL Studio)
April and Dr. Jorge Salazar (Photo by PWL Studio)
artisanal charcuterie boxes and crudités from A Fare Extraordinaire (Photo by PWL Studio)
Hand painted wine bottle_2 (Photo by PWL Studio)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Virtual Heart Ball Raises an Astonishing $1.5 Million — COVID Cannot Slow This City’s Giving Spirit

H-Town's Roster of Million Dollar Plus Fundraisers Grows

BY // 02.24.21
photography PWL Studio
What: The American Heart Association’s “The Heart of Houston” virtual evemt

Where: The virtual event was viewed from patrons’ homes

PC Moment: The AHA year-long fundraising campaign reached a crescendo in early February with the virtual evening that replaced the annual gala. Chairs Lisa and Jerry Simon revealed that the effort had brought in $1.5 million, that figure placing the gala among other remarkable Houston-run charitable fundraisers that crossed  the million dollar milestone in spite of the current COVID-19 handicap. These include the Houston Zoo Ball, $1.2 million; JDRF Gala, $1.2 million and the Notre-Dame restoration event in Mexico City, $1.4 million.

Proceeds from the Heart Association event will fund AHA research and education programs that are aimed at improving individual health and well-being and ultimately saving lives from heart disease and stroke.

Participants were treated to an introductory musical interlude by the Veritas quintet and were entertained with presentations from the evening’s headliner world renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, performing from his home in Boston.

Rodolfo Sandoval, a purple heart recipient, Vietnam veteran and grandfather to his five granddaughters, was the AHA survivor honoree. Gala honorees Kathleen Allen and Shirley and Skip Allen were acknowledged by American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown and former National AHA Chairman Jim Postl, and many others.

While the program churned on, guests could enjoy artisanal charcuterie boxes and crudités, delivered to their doors, from A Fare Extraordinaire.

PC Seen Tuning In: Fox 26 news anchor Melissa Wilson as emcee, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Derrick Mitchell, Judy and Russ Labrasca, April and Dr. Jorge Salazar, Rachel and Tim Dash, Nancy Ames and Danny Ward, Lacey and Matt Goossen, Beverly Postl, and Debbie and Jack Moore.

