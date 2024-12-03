Houston’s Afternoon Tea Scene Gets a Chic Boost — The New Emma Jane Channels English Traditions With a Boozy Bonus

A glass of bubbly comes with each guest’s afternoon tea, priced at $65 per person. (Photo by Tracy Ling)

This month, The Kirby Group, which operates a host of hospitality concepts from Verde Garden (a Tex-Mex haunt) to Degust (an urban farm-to-table concept) to Heights Bier Garden, opened the frilly and feminine Emma Jane. (Photo by Tracy Ling)

The elegant tea china at Emma Jane is paired with a glass of bubbly, setting the stage for a refined afternoon tea experience. (Photo by Tracy Ling)

Anglophiles, take note. Houston has a chic new destination to indulge in a spot of tea — specifically afternoon tea (and breakfast, lunch and dinner too). Emma Jane, the latest creation from The Kirby Group (known for restaurants like Verde Garden, Degust and Heights Bier Garden), brings a frilly and feminine vibe to Harlow District.

Perfect for ladies who lunch, brides and their maids or any girly get-together, Emma Jane offers much more than just tea. It promises a full experience with elegant surroundings and a menu that extends well beyond traditional tea fare.

High Tea Vs. Afternoon Tea

First things first, don’t confuse afternoon tea with high tea. High tea delivers a hearty meal with robust dishes like meat, fish and egg dishes. Traditionally enjoyed in the early evening, it takes its name from the high tables — the countertops or dining tables — where it’s served. After grueling hours in the mines or fields, the British working class relied on high tea to refuel.

Afternoon tea, by contrast, embodies refinement and leisure. Known as low tea, it often unfolds on low cocktail tables in cozy sitting rooms. This mid-afternoon ritual bridges the gap between lunch and dinner, quelling hunger with elegance and a touch of indulgence.

The Emma Jane Tea Experience

Now that you’ve had your history lesson, let’s dive into the delightful offerings awaiting you at Emma Jane, where tea service is just the beginning.

Inside, the pretty, light-filled dining room features cushy bergère chairs, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere. The tea selection includes organically grown options, ranging from the traditional English breakfast and Earl Gray to earthy Lapsang Souchong and an antioxidant-rich rooibos that tastes like pecan pie.

Gift Guide Swipe









Next

The afternoon tea bites arrive on a tiered china tea tray, complete with sweet and savory scones, rotating tea sandwiches and sweet lilliputian cakes and tarts. Each tea partaker also enjoys a glass of bubbly — all for $65 per person.

While traditional afternoon tea typically runs from 3 pm to 5 pm, Emma Jane extends the indulgence from 11 am to 5 pm, ensuring you can enjoy this ritual whenever the mood strikes.

Not in the mood for tea? Emma Jane serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, too.

For breakfast, start the day with a cool avocado and mint soup ($14). It’s topped with labneh, chives and a pistachio crunch. Or indulge in the Benedict a la Emma Jane. This French egg classic arrives on a Southern-style buttermilk biscuit ($24) with brown butter hollandaise.

For lunch, try a hearty shepherd’s pie ($28) or a lady-like quiche Alsacienne ($14). It’s studded with onion confit and (bacon) lardons. Dinner entrees include sharable charcuterie boards ($45) or braised duck with preserved fruit and fennel. The braised duck comes with a house-made pappardelle ($27).

Other options include the signature burger ($28) or a chicken roulade ($40). The roulade features a stuffing of oyster mushrooms and a chicken mousseline, served with warmed seasonal greens.

Emma Jane is located at 1226 W Clay Street in Harlow District. It serves breakfast Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 am to 11 am, afternoon tea Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm, dinner Sundays through Thursdays from 5 pm to 9 pm, Fridays to Saturdays from 5 pm to 10 pm and brunch Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am to 3 pm. For more information, go here.