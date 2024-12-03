fbpx
Make your breakfast sing with Emma Jane's souffle pancakes at Emma Jane. (Photo by Tracy Ling)y Tracy Ling)
Emma Jane Tea Bubbles (Photo by Tracy Ling)
Emma Jane Exterior (Photo by Tracy Ling)
3z2a7118jpg_54104907372_o (Photo by Tracy Ling)
Emma Jane Interior (1) (Photo by Tracy Ling)
01
05

Make your breakfast sing with Emma Jane's souffle pancakes at Emma Jane. (Photo by Tracy Ling)

02
05

The elegant tea china at Emma Jane is paired with a glass of bubbly, setting the stage for a refined afternoon tea experience. (Photo by Tracy Ling)

03
05

This month, The Kirby Group, which operates a host of hospitality concepts from Verde Garden (a Tex-Mex haunt) to Degust (an urban farm-to-table concept) to Heights Bier Garden, opened the frilly and feminine Emma Jane. (Photo by Tracy Ling)

04
05

A glass of bubbly comes with each guest’s afternoon tea, priced at $65 per person. (Photo by Tracy Ling)

05
05

Inside the pretty light-filled dining room, appointed with cushy bergère chairs. (Photo by Tracy Ling)

Make your breakfast sing with Emma Jane's souffle pancakes at Emma Jane. (Photo by Tracy Ling)y Tracy Ling)
Emma Jane Tea Bubbles (Photo by Tracy Ling)
Emma Jane Exterior (Photo by Tracy Ling)
3z2a7118jpg_54104907372_o (Photo by Tracy Ling)
Emma Jane Interior (1) (Photo by Tracy Ling)
Restaurants / Openings

Houston’s Afternoon Tea Scene Gets a Chic Boost — The New Emma Jane Channels English Traditions With a Boozy Bonus

Low Tea, High Standards In Harlow District

BY // 12.03.24
photography Tracy Ling
Make your breakfast sing with Emma Jane's souffle pancakes at Emma Jane. (Photo by Tracy Ling)
The elegant tea china at Emma Jane is paired with a glass of bubbly, setting the stage for a refined afternoon tea experience. (Photo by Tracy Ling)
This month, The Kirby Group, which operates a host of hospitality concepts from Verde Garden (a Tex-Mex haunt) to Degust (an urban farm-to-table concept) to Heights Bier Garden, opened the frilly and feminine Emma Jane. (Photo by Tracy Ling)
A glass of bubbly comes with each guest’s afternoon tea, priced at $65 per person. (Photo by Tracy Ling)
Inside the pretty light-filled dining room, appointed with cushy bergère chairs. (Photo by Tracy Ling)
1
5

Make your breakfast sing with Emma Jane's souffle pancakes at Emma Jane. (Photo by Tracy Ling)

2
5

The elegant tea china at Emma Jane is paired with a glass of bubbly, setting the stage for a refined afternoon tea experience. (Photo by Tracy Ling)

3
5

This month, The Kirby Group, which operates a host of hospitality concepts from Verde Garden (a Tex-Mex haunt) to Degust (an urban farm-to-table concept) to Heights Bier Garden, opened the frilly and feminine Emma Jane. (Photo by Tracy Ling)

4
5

A glass of bubbly comes with each guest’s afternoon tea, priced at $65 per person. (Photo by Tracy Ling)

5
5

Inside the pretty light-filled dining room, appointed with cushy bergère chairs. (Photo by Tracy Ling)

Anglophiles, take note. Houston has a chic new destination to indulge in a spot of tea — specifically afternoon tea (and breakfast, lunch and dinner too). Emma Jane, the latest creation from The Kirby Group (known for restaurants like Verde Garden, Degust and Heights Bier Garden), brings a frilly and feminine vibe to Harlow District.

Perfect for ladies who lunch, brides and their maids or any girly get-together, Emma Jane offers much more than just tea. It promises a full experience with elegant surroundings and a menu that extends well beyond traditional tea fare.

High Tea Vs. Afternoon Tea

First things first, don’t confuse afternoon tea with high tea. High tea delivers a hearty meal with robust dishes like meat, fish and egg dishes. Traditionally enjoyed in the early evening, it takes its name from the high tables — the countertops or dining tables — where it’s served. After grueling hours in the mines or fields, the British working class relied on high tea to refuel.

Afternoon tea, by contrast, embodies refinement and leisure. Known as low tea, it often unfolds on low cocktail tables in cozy sitting rooms. This mid-afternoon ritual bridges the gap between lunch and dinner, quelling hunger with elegance and a touch of indulgence.

Emma Jane Interior (1) (Photo by Tracy Ling)
Inside the pretty light-filled dining room, appointed with cushy bergère chairs. (Photo by Tracy Ling)

The Emma Jane Tea Experience

Now that you’ve had your history lesson, let’s dive into the delightful offerings awaiting you at Emma Jane, where tea service is just the beginning.

Inside, the pretty, light-filled dining room features cushy bergère chairs, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere. The tea selection includes organically grown options, ranging from the traditional English breakfast and Earl Gray to earthy Lapsang Souchong and an antioxidant-rich rooibos that tastes like pecan pie.

Gift Guide

Swipe
  • PaperCity Holiday Gift Guide 1
  • PaperCity Holiday Gift Guide 1
  • PaperCity Holiday Gift Guide 1
  • PaperCity Holiday Gift Guide 1
  • PaperCity Holiday Gift Guide 1
  • PaperCity Holiday Gift Guide 1

The afternoon tea bites arrive on a tiered china tea tray, complete with sweet and savory scones, rotating tea sandwiches and sweet lilliputian cakes and tarts. Each tea partaker also enjoys a glass of bubbly — all for $65 per person.

Make your breakfast sing with Emma Jane's souffle pancakes at Emma Jane. (Photo by Tracy Ling)y Tracy Ling)
Make your breakfast sing with Emma Jane’s souffle pancakes at Emma Jane. (Photo by Tracy Ling)

While traditional afternoon tea typically runs from 3 pm to 5 pm, Emma Jane extends the indulgence from 11 am to 5 pm, ensuring you can enjoy this ritual whenever the mood strikes.

Not in the mood for tea? Emma Jane serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, too.

For breakfast, start the day with a cool avocado and mint soup ($14). It’s topped with labneh, chives and a pistachio crunch. Or indulge in the Benedict a la Emma Jane. This French egg classic arrives on a Southern-style buttermilk biscuit ($24) with brown butter hollandaise.

For lunch, try a hearty shepherd’s pie ($28) or a lady-like quiche Alsacienne ($14). It’s studded with onion confit and (bacon) lardons. Dinner entrees include sharable charcuterie boards ($45) or braised duck with preserved fruit and fennel. The braised duck comes with a house-made pappardelle ($27).

Other options include the signature burger ($28) or a chicken roulade ($40). The roulade features a stuffing of oyster mushrooms and a chicken mousseline, served with warmed seasonal greens.

Emma Jane is located at 1226 W Clay Street in Harlow District. It serves breakfast Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 am to 11 am, afternoon tea Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm, dinner Sundays through Thursdays from 5 pm to 9 pm, Fridays to Saturdays from 5 pm to 10 pm and brunch Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am to 3 pm. For more information, go here.

Christmas at Anatole Hilton Dallas 2024
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole Dallas

Curated Collection

Swipe
14700 Kiawah Way
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

14700 Kiawah Way
Malakoff, TX

$1,999,999 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
14700 Kiawah Way
2300 Wolf Street #20AB
Uptown
FOR SALE

2300 Wolf Street #20AB
Dallas, TX

$6,250,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
2300 Wolf Street #20AB
3832 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3832 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,150,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3832 Greenbrier Drive
6515 Glendora Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6515 Glendora Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,999,000 Learn More about this property
Sergio and Sheila Real Estate Group
This property is listed by: Sergio and Sheila Real Estate Group (469) 767-8819 Email Realtor
6515 Glendora Avenue
3102 Saint Johns Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3102 Saint Johns Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3102 Saint Johns Drive
3708 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3708 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3708 Greenbrier Drive
3705 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3705 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Ann Zelley
This property is listed by: Carol Ann Zelley (214) 668-0503 Email Realtor
3705 Dartmouth Avenue
3516 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3516 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,895,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3516 Wentwood Drive
3501 University Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3501 University Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3501 University Boulevard
2812 Mcfarlin Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

2812 Mcfarlin Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
2812 Mcfarlin Boulevard
3836 Villanova Street
University Park
FOR SALE

3836 Villanova Street
Dallas, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Richard Graziano
This property is listed by: Richard Graziano (214) 564-2602 Email Realtor
3836 Villanova Street
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #20F
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #20F
Dallas, TX

$2,795,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #20F
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X