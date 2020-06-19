salsa limon 4
Don't forget the lime wedge at Salsa Limón.

Shiny metal tables inside the new space. (Rosalia Ramirez Antonio).

Museo adds quirky design touches and pops of color. (Rosalia Ramirez Antonio).

Salsa Limón returns to the Cultural District this month.

Woven fish line the walls and cast an artistic shadow at Museo II. (Rosalia Ramirez Antonio).

Restaurants / Openings

Beloved Mexican Spot Returns to Fort Worth’s Cultural District With a New Restaurant — Salsa Limón Museo II is Here

Welcome Back to the Neighborhood

BY // 06.18.20
Don't forget the lime wedge at Salsa Limón.

Shiny metal tables inside the new space. (Rosalia Ramirez Antonio).

Museo adds quirky design touches and pops of color. (Rosalia Ramirez Antonio).

Salsa Limón returns to the Cultural District this month.

Woven fish line the walls and cast an artistic shadow at Museo II. (Rosalia Ramirez Antonio).

The prolific brother and sister team of Milo and Ro Ramirez are staging the long-awaited comeback debut of their beloved Salsa Limón’s new Fort Worth location this month. Salsa Limón will once again hold court just across from The Modern Art Museum and take on a new moniker.

The new Salsa Limón Museo II will begin with a soft opening on June 26. An official grand opening celebration will be scheduled later this summer.

“To our team, this location is very special,” owner Milo Ramirez tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “Located in the heart of the city and within the cultural district, it provides a unique space for us to celebrate and share our heritage and Mexican culture with the community. This location really launched Salsa Limon to new heights when we originally opened.”

One of Fort Worth’s favorite taquerias, Salsa Limón’s new Museo II restaurant will debut at 925 University Drive in the newly-developed mixed-use Elan Crockett Row project ― on the site of the former shiny diner that Salsa Limón called home for four years earlier.

Salsa Limón was forced to leave Fort Worth’s Cultural District  in 2016 to make way for development, but they took the entire building with them.

The gleaming Streamline Moderne building, was literally picked up and moved in 2016. A 1947 architectural masterpiece, the steel-clad cafe is one of the only original Streamline Moderne cafes left in southern part of the country.

The owners couldn’t bear to see this rare architectural jewel face a wrecking ball. So they transported it to its new home on White Settlement Road in The River District instead. And, so Salsa Limón Distrito (Spanish for district) was born. But even then, Milo and Ro vowed to stage a return to Crockett Row. Four years and one worldwide pandemic later. . . they are ready to make good on that promise.

The new Salsa Limón Museo II (Spanish for museum), will be sleek and modern, with 2,900 square feet and patio seating for 20. The design added a collection of smaller metal tables, which are ideal for repositioning and social distancing.

Co-owner and Salsa Limón’s creative director, Rosalia Ramirez, is bringing some exciting elements into the newest Salsita (the name for Salsa Limon’s brand of taquerias), including an infinity table inspired by “The Ladder for Booker T. Washington” which is a centerpiece work at the neighboring Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth by artist Martin Puryear.

There is a giant focal point bar top, as well as communal tables, a lounge space for weekly karaoke nights, and a special wallpaper menu that will be layered with new offerings as seasonal menu options from the test kitchen, which will also be located within Museo II, roll out.

“We want Museo to open its doors to the district with a renewed vision and excitement,” Milo Ramirez says.  “That’s why we have decided to make it our official test kitchen for all of our restaurants. Museo will be a sort of central hub by creating new menu and drink options. The items that our customers love will roll out across our restaurants throughout the year.”

Milo promises new expanded seating, as well as a specialty eco-conscious menu.

Salsa Limón is known for its Oaxacan-influenced menu of approachable tacos, molca bowls and salsita salads. Devotees crave their freshly made, light and fluffy red Spanish rice and sizzling tacos topped with Oaxacan inspired crunchy cabbage mix, or warm and buttery quesadillas.

While Salsa Limón’s take on tacos may be rooted in tradition like pollo, asada, and barbacoa ― they are far from the ordinary fare found in other area taquerias. They also serve an authentic lineup of traditional street-style favorites including slow simmered beef tongue and tripe.

I never seem to veer far from my usual ― El Capitán Pastor tacos. Rotisserie roasted pork shoulder, rubbed with Yucatán-style achiote spice and citrus, is folded into buttery toasted flour tortillas, and topped with melted Oaxaca-Jack cheese, pickled cabbage, onion, a liberal dusting of cilantro and lime wedge on the side. Am I wrong?

To help diners like me who are stuck in their “usual” routine, Museo will also roll out a new Salsita Especiales program. Touted as a fun customer-focused campaign, it will provide pairing options that complement your usual order ― encouraging diners to step outside their standard and explore something new based on their tastes while still ensuring get what they know they love. I’m interested.

The grand opening of Museo II will also introduce diners to six new plant-based (full vegetarian and vegan) menu items, which aim to remain true to their trademark flavors while reducing the impact on the environment.

“Salsa Limón has always striven to create a balance between traditional Mexican cuisine and a bold, new culinary experience,” Milo Ramirez says. “Our eco-conscious menu is a great example of that process. With the world experiencing potential meat shortages and the rising need for great food at a lower price point for our community and friends, we believe this new menu can make a difference.

“We won’t sacrifice any of the great taste our community loves. Instead, we will be offering more options to satisfy more tastebuds.”

Beyond the cuisine, Museo II will have a lineup of amazing margaritas with six options available including flavors like traditional lime, tamarind, watermelon and seasonal rotating mixes.

“With so much of our hearts and passion connected to culture, nothing will beat sitting at Museo, looking out the window, and seeing the beauty of our museums all while enjoying an amazing taco,” Milo Ramirez tells PaperCity.

Plans are on the horizon for more new Salsa Limón locations in Dallas and east in the next two years.

X