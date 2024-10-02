Organic Eating, Green Gardening & Natural Farming Gets a Centerstage Moment In Houston — A Green Community Like No Other

Sandy Booker discusses the offerings of the Woodlands Institute for Heath & Wellness at OHBA Palooza. (Photo by Jenna Baer)

Wellness experts and horticulturalists came together to share their insights on everything from innovative farming practices to healthy eating at the Organic Horticulture Benefits Alliance’s third annual organic fair and workshop, dubbed OHBA Palooza, in Houston. Those eager to learn more from this community of experts with green thumbs can attend the next conference at the Houston Arboretum for a day filled with hands-on demonstrations about organic growing on this Saturday, October 5.

Victoria Velarde, the executive director of OHBA, brought the whole day of learning and gardening together, aiming for attendees to find their niche within the Bayou City’s organic community. The fair was a celebration of OHBA’s 20th anniversary, honoring founders John Ferguson, Mike Serant, Dr. Bob Randall and Beth Clark.

“It truly was a sold out conference that brought a lot of wisdom to the table for students, teachers, homeowners and farmers,” Velarde says. “The day was filled with joy and people left excited to find their part in the ecosystem.”

The Palooza kicked off with a fascinating lecture by master arborist Brad Phillips about his research on the process of communication between trees. Philips explained to the gathered audience that “an individual tree does not exist” and how symbiosis within gardens can be used to the benefit of arborists.

Attendees were also able to hear from a range of speakers in sessions including on urban farming, water conservation and the healing power of different herbs. Helpful tips and techniques for taking gardening to the next level were shared by micro-farming specialist Brianne Bernsen and organic fertilizer expert Mike Serant.

Dr. Mila McManus, founder of the Woodlands Institute for Health & Wellness, led a enlightening discussion on the importance of eating organic food and the positive impact clean eating and holistic care has had on her own health.

“Yes, eating organic is more expensive, but you can’t put a price on your health,” McManus argues. “Dietary choices are an absolute key factor of how healthy or sick you are. Bodies can’t be fueled by processed foods.”

The pop-up fair was filled with booths from local farms like Itchy Acres and others with gardening gadgets galore, such as Vego Garden and Garden Girls’ raised-bed gardens. Attendees browsed the tables piled with gardening goodies, including fresh apples, seed packages and grass samples.

Those looking for further guidance on how to start their own gardens will likely enjoy OHBA’s next conference “So You Want To Grow Good Food,”which is set for this Saturday, October 5 from 8 am to 3:30 pm at the Houston Arboretum. Bob Randall, a food systems anthropologist; Ivy Lawrence-Walls, an entrepreneur and food accessibility advocate; and community advocate Fred Billings will lead talks on how to sustainably start your own garden.

For more information about the Organic Horticulture Benefits Alliance and to register for the next conference, go here.