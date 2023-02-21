The Original Mexican Eats Cafe is about to close for good. Its dining room with cafe chairs and waitstaff made an impression from its earliest days.
Restaurants / Closings

Fort Worth’s Oldest Restaurant Is Closing — The Original Mexican Eats Cafe Gets Ready to Bow Out On Camp Bowie Boulevard

One of Cowtown's True Classics Dates Back to 1926 and Has Been Graced by Presidents

BY // 02.20.23
The Original Mexican Eats Cafe is closing soon, dealing generations of devoted Fort Worth diners a big blow. The 4713 Camp Bowie Boulevard restaurant that started it all will shutter on Friday, March 31.

After that, Mexican Eats will consolidate all its operations at its newest restaurant The Original Del Norte, located at 1400 North Main Street. This second restaurant just opened across town last May.

“Sadly, it is true,” general manager Tammy Holt tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “We won’t be gone, just relocating. I know it’s not the same, but we will work hard to make it feel the same.”

Holt also confirms that it was lease negotiations that forced the closure of Fort Worth’s legendary Mexican restaurant.

“We cherish the five generations of loyal customers who have supported us through many decades, and we thank them for loving our enchiladas, tacos, tostadas, margaritas and laid-back ambience,” Holt says.

The Original Mexican Eats Cafe on Camp Bowie is the oldest remaining Fort Worth restaurant, having held sway there since 1926. In fact, it’s the only business to have ever called that address home.

