East Houston's newest restaurant and bar is Tulum HTX located at 903 Hutchins Street.

Tulum HTX is a 5,000 square foot multi-level space decorated with expansive photo murals, Aztec tiles, and rattan decor.

Swing by on National Margarita Day, and starting at 4 pm February 22, you can toast your friends with an array of margarita cocktails and shots like Mexican candy and purple Gatorade and peck at the comp appetizers.

Upstairs at Tulum HTX you'll find a rooftop patio and tiki bar with cabanas and chaise lounge seating.

New Mexican Restaurant Quietly Opens in EaDo, Bringing a Rooftop Patio and Tiki Bar

Street Tacos, Margaritas, Brunch and More Beckon

BY // 02.21.23
Tulum HTX, a new restaurant and bar located at 903 Hutchins Street in East Houston, quietly opened recently. But Tulum HTX has big plans to celebrate its grand opening this Wednesday, February 22, which happens to be National Margarita Day.

This new Houston restaurant is inspired in part by the stunning Mexican town situated on the Caribbean coastline of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula named Tulum, the site of an ancient pre-Colombian Mayan walled city. Tulum HTX is a 5,000-square-foot multi-level EaDo restaurant decorated with expansive photo murals, Aztec tiles and rattan decor.

After a dark slip in, you can head up to the rooftop patio and tiki bar to sip a jungle juice ($12), a rum-based drink with peach schnapps, amaretto and pineapple juice. Or perhaps go with a vodka-based paradise martini ($12) with passion fruit and pineapple juice. Tulum HTX comes complete with cabanas and chaise lounge seating like you’ll find beachside in the cool, coastal Mexico town.

Tulum HTX (Photo by Courtesy of Tulum HTX)
With Tulum HTX serving dinner and brunch on weekends, the made-from-scratch menu items include a trio of street tacos ($12) cradled in corn tortillas, wood-smoked rib tips ($20) basted with a chipotle barbecue sauce and a side of pickled escabeche. There are also sharable dishes from nachos ($16) to wings ($12 to $16) and mozzarella lollipops ($8). Break your weekend fast with shrimp and grits ($22), fried catfish ($20) and a hot Nashville chicken sandwich smothered with a whiskey spiked hot sauce, coleslaw and pickles.

Swing by on National Margarita Day, and starting at 4 pm this Wednesday, you can toast your friends with an array of margarita cocktails and shots like Mexican candy and purple Gatorade and nosh on the free appetizers passed about the room. There will be live entertainment, a 360 photo booth and giveaways too. No tickets or advance registration is required to attend Tulum HTX’s Grand Opening party. Doors open at 2 pm, with food service starting at 4 pm. (You must be at least 21 years old to attend.)

Tulum HTX is open Mondays through Fridays from 4 pm to 2 am and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 2 am during this soft opening period. There is happy hour all night long on Fridays and “Paradise Saturdays” featuring a live DJ and happy hour specials running through 9 pm.

X