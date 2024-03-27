Chef Felipe Armenta’s Acclaimed Fort Worth Seafood Restaurant Expands to Southlake

This sushi grade tuna burger is one of the newer additions at Pacific Table.

Fort Worth-based Pacific Table is expected to open its third location in Southlake on May 1. (Courtesy)

Chef Felipe Armenta opened his ode to the cuisine of the Pacific Northwest in Fort Worth’s University Park Village in 2013. The flagship Pacific Table remains one of his most distinctive menus, and something completely unexpected in North Texas ― as so much of our seafood in the area is heavily influenced by Cajun and Gulf Coast dining. And now, we’ve learned that Southlake will soon get its own location of the acclaimed seafood spot.

In 2020, the second Pacific Table location debuted in Las Colinas in a coveted space overlooking Mandalay Canal. That outpost has become one of the company’s biggest successes, according to Ryan Kavanaugh, who is VP of Operations and a partner at the ever-growing Far Out Hospitality. And to celebrate its first decade, the original Pacific Table received a lavish interior refresh last year.

Now, Armenta tells PaperCity Fort Worth that his prolific hospitality group is spinning off the third Pacific Table restaurant in a former Redrock Canyon Grill on E. Southlake Boulevard. It’s expected to open on May 1.

The space is getting a complete update, courtesy of Michelle Bushey of the Dallas-based Cohesive Design Group. Bushey is also behind the design of Cork & Pig Tavern’s Las Colinas location, as well as the newest Press Café which opened recently in Aledo.

The Unique Flavor of Pacific Table

As Redrock Canyon Grill was known for its wood-fired rotisserie chicken, Pacific Table Southlake plans to make the most of it and will offer the same, as well as pork chops. The menu has morphed in recent years in many other respects as well. While there were originally just a handful of sushi offerings, it has now expanded to include 12 fresh rolls.

Expect fried oysters and signature salads including the famous crab cake salad tossed in a lemon garlic dressing and a side of Pommery Meaux mustard, and the Nigiri Salad tossed in miso dressing and sided by a collection of colorful nigiri sushi.

The rest of the menu has increased its breadth as well. Along with classics like the trout almondine plated with brown butter sauce, you’ll now find a newish Korean chicken sandwich, an orange chicken and rice bowl featuring fried chicken, in a house-made orange sauce atop crispy iceberg lettuce, and a tantalizing tuna poke atop sushi rice.

“The feel of the space will be more of a coastal vibe, like a California seafood restaurant with lighter colors,” says Ryan Kavanaugh. “We’ll be catering to the distinctive Southlake audience with an increased focus on takeout as well.”

Craft cocktails take a swim through the sparkling Pacific also. There’s the Tokyo Mule with a blend of Townes vodka, sake, ginger, lime, and cucumber, the South Pacific with rum, pineapple, and lemon, and the Pacific Gold Rush sparked by Toki Japanese whisky, lemon, and honey.

While fans await Fort Worth’s own Cowboy Prime — Far Out’s steakhouse concept in Midland —, the company’s newest Pacific Table will keep them satisfied.