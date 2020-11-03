Fort Worth’s Most Iconic Diner is Getting New Owners — Paris Coffee Shop to Change With an Eye on Preserving its Historic Charm

The Near Southside neighborhood has been home to the Paris Coffee Shop since 1926. The Fort Worth landmark is currently under contract and about to change ownership in February. The new owners promise to retain its quaint diner atmosphere, but have a few timely updates in store.

Local restauranter Lou Lambert joins with developer Mark Harris, real estate broker Roger Chieffalo and managing partner Chris Reale in acquiring Paris Coffee Shop from owner Mike Smith. If those names sound familiar ― it’s the same team that purchased Roy Pope Grocery and is the process of reviving that Fort Worth institution.

“They’ve really fine tuned what they are acquiring,” Jackie Chieffalo tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “They love finding old things and injecting them with new life.”

Named after its original owner Vic Paris and run by Mike Smith since 1965, Paris Coffee Shop set up shop on Magnolia Avenue in 1974, but its original location was on nearby Hemphill Street.

Locals flock to this time capsule filled with nostalgia. It’s still fitted with soda fountain swivel stools and a prominently positioned pie case. They sip their coffee out of brown mugs and nibble on comforting selections like short stacks of pancakes with crisp bacon. The brisk lunch crowd enjoys more comfort foods like BLT sandwiches and chicken fried steaks.

Once the sale is executed, the new owners plan to keep current operations in place for a few months while working on a few simple updates. They anticipate a brief closure next summer while the Paris Coffee Shop dining room and kitchen undergo minor improvements. At that time, a private dining room and meeting room will be added to the rear of the large building. Finally, by the fall of 2021, Paris Coffee Shop will add dinner service to its breakfast and lunch setup, as well as a full bar.

“We are committed to preserving Paris Coffee Shop and everything that has made it a Fort Worth legend,” Lou Lambert says.

Generations of loyal customers have started their day with the diner’s classic biscuits and gravy, and a full range of bacon and egg plates. Paris Coffee Shop is also famous for its plate lunches and mouthwatering selection of homemade pies.

With this changing of the guard, hopes are that Paris Coffee Shop will be improved yet preserved for the next generation of Fort Worthians to enjoy.