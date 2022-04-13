New Heights Treehouse Bar Brings Patio Power From a Prominent Houston Restaurant Family — Patterson Park is Here

Another view of the outdoor patio area situated in a park like setting near the White Oak Bayou Trails. Photo by Michael Anthony.

A view from above, Patterson Park's patio is a dog-friendly space with a changing array of food trucks that drive up daily and beer, wine and cocktails.. Photo by Alex Montoya.

Owners of the new Patterson Park Patio Bar include from left to right Brendan Murphy, Caroline Murphy, Candice Schiller, and Lonnie Schiller. Photo courtesy of Alex Montoya.

As spring and, more aptly, patio season arrives, Houston is ushering in the opening of a new Heights area ice house — Patterson Park Patio Bar. Billed as a “treehouse on the trail,” it’s situated near the towering live oaks that line the White Oak Bayou Trail, north of highway I-10 on the street that bears its name. With 9,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, the multi-level space features more than 40 big screen televisions, an arcade, and board games, not to mention a stunning view of the downtown skyline across its three levels.

Developed by longtime Houston hospitality team Lonnie and Candice Schiller, this go-around, they’ve partnered with the next generation to follow in their restaurant footsteps — their daughter Caroline and her husband Brendan Murphy. (If you’ve dined long enough in Houston, you’ll recognize the Schillers from their longstanding partnership with family members Robert and Mimi Del Grande, who together opened the former Cafe Annie, The Grove and myriad other restaurant concepts.)

“Patterson Park is a concept that we’ve been thinking about as a family for a long time,” Murphy notes. “We are thrilled to bring our vision for a neighborhood hangout to life on this uniquely-situated piece of property along White Oak Bayou Trail.”

Signature cocktails at Patterson Park include the Bayou Bird, Treehouse Gimlet, Tiki Rita, and French 765B. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Built from the ground up, Patterson Park is adjacent to acres of lush, mature trees and foliage. The indoor and outdoor spaces, including a 5,000 square foot cantilevered deck, were designed by architect Craig Schuster of Schuster Inc. He is best known for his decades-long collaboration with the Pappas Restaurant Group. While Candice Schiller, principal of H3D Hospitality, collaborated with her daughter, a muralist, on the look and feel of the expansive bar concept.

The dog-friendly space features two dozen beers on tap, including several local craft brewers, plus wine by the glass and the bottle. There are 12 signature cocktails, from a Thai chili margarita to a French 765B; the champagne tincture, which in this case, gets its name from the highway exit that leads one here. Hungry? Every day a different food truck rolls up to serve the crowds. Check out the website for the calendar of who is serving what and when.

Expect happy hour specials Mondays through Fridays from 2 pm to 7 pm. This new gathering place even offers additional incentives for bike riders, who will receive 10 percent off their tabs — even if they come during happy hour – if they opt to jump on their bike and ride the trail there.

Themed nights at Patterson Park will include Industry Night on Mondays; Texas Tuesdays ($5 select Texas liquors, $4 select Texas beers); Ladies Night on Wednesdays ($5 frozen drinks, $5 glasses of house wine, $5 draft cocktails, 25 percent off wine bottles); and Steak Night on Thursdays ($7 ranch waters and highballs).

Patterson Park opens on Wednesday, April 13.