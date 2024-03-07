Houston’s Own Barbie Worthy Restaurant Brings Pink Champagne Fun — PostScript Shakes Up the Shops at Arrive River Oaks

The old of the classic (and new classic) cocktails at PostScript, this one is dubbed The Silver Fox. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

A hand-painted pink grand piano at Post Script was created by artist Roman Lefebvre who also created the butterflies festooning the exterior of the building, the former stead of Del Frisco's Grille. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

An array of dishes including an Ora King salmon was created by talented consulting chef Bryan Caswel for PostScript. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Houston design mind, Erin Hicks has deftly grounded the interiors of PostScript with stunning touches like an underlit bar covered with slices of hot pink agate custom made in Brazil, a bold zigzag pattern of black and white marble tiles laid underfoot and cushy floral backed dining chairs that cosset its guests. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

In a world of make believe, if Barbie (yes that Barbie) and her plastic beau Ken met for date night, one might assume the multi-hyphenate career girl (astronaut-nurse-Olympian-fashion designer to name but a few) might feel quite at home perched on a plush pink banquette at Houston’s new PostScript restaurant. Situated a stone’s throw from Tootsies in the Upper Kirby District, we can only imagine here in this fuchsia-hued enclave, where your taste for a glass of champagne can be quenched with just the push of a button, will no doubt capture the hearts and appetites of the ladies who lunch, shop and dine after dark with their own version of Ken.

Created by owners Veeral Rathod and Obi Ibeto of the Dallas-based Gap Concepts, who brought that city the restaurant XOXO Dining Room (along with Lyla and the upcoming Drai’s Dallas), PostScript aims to level up the food and beverage offerings in similarly playfully pink environs here in Houston.

Drive by The Shops at Arrive River Oaks and you can’t miss the shocking pink exterior of PostScript festooned with handmade butterflies crafted by the likes of artist Roman Lefebvre. Inside, Houston design mind Erin Hicks has deftly grounded the setting with stunning touches like an underlit bar covered with slices of hot pink agate custom made in Brazil, a bold zigzag pattern of black and white marble tiles laid underfoot and cushy floral backed dining chairs that cosset diners

The 9,300-square-foot space, occupies the former home of Del Frisco’s Grille, and features 275 seats throughout.

Yet one glance at the new American-inspired offerings on PostScript menu, and you’ll soon discover the food isn’t child’s play. Indeed, the menu was developed by talented consulting executive chef Bryan Caswell, the award-winning toque who uber chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten brought back to Houston to lead the opening of The Hotel Icon’s Bank Restaurant before moving on to open his much-loved (and now long shuttered) restaurants Reef and El Real Tex-Mex.

Manning the wine cellar and cocktail program at PostScript is Jeb Stuart, who you might recognize from his years with Coltivare. Stuart has compiled more than 40 wines by the glass including lots of bubbly names you’ll no doubt recognize, as well as lesser-known and small producers that add variety and value to the well conceived list.

Guided by Caswell, I began with a single bite: the light and airy caviar donut ($19 each). The warm house-made donut (Caswell’s base inspiration was Shipley’s own) is filled here with candied shallots and pickled blackberries that rests upon a shallow pool of white chocolate ganache and are crowned with a dollop of Cajun caviar. (The latter, otherwise known as a roe of Louisiana bowfin is infused with the subtle spice of ghost peppers.)

All in all, an ethereal bite I’m still daydreaming about.

Next arrived Caswell’s pear and endive salad ($12), a delicate assemblage of shaved Asian pear, spiced pecans and bacon bits enrobed in a roasted garlic aioli and delivered like finger food upon spears of endive leaves. Don’t miss the beef tenderloin carpaccio ($19), its presentation reminiscent of a holiday wreath care of the verdant Yemenite zhoug atop it (a spicy sauce reminiscent of a chimichurri created with cardamom, cumin, chiles and garlic) topped with ornamental like fresh pomegranate seeds and warm toasted sourdough slices.

Speaking of beef, prizeworthy cuts like an Akaushi tomahawk ribeye can be had here ($225) at PostScript. So can a Snake River Wagyu filet ($98), along with accompaniments like jumbo prawns, lump crab and lobster tail. All sauteed in garlic or truffle butter you can gild the lily and add atop.

Large plates include a seared Gulf snapper cradled in a rich brown butter sauce studded with diced tomatoes and laid atop a bed of sweet and sour Swiss chard with tender onion soubise ($41), as well as a mustard glazed short rib ($47) propped up with salsify and candied mushrooms beneath.

Pastry chef Maria Elena Garcia (whom Caswell met at the start of her career at Hotel Icon) brings us comforting sweet endings like a gingerbread ice cream sandwich ($13) and a delightful shareable two-tiered tea tray ($23) filled with cupcakes, diminutive financiers, madeleines, truffles and pate de fruits.

PostScript can be found at the Shops at Arrive River Oaks at 2800 Kirby Drive, Suite A-132. The restaurant is open Mondays through Thursdays from 5 pm to 11 pm, Fridays from 5 pm to midnight, Saturdays from 11 am to midnight and Sundays from 11 am to 11 pm.